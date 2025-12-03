 Lithe Announces Australian Dates For Global Euphoria Tour February 2026 - Noise11.com
Lithe Announces Australian Dates For Global Euphoria Tour February 2026

by Paul Cashmere on December 3, 2025

Melbourne artist Lithe will return home in February 2026, presenting the Australian leg of his global Euphoria Tour, a run that precedes his largest North American shows to date. The announcement follows the release of his debut album Euphoria, a record that confirms his profile as one of Australia’s most progressive voices in R&B, hip-hop and atmospheric trap production.

Lithe will begin the tour at The Triffid, Brisbane on Tuesday 24 February, before travelling to Sydney’s Metro Theatre on Thursday 26 February and closing at Melbourne’s 170 Russell on Saturday 28 February. These shows will mark his first Australian headline dates since a sold-out national run in 2024.

Frontier Members will have early access to tickets from Thursday 4 December at 10am local time, with general sales commencing Friday 5 December at 10am local time.

Lithe, born Josiah Ramel, emerged from Melbourne’s independent scene in 2017. His early work reflected a producer’s command, drawing on alt-R&B, cloud rap and minimal trap motifs. Between 2018 and 2023 he issued a steady stream of singles that cultivated an online following long before he broke through to a mainstream audience.

That breakthrough arrived in 2024 with Fall Back, a single that exceeded 700 million streams and attracted official remixes from NAV and Lil Tjay. The track established Lithe as an international prospect and positioned him at the forefront of a new wave of Australian artists navigating global platforms without compromising their local identity.

Lithe’s catalogue includes the EP What Would You Do? from 2024 and the Lost In Euphoria EP from 2025, which produced fan favourites Touch Tight and 444. These records established the tonal foundations later expanded on Euphoria, where he refined his blend of smooth vocal layers, immersive beats and measured lyricism.

He has since appeared on global stages supporting international artists including 070 Shake and Lil Tjay. His performance at Camp Flog Gnaw introduced him to US audiences during a period of rapid acceleration across all streaming platforms.

Released in November 2025, Euphoria is Lithe’s most ambitious project yet. The album features contributions from Cash Cobain, Hunxho and Don Toliver, with Lithe handling the core production. Across thirteen tracks he explores themes of desire, instability, ambition and the disorientation that accompanies sudden fame.

Musically, the album draws a line between R&B and melodic trap, using atmospheric synth beds, detailed drum programming and a vocal delivery shaped by both rap phrasing and soul inflection. The singles Cannonball featuring Don Toliver, For What featuring Cash Cobain, Name My Price and Get Up provided a preview of his refined direction before the full project arrived.

FULL TRACKLIST FOR EUPHORIA
Euphoria (Intro)
Royal Oak
FaceTime (feat. Don Toliver)
Lychee Martini
For What (feat. Cash Cobain)
Cannonball (feat. Don Toliver)
Name My Price
Love & Chaos
Don’t Blame Me (feat. Hunxho)
Stepped Out LV
$tars Align
Get Up
Josiah (Interlude)

AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES
Tuesday 24 February, The Triffid, Brisbane QLD

Thursday 26 February, Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW

Saturday 28 February, 170 Russell, Melbourne VIC

