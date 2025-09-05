Miles Kane Shares Spiritual, Guitar-Driven Anthem “I Pray” Ahead of New Album Sunlight In The Shadows - Noise11.com

British singer-songwriter Miles Kane has unveiled his latest single, “I Pray,” the newest taste of his forthcoming album Sunlight In The Shadows, out October 17 via Easy Eye Sound. Produced by Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys, the track fuses Kane’s signature psychedelic rock sensibilities with an introspective, soaring energy that marks a new chapter in his solo career.

Opening with a delicately infectious guitar line, “I Pray” evolves into an unapologetically honest anthem that is both intimate and expansive. Kane, known for his sharp songwriting and rippled tremolo guitar, reflects on personal growth and self-discovery in the track. “I had the riff for ‘I Pray’ before I went into the studio with Dan, but it really came to life once we got working on the track together,” he says. “As I’ve gotten older I’ve become a bit more spiritual and have realised it’s important for me to tune into that side of my life, so this song is about being able to embrace learning something new about yourself while staying true to who you are.”

The accompanying music video, directed by James Slater—who has previously worked with Sam Fender, Jamie T and Yard Act—opts for simplicity over spectacle. Kane returns to his hometown of Liverpool, performing with his band in a stripped-back setting that allows the track to speak for itself. “I wanted something straightforward for this video, no bells and whistles. I went back to Liverpool to film it and just wanted to perform with the band so the song could speak for itself,” he explains.

“I Pray” is the latest single following the album’s earlier releases, including the guitar-driven debut “Love Is Cruel” and the groove-laden “Electric Flower.” Clash, DIY, NME, and The Line of Best Fit all lauded “Love Is Cruel” for its infectious hooks and punchy psychedelic vibes, while FLOOD praised “Electric Flower” for its boogying homage to T. Rex, noting Auerbach’s signature soulful rock grooves throughout the track.

Sunlight In The Shadows spans 12 tracks of psyche-infused rock and roll, delicately balancing raw, energetic riffs with laid-back, crooning melodies. Kane enlisted a host of acclaimed musicians for the record. Alongside Auerbach, who contributed backing vocals and instrumentation to every track, the album features Tom Bukovac, Cage The Elephant’s Nick Bockrath, and Little Barrie’s Barrie Cadogan on guitar, while Auerbach and Patrick Carney of The Black Keys also lend their talents on drums and additional instrumentation. Songwriting collaborators include Pat McLaughlin and Daniel Tashian, who helped craft the 11 original tracks that form the album’s core.

Kane, who has already achieved five Top 20 solo albums in the UK and two UK #1 LPs as one-half of The Last Shadow Puppets alongside Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner, continues to cement his reputation as a versatile and inventive force in modern British rock. His signature guitar work and infectious hooks remain at the forefront of his music, with Sunlight In The Shadows representing both a return to roots and an exploration of new creative territory.

The album’s tracklist promises a dynamic listening experience, opening with the punchy “Love Is Cruel,” followed by the rhythmic, boisterous “Electric Flower.” The title track, “Sunlight In The Shadows,” sits at the heart of the record, bridging the album’s more intense psychedelic rock moments with Kane’s softer, melodic sensibilities. Other standout tracks include the reflective “Always In Over My Head,” the sun-drenched optimism of “Blue Skies,” and the intimate charm of “My Love.” Concluding the record, “Walk On The Ocean” offers a contemplative, resonant finale, while “I Pray” emerges as a highlight that encapsulates the album’s themes of self-discovery and honest expression.

With Sunlight In The Shadows, Miles Kane delivers a record that is equal parts homage to classic rock traditions and a forward-looking exploration of personal and musical growth. Its combination of shimmering guitars, driving rhythms, and introspective lyrics makes it an essential release for fans of Kane’s previous work, as well as anyone drawn to guitar-driven, hook-heavy psychedelic rock.

“I wanted to make a record that was honest and fun, something that both reflects who I am now and pushes me musically,” Kane says. With the release of “I Pray” and the full album just weeks away, it’s clear that Kane’s newest project does exactly that, offering a bright, energetic, and deeply personal addition to his already impressive discography.

Sunlight In The Shadows is out October 17 via Easy Eye Sound.

Tracklist:

Love Is Cruel

Electric Flower

Sunlight In The Shadows

Coming Down The Road

Always In Over My Head

Blue Skies

My Love

Without You

Sing A Song To Love

Slow Death

I Pray

Walk On The Ocean

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow us on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)