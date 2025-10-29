Commoner Sign To Pure Noise Records, Drop New Single “Breach” Ahead Of Greyhaven Support Tour - Noise11.com

Phoenix’s Commoner have announced they’ve signed to Pure Noise Records and have returned with a bruising new single, “Breach”, a track the band say crystallises their sound. Written around a chorus penned in 2024, the song finds the band balancing mosh-ready aggression with widescreen, singalong choruses, a blend that nods to both early metalcore and the more reflective edges of modern emo.

“This track feels like everything clicked for the band,” says the group. “Breach is about coming to the realisation that your habits will be outgrown, and as you grow, you will come to live with all that has resulted from your actions.” The band have backed the single with a cinematic video that amplifies the song’s atmosphere, and the track lands as Commoner prepare for a lengthy North American run later in the year.

Hailing from the Sonoran Desert, Commoner lean into the nostalgic heart of emo while pulling in heavier textures. Their songs move from moshable verses into stadium-friendly choruses, a formula that’s earned attention from outlets such as BrooklynVegan and The Alternative, while helping the band carve a distinct identity among the current wave of post-hardcore and emo-tinged acts.

Visually and conceptually, the band draw on eerie, surreal influences, citing David Lynch films as a creative touchstone. Musically they align themselves with the darker, experimental fringes of the current scene, referencing shoegaze and early metalcore, alongside contemporary peers like Kraus, Loathe and Static Dress. Lyrically, Commoner dig into themes of false hope, heartbreak and anger, the kind of emotional blunt force that the new wave of emo channels back into catharsis.

Commoner’s recent output builds on an active 2025, when the band released an EP titled Change Of Heart, a three-track release that further showcased their shift between textured ambience and muscular intensity. The EP, and the band’s growing catalogue, underline a group increasingly confident in its dynamics and appetite for large-scale hooks.

The move to Pure Noise places Commoner on a label known for breaking and supporting heavy, melodic acts, a roster that has become synonymous with contemporary punk, hardcore and emo-leaning bands. The announcement of the signing, paired with “Breach”, signals the band are aiming to broaden their reach while holding fast to the visceral pulse that has powered their live shows.

On the road, Commoner will support Greyhaven on a 22-date North American tour across November and December, bringing their charged live set to venues across the continent. The run is part of Greyhaven’s fall headline campaign, which lists Commoner as one of the touring supports.

