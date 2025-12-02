SIX The Musical To Return To Australia In 2026 - Noise11.com

SIX The Musical, the global pop-theatre phenomenon that has dominated the West End, Broadway, and international stages, will make its long-anticipated return to Australia in 2026. Seasons are now confirmed for Melbourne at the Comedy Theatre from July 2026, Sydney at Theatre Royal from October 2026, and Brisbane at QPAC’s Playhouse Theatre from January 2027. The return follows overwhelming demand from Australian audiences who embraced the production during earlier runs.

SIX has continued its remarkable rise across the world, drawing new fans and rewarding long-time followers with its mix of Tudor history, contemporary pop and sharp humour. The six wives of Henry VIII, Catherine of Aragon, Anne Boleyn, Jane Seymour, Anna of Cleves, Katherine Howard and Catherine Parr take centre stage and reclaim their stories with energy and attitude in an electrifying 80-minute format.

Louise Withers, speaking for the producers, says the Australian return is driven by audience demand, with fans eager to revisit the show’s unique storytelling and vibrant staging. Withers notes that SIX has become a cultural force in Australia, where audiences responded strongly to its contemporary interpretation of Tudor history and its celebration of female agency.

SIX reimagines the six queens as pop icons who rewrite their legacies with wit, clarity and power. Created by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, the show blends modern pop influences with historical narrative, delivering a fresh perspective on the wives long overshadowed by their husband’s notoriety.

Since debuting at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2017, SIX has become a global hit. It made a rapid rise to London’s West End then moved to Broadway, where it achieved major award recognition, including two Tony Awards. Its soundtrack has exceeded 5.2 billion streams, reinforcing its cultural impact and introducing a new generation to the stories of the Tudor queens.

The show has now played in more than 15 countries, gaining an international following known as the Queendom. Fans have built an expansive online community that has spread SIX across social platforms through art, performance clips and discussions that highlight the show’s themes of empowerment and identity.

In January 2026, Australian audiences will also be the first outside the UK and Ireland to see SIX The Musical Live!, filmed at London’s Vaudeville Theatre with the original West End cast. The film’s UK opening earlier this year marked the biggest first-day result for a stage-to-screen musical in the region. Australian sessions will run from 8 January for a limited period in select cinemas.

The original creative team remains the backbone of SIX. Book, lyrics and music are by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, direction is by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, choreography is by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, set design is by Emma Bailey, costume design is by Gabriella Slade, lighting design is by Tim Deiling and sound design is by Paul Gatehouse. Orchestrations are by Tom Curran with musical supervision by Joe Beighton. The Australian cast and creative additions will be announced.

Originally produced by Kenny Wax, Wendy and Andy Barnes and George Stiles, SIX is produced in Australia by Louise Withers, Michael Coppel and Linda Bewick.

Australian Dates

Melbourne, Comedy Theatre, from July 2026

Sydney, Theatre Royal Sydney, from October 2026

Brisbane, Playhouse Theatre, QPAC, from January 2027

