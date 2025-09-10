Cosmic Psychos Premiere ‘I Like Beer’, Announce 12th Album, 40-Date Tour and New Podcast - Noise11.com

Australia’s loudest beer ambassadors, Cosmic Psychos, are cracking another tinny and throwing it straight in your face. The band has premiered their brand-new single I Like Beer, the first taste of their upcoming twelfth studio album I Really Like Beer, out November 7.

Formed in rural Victoria in 1982, Cosmic Psychos have carved out a reputation as one of Australia’s great punk exports. With their fuzz-heavy riffs, brutal honesty and pub-fuelled humour, the Psychos inspired a generation of grunge bands including Nirvana, Pearl Jam and Mudhoney. More than four decades on, the band hasn’t slowed down—still raw, still loud, and still powered by beer.

The new single I Like Beer is exactly what it sounds like—a heartfelt love song from Ross Knight to his one true companion. Backed by a chaotic video that could only come from the Psychos camp, the track sets the tone for an album that promises to be “as gloriously dumb as ever, with the odd life lesson buried in the riffs.”

Knight and the band recorded I Really Like Beer to tape with producer Paul Maybury at Secret Location Studios, when Knight wasn’t juggling vineyard work and CFA callouts.

And what’s an album without a monster tour? The Cosmic Psychos will hit the road the same day the record drops, embarking on one of the most ambitious rock tours in Australian history: 40 dates across the country through pubs, RSLs, and regional halls stretching well into 2026.

The band has even split the tour into two halves, each with a different drummer. For the first leg, Seattle grunge legend Dan Peters (Mudhoney, Nirvana) will be behind the kit. For the second run, BC Michaels of Dune Rats takes over. “We made a record about beer, so now we’re going to play it in as many pubs as possible. Simple,” says Knight.

As if that wasn’t enough, Knight is also launching a new podcast. How Ya Goin? with Dr Knighty debuts September 14, combining pub banter with mental health check-ins. Guests across the first season include Eamon Sandwith (The Chats), Donita Sparks (L7), Tim Rogers (You Am I) and Scarlet McKahey (Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers). It’s candid, funny, and—like the host—completely unfiltered.

With a new record, an extensive tour and a podcast all happening at once, Cosmic Psychos are proving once again that four decades in, they still really like beer.

COSMIC PSYCHOS

I REALLY LIKE BEER TOUR – AUSTRALIA 2025/26

Feat. Dan Peters (Mudhoney) on drums

Fri 07 Nov — Singing Bird, Frankston, VIC

Sat 08 Nov — Theatre Royal, Castlemaine, VIC

Sun 09 Nov — Corner Hotel, Melbourne, VIC

Wed 12 Nov — UC Hub, Canberra, ACT

Thu 13 Nov — Uni Bar, Wollongong, NSW

Fri 14 Nov — Crowbar, Sydney, NSW

Sat 15 Nov — King Street Bandroom, Newcastle, NSW

Wed 19 Nov — Racehorse Hotel, Ipswich, QLD

Thu 20 Nov — Vinnies Dive Bar, Gold Coast, QLD

Fri 21 Nov — Solbar, Maroochydore, QLD

Sat 22 Nov — Crowbar, Brisbane, QLD

Sun 23 Nov — Bangalow Bowlo, Bangalow, NSW

Wed 26 Nov — The River, Margaret River, WA

Thu 27 Nov — Rosemount Hotel, Perth, WA

Fri 28 Nov — Indian Ocean Hotel, Scarborough, WA

Sat 29 Nov — Queenscliff Music Festival, Queenscliff, VIC

Feat. BC Michaels (Dune Rats) on drums

Thu 01 Jan — Edge Hill Tavern, Cairns, QLD

Fri 02 Jan — Dalrymple Hotel, Townsville, QLD

Sat 03 Jan — Magnums, Airlie Beach, QLD

Sun 04 Jan — Metropolitan Hotel, Mackay, QLD

Wed 07 Jan — Harvey Road Tavern, Gladstone, QLD

Thu 08 Jan — Grand Hotel, Childers, QLD

Fri 09 Jan — MO’s Desert Clubhouse, Gold Coast, QLD

Sat 10 Jan — Seaview Tavern, Woolgoolga, NSW

Sun 11 Jan — Bellingen Brewery, Bellingen, NSW

Wed 14 Jan — Moonshiners Honky Tonk Bar, Tamworth, NSW

Thu 15 Jan — Finnian’s Tavern, Port Macquarie, NSW

Fri 16 Jan — Avalon RSL, Avalon, NSW

Sat 17 Jan — The Marlin, Ulladulla, NSW

Sun 18 Jan — Beer Deluxe, Albury, NSW

Thu 22 Jan — Tanswells Hotel, Beechworth, VIC

Fri 23 Jan — Sooki Lounge, Belgrave, VIC

Sat 24 Jan — Westonport Hotel, San Remo, VIC

Sun 25 Jan — Social Club, Balnarring, VIC

Mon 26 Jan — Volta, Ballarat, VIC

Thu 29 Jan — Whalers Hotel, Warrnambool, VIC

Fri 30 Jan — Torquay Hotel, Torquay, VIC

Sat 31 Jan — Riverview Hotel, Tarwin Lower, VIC

Thu 12 Feb — Royal Oak, Launceston, TAS

Fri 13 Feb — Forth Pub, Devonport, TAS

Sat 14 Feb — Altar, Hobart, TAS

Tickets on sale now via cosmicpsychos.com.au

