Daryl Hall Announces New West Coast Tour With Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze - Noise11.com

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Daryl Hall is heading back on the road for a new run of US shows, and he’s bringing along Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze as special guest. The west coast dates kick off on 19 October in Reno, Nevada at the Grand Sierra Resort & Casino and wrap on 4 November in Denver, Colorado at the Paramount Theatre.

The tour extends what has already been a busy year for Hall. Over the past 12 months he has toured extensively across the United States and the UK, released a brand-new solo album, and reunited on stage with long-time collaborators and friends.

Tilbrook, who fans will know as one half of Squeeze’s classic songwriting duo alongside Chris Difford, has a long history with Hall. He has appeared on Hall’s award-winning online series Live From Daryl’s House and joined him on the road previously. This time around, Tilbrook will open each night with a solo set backed by Hall’s house band, before reappearing alongside Hall to close the show together.

“I’ve toured with Glenn in the past, and I’m a fan of his songs, and it will be great to work with him again,” Hall said. Past tours have seen Hall team with Howard Jones, Elvis Costello and Todd Rundgren.

Glenn Tilbrook is equally thrilled to reconnect, “I am so excited to be playing with Daryl and his fabulous band this year. After having a blast touring with them in 2021, and re-igniting the flame in Daryl’s House in 2023, I look forward to reuniting with them and playing some of my favourite songs, Daryl songs and some other stuff that you’ll love! Come down and don’t break the furniture.”

Hall’s creative momentum hasn’t slowed. Last year he released D, his first solo album in 13 years, on Virgin Records. The record was co-produced with fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Dave Stewart (Eurythmics), who co-wrote seven of the album’s nine songs. Hall penned the other two. D delivered two Top 20 Adult Contemporary hits, reaffirming his reputation as one of pop-rock’s most enduring voices.

With a career spanning over five decades as one half of Hall & Oates, Hall continues to balance his legacy of classic hits with fresh material and a strong live presence. Fans attending this tour can expect a mix of timeless tracks, Tilbrook’s celebrated Squeeze songs, and highlights from Hall’s solo catalogue.

Tickets are available now at darylhall.com.

Daryl Hall and Glenn Tilbrook 2025 Tour Dates

March 22 – Arena Theatre – Houston, TX

March 25 – Majestic Theatre – San Antonio, TX

March 28 – WinStar World Casino – Thackerville, OK

March 30 – Stifel Theatre – St. Louis, MO

April 1 – Warner Theatre – Erie, PA

April 3 – Genesee Theatre – Waukegan, IL

April 5 – Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort – Mt. Pleasant, MI

May 17 – SEC Armadillo – Glasgow, UK

May 19 – Royal Albert Hall – London, UK

May 21 – Symphony Hall – Birmingham, UK

May 23 – O2 Apollo – Manchester, UK

May 25 – Brighton Centre – Brighton, UK

July 11 – Foxwoods Resort Casino – Mashantucket, CT

July 13 – The Pavilion at Point of the Bluff Vineyard – Hammondsport, NY

July 15 – Lowell Memorial Auditorium – Lowell, MA

July 17 – Capitol Theatre – Port Chester, NY

July 19 – Wind Creek Event Center – Bethlehem, PA

July 21 – The Wellmont Theatre – Montclair, NJ

July 23 – The Paramount – Huntington, NY

July 25 – Ovation Hall – Atlantic City, NJ

October 19 – Grand Sierra Resort & Casino – Reno, NV

October 22 – Mountain Winery – Saratoga, CA

October 24 – Blue Note Summer Sessions – Napa, CA

October 26 – The Venetian – Las Vegas, NV

October 28 – YouTube Theater – Inglewood, CA

October 30 – Pechanga Resort Casino – Temecula, CA

November 1 – Fantasy Springs Resort Casino – Indio, CA

November 4 – Paramount Theatre – Denver, CO

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)