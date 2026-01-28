Cory Wong Shares New Song Lisa Never Wanted To Be Famous Featuring Theo Katzman - Noise11.com

Genre-Defying Guitarist Unveils Soulful New Single Ahead Of February Album Lost In The Wonder And Major 2026 World Tour

by Paul Cashmere

Cory Wong has released a new single, Lisa Never Wanted To Be Famous (Feat. Theo Katzman), continuing the carefully paced rollout toward his forthcoming album Lost In The Wonder, due everywhere on Tuesday, February 3, 2026. The track marks another chapter in a project that places collaboration, songcraft and modern pop production at the centre of Wong’s creative vision.

The song brings Wong back together with Vulfpeck bandmate Theo Katzman, a pairing that reflects a shared musical history built on precision, restraint and groove. Lisa Never Wanted To Be Famous (Feat. Theo Katzman) opens with a hushed, intimate tone before gradually expanding into a gentle soul-funk arrangement. Woodwind accents, tightly articulated rhythm guitar and melodic bass lines shape a song that unfolds patiently, allowing space for nuance and emotional detail. An official music video accompanies the release, extending the narrative and atmosphere of the track.

The single is the latest preview from Lost In The Wonder, an album that has been introduced through a steady sequence of releases. The first

glimpse arrived with Tongue Tied (Feat. Stephen Day), a hook-forward introduction that signalled a pop-leaning direction. That was followed by the mid-tempo title track Lost In The Wonder (Feat. Benny Sings), the disco-inflected Blame It On The Moon (Feat. Magic City Hippies), the 80s-tinged One Way Road (Feat. Yam Haus) and Better Than This (Feat. Cody Fry). Together, these songs outline an album designed to move fluidly between pop, soul, funk and jazz-informed textures.

Across the album, Wong draws on an expansive list of collaborators including Taylor Hanson, Devon Gilfillian, Cody Fry, Yam Haus, Louis Cato, ellis, Elysia Biro, Theo Katzman and Magic City Hippies. The project highlights Wong’s role not only as a guitarist but as a producer, arranger and band leader, shaping each track around the strengths of his guests while maintaining a cohesive sonic identity.

Wong’s career has been defined by versatility and a refusal to be boxed into a single role. Emerging from the Minneapolis music scene after being born in New York, he gained global attention through Vulfpeck, where his sharply defined rhythm guitar became a cornerstone of the band’s sound. Parallel work with The Fearless Flyers, collaborations across jazz, pop and funk, and an ever-growing solo catalogue have established Wong as one of contemporary music’s most prolific and adaptable figures. His Grammy Award nomination further underlined the breadth of his musical reach.

Recent months have seen Wong extend that reach internationally, with landmark live performances across China and South Korea. Those shows form part of a broader global schedule that will continue throughout 2026. To support Lost In The Wonder, Wong will embark on an extensive tour featuring headline dates, festival appearances and special events across multiple continents.

The Lost In The Wonder Tour begins in earnest in April, with special guests Stephen Day, Devon Gilfillian and Marc Scibilia appearing on selected dates. The itinerary spans North America and South America, with additional high-profile appearances including the Dave Koz And Friends At Sea 2026 cruise and major festival engagements.

While Wong remains widely recognised for his mastery of rhythm guitar, Lost In The Wonder places equal emphasis on songwriting and arrangement. Guitar remains central to the album’s identity, appearing in layered orchestrations, intricate rhythmic frameworks and expressive lead passages that serve the songs as a whole. The result is an album positioned as a statement of artistic range rather than a departure from Wong’s roots.

With Lisa Never Wanted To Be Famous (Feat. Theo Katzman), Cory Wong continues to build a body of work that balances musical discipline with openness to collaboration. As the February release date for Lost In The Wonder approaches, the album stands as a reflection of Wong’s evolving creative priorities and his commitment to building richly detailed pop records without sacrificing musicianship.

Cory Wong Lost In The Wonder Tour Dates 2026

January 24, Tucson, AZ, Fox Tucson Theatre

March 21, São Paulo, Brazil, Casa Natura

March 22-30, São Paulo, Brazil, Dave Koz And Friends At Sea 2026

March 29, Buenos Aires, Argentina, C Art Media

April 11, Charlotte, NC, The Spring Mix At The Amp Ballantyne

April 15, Kansas City, MO, The Truman

April 17, Denver, CO, The Mission Ballroom

April 18, Salt Lake City, UT, The Depot

April 20, Portland, OR, Crystal Ballroom

April 21, Seattle, WA, The Paramount

April 23, Sacramento, CA, Channel 24

April 24, San Francisco, CA, The Warfield

April 25, Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern

April 26, Del Mar, CA, The Sound

April 27, Las Vegas, NV, Brooklyn Bowl

April 30, Houston, TX, White Oak Downstairs

May 1, Dallas, TX, House Of Blues

May 2, Austin, TX, Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

May 7-9, San José Del Cabo, México, Viva El Gonzo

Cory Wong Lost In The Wonder Tracklisting

Stay With Me (Feat. Stephen Day)

Afterglow (Feat. Elysia Biro & ellis)

Better Than This (Feat. Cody Fry)

Tongue Tied (Feat. Stephen Day)

Blame It On The Moon (Feat. Magic City Hippies)

The Big Payoff (Feat. ellis)

One Way Road (Feat. Yam Haus)

All Night, Alright (Feat. Taylor Hanson)

Lisa Never Wanted To Be Famous (Feat. Theo Katzman)

Lost In The Wonder (Feat. Benny Sings)

Roses Fade (Feat. Devon Gilfillian)

From Now On (Feat. Louis Cato)

