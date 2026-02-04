Belle And Sebastian Announce Australian Tour Celebrating If You're Feeling Sinister 30th Anniversary - Noise11.com

Scottish indie pop pioneers return to Australia for a full-album performance of their defining 1996 release alongside career-spanning favourites.

by Paul Cashmere

Scottish indie icons Belle And Sebastian will return to Australia in September 2026 to mark the 30th anniversary of their landmark album If You’re Feeling Sinister, bringing one of the most influential records of the 1990s back to the stage in full. The tour will take in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Perth, with the seven-piece ensemble also drawing from a catalogue that has shaped alternative pop for three decades.

Originally released in late 1996, If You’re Feeling Sinister arrived at a time when British guitar music was dominated by loud personalities and stadium ambition. Belle And Sebastian offered something altogether more intimate. Built around Stuart Murdoch’s observant, interior songwriting and arrangements that nodded to 1960s pop, chamber folk and literate indie traditions, the album slowly gathered momentum through word of mouth before becoming one of the era’s most revered releases.

The story of Belle And Sebastian began in Glasgow in 1994 when Murdoch and Stuart David met through a music programme at Stow College. Working with Alan Rankine, formerly of Associates, Murdoch recorded a collection of songs that would become Tigermilk, pressed in a limited run of vinyl copies in 1996. That modest beginning laid the groundwork for what followed, with the expanded band quickly solidifying around Stevie Jackson, Isobel Campbell, Chris Geddes and Richard Colburn.

Signing with Jeepster Records later that year allowed Belle And Sebastian to properly introduce If You’re Feeling Sinister to the world. Recorded with Sarah Martin joining on violin and vocals, the album balanced warmth and melancholy with sharp character studies and melodic finesse. Songs like “Get Me Away From Here, I’m Dying”, “Seeing Other People” and “Judy And The Dream Of Horses” became touchstones for listeners who recognised themselves in Murdoch’s empathetic narratives.

Over time, If You’re Feeling Sinister grew far beyond its initial reception, becoming a reference point for indie pop artists globally and a regular inclusion in all-time album discussions. Its influence can be traced through generations of songwriters who embraced subtlety, storytelling and emotional precision rather than bombast.

Belle And Sebastian’s career since has been marked by steady evolution rather than reinvention. Albums such as The Boy With The Arab Strap, Dear Catastrophe Waitress and The Life Pursuit expanded their sonic palette, while later releases including Write About Love, Girls In Peacetime Want To Dance, A Bit Of Previous and Late Developers demonstrated a band comfortable exploring pop structures without abandoning their core identity.

Their live reputation has also grown steadily. What began as carefully staged performances has developed into shows that are communal, generous and deeply connected to the audience, with the band’s large ensemble allowing songs to shift shape in a live setting. Performing If You’re Feeling Sinister in its entirety offers Australian audiences a rare opportunity to experience the album’s sequencing and emotional arc as originally intended.

The 2026 Australian dates form part of a broader celebration of the band’s 30-year journey, one that acknowledges both the enduring power of their early work and the consistency of their output across twelve studio albums. For many fans, If You’re Feeling Sinister represents a moment when indie music proved that quiet voices could resonate just as strongly as loud ones.

Tickets for the Australian shows will be available via presale and general public sale in February, with demand expected to be strong given the album’s status and the band’s infrequent visits to the region.

BELLE AND SEBASTIAN AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2026

Saturday 12 September 2026, Melbourne, Palais Theatre

Sunday 13 September 2026, Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Tuesday 15 September 2026, Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

Friday 18 September 2026, Perth, Astor Theatre

Tickets

Presale: Wednesday 11 February at 9AM local time

General On Sale: Friday 13 February at 9AM local time

Tickets via Destroy All Lines

