King 810 Announce Local Support Acts For Australian Debut Headline Tour - Noise11.com

Flint Nu Metal Outfit Confirm Full Australian Line-Up Ahead Of March 2026 Shows

by Paul Cashmere

Michigan heavyweights King 810 have confirmed the full roster of Australian support acts for their first ever local headline tour, locking in a city-by-city line-up that reflects the depth and aggression of the Australian heavy music scene. The March 2026 run marks a significant moment for the Flint, Michigan band, who return to Australia in headline mode more than a decade after first appearing at Soundwave and following a 2024 support run.

The Australian tour will see King 810 joined nationally by The Gloom In The Cornerand DREGG, with additional local openers announced for each individual show. Adelaide will be opened by extreme metal outfit KIN, Melbourne welcomes Melting, Sydney features ELISION, Newcastle hosts Central Coast hardcore group Culture of Hate, and Brisbane rounds out the run with Apate.

For King 810, this tour represents the culmination of a long and uncompromising journey that began in Flint in 2007. Drawing directly from the realities of their Rust Belt hometown, the band’s music has consistently centred on lived experience, social decay and personal survival. That perspective first broke through on their 2012 independent EP Midwest Monsters, a release shaped in part by frontman David Gunn surviving a violent assault in his hometown.

Their 2014 debut album Memoirs Of A Murderer cemented their presence internationally. Released through Roadrunner Records, the album reached Number 18 on the Billboard Top Hard Rock Albums chart and Number 8 on the Top Heatseekers chart, a rare achievement for a band whose aesthetic and subject matter refused to soften for broader appeal. Songs from the album combined spoken word passages, downtuned grooves and autobiographical narratives that placed King 810 outside traditional genre boundaries.

Since then, the band has deliberately operated on its own terms. After parting ways with Roadrunner, King 810 transitioned into a fully independent operation, releasing a steady run of albums that expanded their sonic and thematic scope. Releases such as La Petite Mort Or A Conversation With God and Suicide King explored sexuality, power and money, while maintaining the unfiltered perspective that has defined their catalogue.

In 2025, King 810 returned with Rustbelt Nu Metal, an album recorded live in front of a small audience with no samples, keyboards or click tracks. That release, followed by K7 Rustbelt Nu Metal 2, reinforced the band’s commitment to raw performance and direct connection with their audience. A third instalment in the Rustbelt series remains forthcoming.

Live performance has always been central to King 810’s identity. Their shows are built around confrontation, release and immersion, driven by Gunn’s commanding presence and the band’s ability to translate their studio material into visceral, unpredictable performances. That intensity has earned them appearances at major international festivals including Download Festival and Rock Am Ring, as well as tours alongside artists such as Korn, Slipknot and Alpha Wolf.

Australian audiences last saw King 810 in 2024 supporting In Hearts Wake, a run that reaffirmed the band’s local following. The upcoming headline dates allow the band to present their full vision, supported by two of Australia’s most distinctive heavy acts.

Melbourne’s The Gloom In The Cornerhave built an international reputation through their fusion of cinematic storytelling and metalcore. Since their 2016 debut album Fear Me, the band has developed an immersive narrative universe across multiple releases. Their forthcoming third album Royal Discordance, due in February 2026, arrives as the band continues to tour globally, including a confirmed appearance aboard the sold out Hellbound Cruise alongside Parkway Drive, Polaris and Northlane.

DREGG bring a sharply different energy to the tour. Blending metal, hardcore and rap with theatrical humour, the Melbourne band have carved out a space that embraces absurdity while maintaining technical precision. Their 2024 album The Art Of Everything expanded their profile internationally, followed by a signing with Fearless Records in 2025. With 2026 already shaping as a breakout year, the King 810 tour places DREGG in front of their largest Australian audiences to date.

King 810 Australian Headline Tour 2026

Wednesday 4 March 2026, Adelaide, Jive Bar

Thursday 5 March 2026, Melbourne, Max Watts

Friday 6 March 2026, Sydney, Crowbar

Saturday 7 March 2026, Newcastle, King Street Warehouse

Sunday 8 March 2026, Brisbane, Crowbar

Tickets available via Destroy All Lines.

