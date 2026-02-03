Public Service Broadcasting Return To Australia And New Zealand In May 2026 - Noise11.com

London’s Pioneers Of Sonic Space Rock Bring Cinematic Live Show Back To The Southern Hemisphere

by Paul Cashmere

Public Service Broadcasting will return to Australia and New Zealand in May 2026, marking their first visit to the region in several years and reaffirming their enduring connection with local audiences. Presented by Handsome Tours, the run of shows will see the London based group deliver their meticulously crafted, visually immersive live experience across five dates in New Zealand and Australia.

Formed around the vision of J. Willgoose, Esq., Public Service Broadcasting emerged in 2009 as a project built on an unconventional but compelling idea, transforming archival audio, public information films and historical narratives into expansive instrumental music. From the outset, the concept set them apart. Rather than relying on traditional rock frontman dynamics, the band positioned history itself as the storyteller, weaving voices from the past into compositions that fuse post rock, electronics and orchestral scale.

That identity first took shape with EP One in 2009, followed by The War Room and the debut album Inform-Educate-Entertain in 2013. The record established Public Service Broadcasting as a singular presence in British music, earning critical attention for its ability to make documentary material feel emotionally immediate. The approach resonated well beyond novelty, setting the foundation for a catalogue that has consistently expanded in ambition and scope.

Their 2015 album The Race For Space proved to be a defining moment. Exploring humanity’s drive to conquer the cosmos, the album reached Number 1 on the UK Independent Charts and took the band into larger venues and international touring. Subsequent projects continued to explore large scale human stories, from the coal mining communities of South Wales on Every Valley to the Berlin focused Bright Magic, each release deepening the band’s relationship between sound, place and memory.

Along the way, Public Service Broadcasting have developed a reputation as a formidable live act. With Wrigglesworth on drums and electronics, J F Abraham adding brass and multi instrumental textures, and Mr B overseeing the striking visual design, the live presentation elevates the material into a fully realised audiovisual event. Their performances at major cultural institutions, including the BBC Proms and the Royal Albert Hall, underscored their ability to bridge alternative music and formal presentation without losing emotional impact.

The forthcoming tour arrives in support of their most recent studio album The Last Flight, released in 2024. The album represents a more intimate turn in subject matter, focusing on the life and final journey of pioneering aviator Amelia Earhart. Centred on her 1937 attempt to circumnavigate the globe, The Last Flight explores courage, risk and personal conviction, framing Earhart’s story as a reflection on living with purpose and resolve.

Musically, the album balances propulsion and restraint. Sweeping passages evoke motion and scale, while quieter moments allow space for reflection and tension. It stands as one of the band’s most emotionally resonant works, drawing listeners into Earhart’s world without losing the broader sense of wonder that has defined Public Service Broadcasting since their inception.

In 2025, the album was reimagined through Night Flight – The Last Flight Remixes, a project that invited a diverse range of electronic artists and collaborators to reinterpret the material. Contributors included Alt J, This Is The Kit, Alex Silva, Peter Sandberg, The KVB, EERA, Hainbach, Andreya Casablanca and Late Night Final, the electronic project of J. Willgoose, Esq. The remix release highlighted the adaptability of the original compositions and introduced the material to new audiences.

For Australian and New Zealand fans, the May 2026 shows promise a comprehensive live set drawing from across the band’s catalogue, presented with the precision and scale that has become their hallmark. With a reputation for turning historical narratives into shared, communal experiences, Public Service Broadcasting’s return is set to be one of the more distinctive touring events of the year.

Public Service Broadcasting

Friday 1 May, Auckland, Powerstation

Saturday 2 May, Wellington, Meow

Monday 4 May, Sydney NSW, City Recital Hall

Wednesday 6 May, Brisbane QLD, Princess Theatre

Thursday 7 May, Melbourne VIC, Northcote Theatre

Tickets at Handsome Tours.

Artist Pre Sale, Wednesday 4 February, 10am local

Local Pre Sale, Thursday 5 February, 10am local

General On Sale, Friday 6 February, 10am local

