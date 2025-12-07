Pierce Brothers Set New Course For 2026 With Moonrise And Massive Australian Tour - Noise11.com

Pierce Brothers will enter 2026 with momentum few Australian acts can match, rising from the success of their fourth studio album Moonrise, released in late 2025, and now preparing for an extensive Australian tour from March through May.

Moonrise debuted at number one on the Australian Albums Chart, a milestone that cements the duo’s position among Australia’s most successful modern folk and roots acts. The new album arrives at the end of a 12-year journey that began on the streets of Melbourne, with twin brothers Jack and Patrick Pierce busking on Bourke Street, building a groundswell through EPs, live recordings and a reputation for high-energy shows that shaped their national and international following.

As 2025 ends, the duo have also expanded their international reach by signing with AIM Booking Agency in Canada. The agency’s roster spans adult contemporary, Americana, folk, roots, jazz, Indigenous voices and theatre, aligning with the Pierce Brothers’ evolution into globally recognised storytellers. Led by founder Nicole Rochefort, AIM reinforces its focus on narrative and community engagement, a natural fit for artists whose work has long blended personal stories with driving folk, indie and roots influences. This new partnership sits alongside their continued touring presence across Europe, North America, South Africa and Australia, reflecting a decade of continuous growth since their breakout EP The Night Tree charted in 2014.

Moonrise continues the trajectory set by the chart-topping 2024 album Everything Is Bigger Than Me. Recorded across a year of heavy touring, the 12-track album was self-produced by Jack and Patrick Pierce with long-time collaborator Phil Threlfall. The record merges open-hearted storytelling with a more expansive sound, touching on folk, indie rock and roots influences that have characterised their recent work. Jack describes the album’s release as a major creative milestone, noting the pride he feels in the songwriting, production and the emotional weight carried across the tracklist. With nine sets in seven days during launch week, the new material has already proven itself on stage, prompting the duo to experiment with new instruments and arrangements as they prepare for their 2026 run.

After a summer touring Europe, the Pierce Brothers will return home for a national tour beginning at Port Fairy Folk Festival in March. The tour will reach Newcastle, Sydney, Adelaide, Mildura, Castlemaine, Barwon Heads, Cairns, Melbourne, Mangrove Mountain and Port Macquarie, alongside festival appearances at Wide Open Spaces and Bluesfest Byron Bay. The tour marks their most extensive Australian run since the tenth anniversary shows for The Night Tree earlier in 2025, giving fans the first full opportunity to experience Moonrise alongside long-favourites like Blind Boys Run, The Records Were Ours and selections from their albums Atlas Shoulders, Into The Great Unknown and Everything Is Bigger Than Me.

Reflecting on the upcoming shows, Jack says the European dates will have the duo in strong form by the time they hit Australian stages, with particular excitement about returning to Melbourne’s 170 Russell, a venue central to their early touring history.

From buskers to chart-toppers, the Pierce Brothers’ story is one defined by persistence, audience connection and continual creative growth. Their back catalogue includes two Top 15 ARIA albums, two Top 10 ARIA EPs and a series of live releases that capture the energy that lifted them from Melbourne footpaths to major festivals around the world. They have shared stages with James Blunt, Tash Sultana and countless festival line-ups, including Bluesfest Byron Bay, Port Fairy Folk Festival and Queenscliff Music Festival, where they recently performed for album launch week.

With Moonrise now released and a three-month national run ahead, 2026 will be one of the most significant chapters in the brothers’ career, carrying their music from Australian summer crowds to a new global audience.

PIERCE BROTHERS – UPCOMING AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES

Tickets available from piercebrothers.com

Fri-Mon 6-9 Mar, Port Fairy Folk Festival, Port Fairy VIC

Thu 12 Mar, Kings Street Warehouse, Newcastle NSW

Fri 13 Mar, The Lansdowne Hotel, Sydney NSW

Thu 19 Mar, The Ed Castle, Adelaide SA

Fri 20 Mar, The Setts, Mildura VIC

Sat 21 Mar, Wide Open Spaces Festival, Beulah Recreation Reserve, Beulah VIC

Fri-Sat 3-4 Apr, Bluesfest, Byron Bay NSW

Fri 10 Apr, Theatre Royal, Castlemaine VIC

Sat 11 Apr, Barwon Heads Hotel, Barwon Heads VIC

Sat 18 Apr, Tanks Art Centre, Cairns QLD

Fri 1 May, 170 Russell, Melbourne VIC

Thu 14 May, Mangrove Mountain Hall, Mangrove Mountain NSW

Fri 15 May, Finnian’s Tavern, Port Macquarie NSW

