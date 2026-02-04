Wolf Alice Announce Australian Headline Shows For December 2026 - Noise11.com

UK rock leaders return with summer dates following the success of their fourth album The Clearing

Wolf Alice will return to Australia in December 2026 for a run of headline shows, marking their first standalone tour of the country since the release of their fourth studio album The Clearing. The North London quartet will play Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth as part of a global touring cycle that has confirmed their position among Britain’s most formidable live acts.

The announcement comes as Wolf Alice arrive in the region for appearances at Laneway Festival 2026, following recent dates across Japan and China. For Australian audiences, the December shows represent a continuation of a creative peak that has unfolded steadily over the past year, fuelled by critical acclaim, industry recognition and the band’s largest headline performances to date.

Released in August 2025, The Clearing arrived as a defining statement for Wolf Alice. Written in Seven Sisters and recorded in Los Angeles with Grammy-winning producer Greg Kurstin, the album captured a band operating with clarity and confidence after more than a decade together. The record topped the UK Albums Chart on release and secured further recognition with nominations for Album of the Year, Group of the Year and Alternative Rock at the Brit Awards, adding to a career already decorated with a Mercury Prize and multiple Grammy nominations.

The album followed a carefully paced run of singles including Bloom Baby Bloom, The Sofa and White Horses, each revealing a different aspect of the band’s evolving sound. Together, they formed a cohesive body of work that balanced emotional directness with expansive arrangements, reinforcing Wolf Alice’s reputation for writing songs that resonate both intimately and on a large scale.

Live performance has remained central to the band’s momentum. Over the past year, Wolf Alice returned to the global festival circuit with landmark appearances at Primavera Sound, Radio 1’s Big Weekend and a widely discussed sunset performance at Glastonbury. Those shows fed into a sold-out run of headline dates across North America, Europe, the UK and Ireland, culminating in the biggest shows of their career, including a headline performance at London’s O2 Arena.

That touring cycle continues through 2026. Following their Australasian festival dates, Wolf Alice will perform in Mexico and Brazil in May before embarking on an extensive European and UK festival schedule from June through August. The Australian headline shows will close out a period that has seen the band reach new audiences while maintaining the emotional core that first defined their music.

Wolf Alice formed in North London in 2010, initially as a duo before solidifying as a four-piece with Ellie Rowsell, Joff Oddie, Theo Ellis and Joel Amey. Their debut album My Love Is Cool in 2015 announced them as a major new force, earning a Mercury Prize nomination and producing breakout tracks such as Moaning Lisa Smile and Bros. They followed with Visions Of A Life in 2017, which won the Mercury Prize, and Blue Weekend in 2021, a UK Number One album that secured the Brit Award for Best British Group.

With The Clearing, Wolf Alice extended that trajectory rather than reinventing it, refining their songwriting and broadening their musical reach while staying grounded in the dynamics that have sustained them since their early days. The album’s success confirmed their ability to evolve without losing identity, a balance reflected in the scale of their current live shows.

Tickets for the Australian headline dates go on sale Wednesday 11 February at 11am local time. A Frontier Members presale will run from Monday 9 February at 11am local time, subject to allocation. Full details are available via Frontier Touring.

Wolf Alice Australian Tour

December 2026

Wednesday 2 December, Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

Friday 4 December, Sydney, On The Steps, Sydney Opera House Forecourt

Saturday 5 December, Melbourne, Royal Botanic Gardens

Sunday 6 December, Adelaide, Hindley Street Music Hall

Tuesday 8 December, Perth, Ice Cream Factory

Tickets on sale Wednesday 11 February, 11am local time.

