 Fischer-Z Announce First Ever Australian Tour Celebrating 50 Years - Noise11.com
John Watts of Fischer Z photo by flyingbruederchen

John Watts of Fischer Z photo by @flyingbruederchen

Fischer-Z Announce First Ever Australian Tour Celebrating 50 Years

by Paul Cashmere on February 3, 2026

in Live,News

Post-punk pioneers finally bring their five-decade legacy to Australian stages as part of a global anniversary tour.

by Paul Cashmere

Fischer-Z will make their long-awaited Australian live debut in late 2026, marking a major milestone for one of Britain’s most enduring and idiosyncratic rock projects. The November and December dates form part of Fischer-Z’s worldwide 50th anniversary celebrations, closing a circle that began in the UK punk underground of the mid-1970s and, remarkably, arrives in Australia for the first time half a century later.

Although Fischer-Z have never toured Australia, the band’s music has had a tangible and lasting presence here. Their international breakthrough single “So Long” became a significant Australian hit in 1980, reaching number 15 on the Kent Music Report and receiving heavy national airplay during a period when post-punk and new wave were finding mainstream traction.

Several years later, “The Perfect Day” repeated that success, peaking at number 12 on the ARIA Charts in 1987. Those songs established a loyal Australian audience that has endured across generations, a commitment reflected today with Australia ranking as Fischer-Z’s fourth largest market globally for Spotify streaming.

At the centre of Fischer-Z is singer, guitarist, songwriter and poet John Watts, whose path into music was anything but conventional. Before forming the band, Watts studied clinical psychology and worked in experimental psychiatric facilities, experiences that would inform his writing and sharpen his observational eye. When Fischer-Z emerged in 1976, formed with keyboardist Steve Skolnik while Watts was at Brunel University, they brought a distinctive voice into the British punk and post-punk landscape, one that balanced political commentary with sharp melodic instincts.

The band’s early reputation for intensity and intelligence quickly led to a recording deal with United Artists in 1978, placing Fischer-Z alongside contemporaries such as The Stranglers and Buzzcocks. Their debut album Word Salad arrived in 1979 and immediately marked them as a group operating on a different wavelength. Singles such as “Remember Russia” and “The Worker” attracted influential radio support in the UK, setting the stage for the international breakthrough that followed.

That moment came with “So Long”, released in 1980 and later becoming one of the earliest music videos broadcast on MTV, a development that propelled Fischer-Z onto a global stage. The subsequent album Red Skies Over Paradise, released in 1981, remains one of the band’s most commercially successful and artistically defining statements. Songs such as “Marliese” and “Berlin” captured Cold War anxieties with clarity and urgency, resonating deeply across Europe and beyond.

Over the course of five decades, Fischer-Z have released more than 23 albums and sold in excess of two million records worldwide. Their touring history is equally formidable, with well over 3,000 concerts across Europe, North America and other territories. Along the way, Watts and Fischer-Z have collaborated with an extraordinary range of artists, including Peter Gabriel, Steve Cropper and the Brass Section of Dexy’s Midnight Runners. Their live history includes sharing stages with James Brown in front of a 167,000-strong crowd in East Berlin, touring with The Police and Dire Straits, and appearing alongside Bob Marley on his final European festival tour.

Following the dissolution of the original line-up in the early 1980s, Watts pursued a parallel solo career while periodically reactivating Fischer-Z in evolving forms. From the late 1980s onwards, albums such as Reveal and Fish’s Head delivered renewed chart success, including “The Perfect Day”, while later works continued to blend political awareness with personal storytelling. In recent years, Watts has expanded his creative scope into multimedia art, poetry and theatre, most notably with the 2025 project PUNKT!, which fuses music, words and visual art into a single body of work.

The 2026 anniversary year represents a defining chapter. To mark 50 years since Fischer-Z’s formation in 1976, the band will undertake an extensive world tour across Europe and the UK before finally reaching Australia. Coinciding with the tour is the release of a celebratory new album, 50/50, split evenly between five brand new songs and five re-imagined tracks drawn from Watts’ favourite material from the band’s first five albums. The release will be accompanied by a high-quality anniversary package reflecting the full arc of Fischer-Z’s career.

For Australian audiences, the tour is both a long-overdue debut and a rare opportunity to experience a band whose influence has quietly endured here for decades. Fischer-Z’s longevity is rooted in curiosity, commitment and a refusal to stand still, qualities that continue to define John Watts’ work as he enters the band’s sixth decade.

Fischer-Z Australian Tour Dates 2026
Wednesday, 25 November, 2026, North Perth, Rosemount Hotel
Thursday, 26 November, 2026, Fremantle, Freo.Social
Friday, 27 November, 2026, Adelaide, The Gov
Saturday, 28 November, 2026, Melbourne, Max Watts
Thursday, 3 December, 2026, Sydney, Factory Theatre
Friday, 4 December, 2026, Penrith, Evan Theatre Panthers
Saturday, 5 December, 2026, Tweed Heads, Twin Towns Services Club
Sunday, 6 December, 2026, Brisbane, The Triffid

Ticketing
Artist Pre-sale, 9am Wednesday February 4, 2026 to 8am Friday February 6, 2026
General On Sale, 9am Friday February 6, 2026

