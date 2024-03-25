 Courtney Love To Present Championship Women Show For BBC - Noise11.com
Courtney Love has landed a series championing women in music for BBC Radio 6 Music and BBC Sounds.

Love will host ‘Courtney Love’s Women’, which will see her share the songs that have soundtracked her life as well as being a “celebration of women in music”.

The series will run for eight episodes from April 8 to April 15.

On April 12, the ‘Courtney Love Forever’ collection will air, and they will be marking the 30th anniversary of Hole’s acclaimed second album, ‘Live Through This’, with performances and interviews, including from Courtney’s fans Lambrini Girls, Sprints, The Last Dinner Party, Kate Nash.

Samantha Moy, Head of BBC Radio 6 Music, said in a statement: “Courtney Love is an icon and a trailblazer – her influence on music and culture over the decades is undeniable. At 6 Music, we invite artists to share their stories directly with their fans and our listeners and I’m very proud that Courtney will be hosting a series of incredible shows for us in April.

“Halfway through the series, on Friday 12th April, we’ll celebrate the 30th anniversary of one of Courtney’s most powerful works – Hole’s ‘Live Through This’ – by dedicating the schedule to her music, the music that influenced her and the artists she’s inspired in Courtney Love Forever.”

As well as being a music trailblazer, Courtney is known for her well-documented marriage to Nirvana’s Kurt, who tragically died by suicide in 1994 aged 27, whilst Love also dabbled in acting throughout the 80s and 90s.

Episodes 1-4 will be available on BBC Sounds from Monday, April 8 and broadcast on 6 Music on April 8-11, 11pm to 12pm.

Episodes 5-8 will be available on BBC Sounds from Monday, April 15 and broadcast on 6 Music on April 15-18, 11pm to 12pm.

