Chet Faker Is Dragging Built on Glass Back Into the Spotlight — Opera House Style - Noise11.com

Remember 2014? Flume was everywhere, people still used Facebook events, and Chet Faker’s Built on Glass was basically unavoidable. A decade later, the bearded crooner is dusting off the record that made him a household name and playing it front-to-back on the Sydney Opera House steps, December 2.

Yes, you’re going to hear all of it — “Talk Is Cheap,” “Gold,” the songs that haunted Triple J for an entire year. But it’s not just a nostalgia binge. Faker (aka Nick Murphy, depending on what era you caught him in) is also using the night to road-test tracks from his upcoming album A Love For Strangers. Consider it equal parts throwback and teaser.

And because anniversaries hit harder with friends, Mallrat’s on support duty. She’s already toured with Post Malone, Maggie Rogers, and half your Spotify Discover playlist, so expect sugar-rush pop anthems with a sly edge.

Ticket Situation (aka how fast you need to move):

Live Nation presale: Sept 18–19

Everyone else: Sept 19, midday

Details live at livenation.com.au.

Faker’s career has zig-zagged since that first viral EP: Super Bowl ads, ARIA sweeps, an identity crisis (Nick Murphy vs. Chet Faker), and collaborations that bounced from Flume to Marcus Marr. His 2021 album Hotel Surrender proved he still had heat, and this year’s single “Far Side of the Moon” was more proof he’s not just cashing in on old hits.

But let’s be real: this show is about one thing — Built on Glass live, under the shadow of the Opera House. Ten years later, it’s time to find out if the soundtrack to your mid-twenties still holds up, or if we were all just very, very impressionable.

