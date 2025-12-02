Foo Fighters To Play One Night Only In Launceston This January - Noise11.com

Frontier Touring will bring Foo Fighters back to Australia this summer for a one night only event at UTAS Stadium, Launceston, on Saturday 24 January, marking the band’s long awaited return to Tasmania and their first ever performance in the city. The announcement gives local fans a rare chance to see the 15 time Grammy winning rock giants deliver their high impact stadium set on home soil.

Foo Fighters last played in Tasmania in 2015, and last toured Australia in late 2023, when they performed to capacity crowds in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane in support of their eleventh studio album But Here We Are, which arrived to widespread praise and reaffirmed their place as one of the most durable rock bands of the modern era. Since forming in 1994, Foo Fighters have become known for marathon shows, relentless touring, and an extensive catalogue that has shaped alternative rock for three decades.

This special Launceston date marks the band’s 14th visit to Australia, which includes notable events such as their 2022 surprise stadium performance in Geelong, where they reopened the national touring circuit after pandemic closures and delivered one of the most talked about rock shows of the year. Foo Fighters have sold more than 1.8 million records in Australia and hold nine Australian number one albums, the band’s highest total in any global market.

Foo Fighters returned to US stages in September with a series of unannounced club shows featuring new drummer Ilan Rubin, whose background includes work with Nine Inch Nails and Paramore. The band released the single Asking For A Friend in October, following the mid year track Today’s Song, their first new music in two years. They will undertake a UK and European run in June 2026, supported by Royel Otis, Otoboke Beaver, Inhaler, Die Spitz, Idles and Fat Dog, before a major North American stadium tour with Queens Of The Stone Age, Mannequin Pussy and Gouge Away.

Foo Fighters are Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear, Rami Jaffee and Ilan Rubin.

Fans can expect the group to draw deep from a catalogue filled with era defining singles, including The Pretender, Breakout, This Is A Call, My Hero, All My Life, Everlong, The Sky Is A Neighborhood, Learn To Fly, Best Of You, Monkey Wrench, Times Like These and Walk, songs that have become staples of global rock radio and cemented Foo Fighters as a major touring force.

Two rising Australian acts will join Foo Fighters in Launceston, with Brisbane’s Full Flower Moon Band and local psych trio Spooky Eyes opening the event. The combination gives Tasmanian audiences a showcase of local talent ahead of the headline performance.

Frontier Members presale begins Monday 8 December at 1pm AEDT. General public tickets go on sale Wednesday 10 December at 4pm AEDT via Ticketmaster.

FOO FIGHTERS 2025

WITH SPECIAL GUESTS FULL FLOWER MOON BAND AND SPOOKY EYES

Saturday 24 January

UTAS Stadium, Launceston, TAS, Licensed All Ages

ticketmaster.com.au

