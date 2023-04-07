Courtney Love Posts Tribute To Kurt Cobain On His 29th Anniversary - Noise11.com

Courtney Love posted a tribute to her late husband Kurt Cobain 29 years after his death on Thursday.

In a Thursday Instagram post, Courtney Love marked the 29th anniversary of her late husband’s death. Kurt Cobain died on 5 April 1994 at the age of 27.

Sharing a photo of Kurt’s hands, taken by Michael Stipe during Kurt’s life, Courtney praised the “powerful photograph” for its depiction of her “twin flame”, before adding, “It is one of the only images (or sounds/ tastes etc) that makes me miss him deeply.”

She continued, “But he chanted with me & often, & truly was moved by our Buddhist practice. Thus, I know he’s in an enlightened place, more so, than we here in mappo are… i & we love & miss you.”

Courtney and Kurt’s daughter Frances also posted a tribute to the late singer on her Instagram Stories.

“Life is like a wave crashing upon the shore (and) death is like the wave returning back to the ocean, back to its most natural state,” she wrote. “Free from pain or human worry… death serves a purpose.”

Frances concluded, “It is what makes life so precious, in the same way pain is purposeful because we wouldn’t know joy without it.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

