Maisie Peters Adds Sydney And Melbourne Shows To Australian Tour After Rapid Sell-Outs - Noise11.com

UK singer songwriter expands her March 2026 return with extra theatre dates as anticipation builds for third album Florescence.

by Paul Cashmere

Maisie Peters’ relationship with Australian audiences continues to deepen, with the UK artist confirming additional Sydney and Melbourne headline shows for her March 2026 visit following overwhelming demand. What was initially announced as a tightly curated pair of theatre performances has now grown into a four date Australian run, responding to presales that quickly exhausted allocations and signalled just how invested local fans have become in Peters’ evolving career.

The expanded tour forms part of Peters’ global ‘Before The Bloom’ theatre shows, a series of intimate performances staged ahead of the release of her third studio album, Florescence, due on 15 May. Designed as a bridge between albums and eras, the shows place Peters in smaller venues that foreground songwriting and narrative, a format that has become increasingly central to her appeal.

In Sydney, Peters will now open the tour with back to back nights at the Enmore Theatre. A newly added performance on Sunday 1 March precedes the previously announced Monday 2 March show, giving fans an extra opportunity to see the singer in one of the city’s most storied rooms. Melbourne has received a similar expansion, with a new Thursday 5 March date added at Forum Melbourne, following the original Wednesday 4 March performance. Frontier Touring has confirmed these four shows will complete the Australian run, with no further dates to be added.

Peters’ return comes at a significant moment in her career. Born in Steyning, West Sussex in 2000, she began writing songs before her teens and steadily built an audience through busking, YouTube uploads and early independent releases including Place We Were Made and Birthday. That grassroots momentum led to a deal with Atlantic Records, under which she released the EPs Dressed Too Nice For A Jacket and It’s Your Bed Babe, It’s Your Funeral, establishing her as a sharp eyed chronicler of young adulthood.

A pivotal shift came in 2021 when Peters signed with Ed Sheeran’s Gingerbread Man Records and released her debut album You Signed Up For This. The record debuted at number two on the UK Albums Chart and marked Peters’ transition from emerging songwriter to headline artist. Its follow up, The Good Witch, released in 2023, confirmed that ascent. The album debuted at number one in the UK, making Peters the youngest solo British female artist in nearly a decade to top the chart, and expanded her audience internationally through tours across Europe, North America and Australia.

Alongside her own releases, Peters has maintained a parallel presence in film, television and live collaborations. She contributed music to the Apple TV+ series Trying, appeared as herself in the 2024 film How To Date Billy Walsh, and performed at Wembley Stadium supporting Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour. Each of these moments has broadened her profile while reinforcing the diaristic songwriting that underpins her recorded work.

Florescence represents the next phase of that trajectory. Announced in January 2026, the album follows the release of dual singles Audrey Hepburn and You You You, and is positioned as a deliberate step forward after a period of recalibration. Peters stepped back from a planned North American support tour in late 2024 to focus on mental health and completing the record, a decision that appears to have sharpened both anticipation and intent around the new material.

The ‘Before The Bloom’ shows offer Australian audiences an early window into that next chapter. By choosing theatres over arenas, Peters is reinforcing the intimacy that first connected her with listeners, even as her reach continues to expand. The rapid sell out of initial dates suggests that approach resonates locally, making the addition of extra Sydney and Melbourne shows both commercially and artistically aligned.

Tickets for all four Australian performances go on sale today, Tuesday 3 February at 3pm local time. With no further shows planned, these dates represent the sole opportunity to see Peters live in Australia ahead of the release of Florescence.

Maisie Peters Australian Tour, March 2026

Sunday 1 March, Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Monday 2 March, Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Wednesday 4 March, Melbourne, Forum Melbourne

Thursday 5 March, Melbourne, Forum Melbourne

Tickets on sale Tuesday 3 February, 3pm local time.

