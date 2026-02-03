Poison The Well Announce First Australian Tour Since 2009 With Peace In Place Era Shows - Noise11.com

US metalcore pioneers return to Australia for June 2026 headline tour with special guests Haywire

by Paul Cashmere

One of the most influential bands to emerge from the late 1990s American hardcore and metal underground, Poison The Well will finally return to Australia in June 2026, marking their first local performances since 2009. The Florida heavyweights will bring their long awaited Australian headline tour across six cities, joined by US hardcore outfit Haywire for their first ever Australian shows.

The tour opens on Sunday 7 June in Perth before moving through Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Newcastle, and closing in Brisbane on Sunday 14 June. For Australian fans, the dates represent the end of a 16 year absence and the beginning of a new chapter for a band whose early work helped define the modern metalcore template.

Formed in Florida in 1997, Poison The Well emerged from the same fertile hardcore scene that produced bands such as Shai Hulud and Strongarm, quickly distinguishing themselves through a sound that combined extreme aggression with melody, atmosphere and emotional weight. Their 1999 debut album The Opposite Of December… A Season Of Separation became a landmark release, laying foundations that countless bands would later build upon. Its blend of shifting dynamics, dual vocals and expressive guitar work reshaped expectations of what hardcore could be, and its influence continues to ripple through heavy music more than two decades on.

Over the following decade, Poison The Well evolved steadily across albums including Tear From The Red, You Come Before You, Versions and The Tropic Rot, refusing to repeat themselves while retaining a core identity rooted in intensity and experimentation. By the time the band entered hiatus in 2009, they had built a global following, logged countless international tours and established a catalogue that bridged hardcore, metal and alternative sensibilities. Their Australian appearances that year, including festival performances, have since taken on near mythical status among local fans.

After a series of reunion shows beginning in 2015, the band gradually moved toward a full scale return. That journey now reaches a major milestone with the forthcoming release of Peace In Place, their first studio album in 16 years, due out on March 20. Announced earlier this year alongside the single Thoroughbreds, the album captures Poison The Well reconnecting with the urgency that defined their early work while reflecting the perspective gained from decades of personal and musical growth. Across ten tracks, the record draws a line between past and present, channeling familiar intensity through a renewed sense of purpose.

With more than five studio albums, over 100 million streams and sales exceeding 300,000 records in the United States alone, Poison The Well’s legacy is firmly cemented. Yet the band’s return has not been framed as a nostalgia exercise. Recent international touring across North America, the UK and Europe has demonstrated a group fully engaged with its material and audience, bringing renewed energy to songs that helped shape a generation of heavy music listeners.

Joining Poison The Well on the Australian run will be Haywire, a Boston based hardcore band rapidly gaining attention for their raw, uncompromising sound. Founded by Austin Sparkman, whose résumé includes time in Buried Dreams, Conservative Military Image and Rude Awakening, Haywire fuse classic hardcore aggression with a modern edge. Tracks such as Like A Train and Get To Steppin showcase a band rooted in authenticity and physicality, honed through relentless touring. Fresh from extensive North American runs supporting Dropkick Murphys and DRAIN, Haywire will arrive in Australia battle tested and primed for their first local shows.

For Australian audiences, June 2026 offers a rare opportunity to experience Poison The Well at a moment when past and future converge. With a new album, a revitalised lineup and a legacy that continues to resonate, the band’s return is set to be one of the most significant heavy tours of the year.

Poison The Well Australian Tour 2026

With Special Guests Haywire

Sunday 7 June, Perth, Magnet House

Tuesday 9 June, Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory

Thursday 11 June, Melbourne, 170 Russell

Friday 12 June, Sydney, Metro Theatre

Saturday 13 June, Newcastle, King St Bandroom

Sunday 14 June, Brisbane, Princess Theatre

Early bird pre-sale tickets on sale Friday 6 February at 11am AEDT

General tickets on sale Monday 9 February at 11am local time

Tickets from destroyalllines.com

