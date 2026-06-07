Daniel Lanois Releases ‘Warp Sustain' Ahead Of Belladonna Nocturne Album - Noise11 Music News

Daniel Lanois has unveiled ‘Warp Sustain’, the latest preview of his forthcoming instrumental album Belladonna Nocturne, due for release on 19 June, extending a body of work that continues his decades-long exploration of atmosphere, texture and sonic experimentation.

by Paul Cashmere

Daniel Lanois has released ‘Warp Sustain’, the newest track from his forthcoming album Belladonna Nocturne, scheduled for release on 19 June 2026. The song arrives as the latest glimpse into a project that revisits ideas first explored on his acclaimed 2005 instrumental work Belladonna, while further developing the ambient and cinematic approach that has become a defining element of his solo catalogue.

The release of ‘Warp Sustain’ follows the earlier unveiling of ‘Steel Mill’ and adds another chapter to a record that Lanois has described as “a new body of work, a string of exotic selections designed to transport a listener to exotic thoughts.”

In a statement accompanying the album announcement, Lanois said: “Made with devotion, peppered with exciting sonic risings, Belladonna Nocturne might just be a one way ticket to never coming back. Thank you for listening.”

The significance of Belladonna Nocturne extends beyond the arrival of another solo album from one of modern music’s most respected producers. For nearly five decades, Lanois has occupied a rare position within contemporary music, moving between major commercial recordings and deeply personal instrumental projects. While many producers become known solely through the artists they work with, Lanois has consistently maintained a parallel career as a composer and recording artist, creating music that prioritises mood, tone and spatial depth over traditional song structures.

‘Warp Sustain’ reflects that philosophy. Like much of the forthcoming album, the track is built around atmosphere and texture, with sounds unfolding gradually rather than following conventional verse-and-chorus arrangements. The album was composed entirely by Lanois and co-produced with Wayne Lorenz.

The project features appearances from longtime collaborators including Emmylou Harris, Brian Blade and Daryl Johnson. Across the album, Lanois performs pedal steel, guitar, piano and dub-inspired orchestration, continuing a creative method that treats the recording studio as an instrument in itself.

That approach has remained central to his work throughout his career. Speaking recently about his recording philosophy, Lanois explained that many of his compositions emerge from unexpected discoveries made during sessions.

“I’m always trying to discover new sounds and increase the size of my paintbox,” he said.

Lanois has often built recordings from fragments and sonic accidents, reshaping existing sounds into entirely new musical ideas. His production work with artists including U2, Peter Gabriel, Bob Dylan, Neil Young and Emmylou Harris helped redefine the sound of popular music from the 1980s onward, introducing greater use of ambience, natural reverberation and dynamic restraint into mainstream recordings.

Albums such as The Joshua Tree, Achtung Baby, So, Us, Oh Mercy and Wrecking Ball established Lanois as one of the most influential producers of his generation. Yet his solo work has followed a distinctly different path.

Beginning with Acadie in 1989 and continuing through projects such as For The Beauty Of Wynona, Shine, Flesh And Machine and Player, Piano, Lanois has repeatedly explored instrumental and experimental forms. Belladonna Nocturne returns directly to territory first mapped on Belladonna, the Grammy-nominated 2005 instrumental album that introduced many listeners to his pedal steel-centred ambient compositions.

The new record also arrives during an especially productive period for the Canadian musician. Earlier in 2026 he released Grace, a reimagining of Amazing Grace featuring Aaron Neville. The album follows his return to Warner Music Group under a licensing arrangement covering much of his catalogue.

While Lanois’ reputation within the industry remains formidable, his instrumental releases have traditionally attracted a more specialised audience than the blockbuster albums he has produced for others. Some listeners accustomed to conventional songwriting may find his work deliberately abstract, while supporters view that very quality as its strength.

The distinction highlights an unusual aspect of Lanois’ career. Rather than treating solo projects as extensions of his production work, he has consistently approached them as separate artistic statements with their own creative objectives.

With Belladonna Nocturne now only weeks away, ‘Warp Sustain’ offers another entry point into that world. The track reinforces Lanois’ long-standing commitment to sound as a creative medium in its own right, continuing a catalogue that has resisted easy categorisation while maintaining a singular artistic identity.

Tracklisting:

Cap Négre

At The Foot Of The Skyway Bridge

Inside The Walls Of Puebla

Snow Lake

Marionette

Canadian National

The Black Sea

Advent

Warp Sustain

The Crossing

Temple Drums

Steel Mill

Silver Orchestra 2

Early Days

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