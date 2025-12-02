 Foo Fighters To Play One Night Only In Launceston This January - Noise11.com
Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Foo Fighters To Play One Night Only In Launceston This January

by Noise11.com on December 3, 2025

in News

Frontier Touring will bring Foo Fighters back to Australia this summer for a one night only event at UTAS Stadium, Launceston, on Saturday 24 January, marking the band’s long awaited return to Tasmania and their first ever performance in the city. The announcement gives local fans a rare chance to see the 15 time Grammy winning rock giants deliver their high impact stadium set on home soil.

Foo Fighters last played in Tasmania in 2015, and last toured Australia in late 2023, when they performed to capacity crowds in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane in support of their eleventh studio album But Here We Are, which arrived to widespread praise and reaffirmed their place as one of the most durable rock bands of the modern era. Since forming in 1994, Foo Fighters have become known for marathon shows, relentless touring, and an extensive catalogue that has shaped alternative rock for three decades.

This special Launceston date marks the band’s 14th visit to Australia, which includes notable events such as their 2022 surprise stadium performance in Geelong, where they reopened the national touring circuit after pandemic closures and delivered one of the most talked about rock shows of the year. Foo Fighters have sold more than 1.8 million records in Australia and hold nine Australian number one albums, the band’s highest total in any global market.

Foo Fighters returned to US stages in September with a series of unannounced club shows featuring new drummer Ilan Rubin, whose background includes work with Nine Inch Nails and Paramore. The band released the single Asking For A Friend in October, following the mid year track Today’s Song, their first new music in two years. They will undertake a UK and European run in June 2026, supported by Royel Otis, Otoboke Beaver, Inhaler, Die Spitz, Idles and Fat Dog, before a major North American stadium tour with Queens Of The Stone Age, Mannequin Pussy and Gouge Away.

Foo Fighters are Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear, Rami Jaffee and Ilan Rubin.

Fans can expect the group to draw deep from a catalogue filled with era defining singles, including The Pretender, Breakout, This Is A Call, My Hero, All My Life, Everlong, The Sky Is A Neighborhood, Learn To Fly, Best Of You, Monkey Wrench, Times Like These and Walk, songs that have become staples of global rock radio and cemented Foo Fighters as a major touring force.

Two rising Australian acts will join Foo Fighters in Launceston, with Brisbane’s Full Flower Moon Band and local psych trio Spooky Eyes opening the event. The combination gives Tasmanian audiences a showcase of local talent ahead of the headline performance.

Frontier Members presale begins Monday 8 December at 1pm AEDT. General public tickets go on sale Wednesday 10 December at 4pm AEDT via Ticketmaster.

FOO FIGHTERS 2025
WITH SPECIAL GUESTS FULL FLOWER MOON BAND AND SPOOKY EYES

Saturday 24 January
UTAS Stadium, Launceston, TAS, Licensed All Ages
ticketmaster.com.au

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Lithe performing live during the Euphoria Tour announcement.
Lithe Announces Australian Dates For Global Euphoria Tour February 2026

Melbourne artist Lithe will return home in February 2026, presenting the Australian leg of his global Euphoria Tour, a run that precedes his largest North American shows to date. The announcement follows the release of his debut album Euphoria, a record that confirms his profile as one of Australia's most progressive voices in R&B, hip-hop and atmospheric trap production.

1 hour ago
Cast of SIX The Musical announcing the 2026 Australian return
SIX The Musical To Return To Australia In 2026

SIX The Musical, the global pop-theatre phenomenon that has dominated the West End, Broadway, and international stages, will make its long-anticipated return to Australia in 2026. Seasons are now confirmed for Melbourne at the Comedy Theatre from July 2026, Sydney at Theatre Royal from October 2026, and Brisbane at QPAC's Playhouse Theatre from January 2027. The return follows overwhelming demand from Australian audiences who embraced the production during earlier runs.

4 hours ago
Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds photo by Ros O'Gorman
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Confirm Aldous Harding For The Wild God Tour

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds will return to Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand in early 2026 with The Wild God Tour, and have confirmed Aldous Harding as support for the full run of shows. The announcement arrives as the 31 January concert at Alexandra Gardens in Melbourne reaches capacity, with limited tickets still available for the 30 January and 1 February dates.

2 days ago
Celtic Thunder announce 2026 Australian tour
Celtic Thunder To Bring An Intimate Evening To Australia In 2026

Celtic Thunder will return to Australia in March 2026 with An Intimate Evening With Celtic Thunder, a new production designed to bring fans closer to the heart of the group's remarkable journey. The tour will unite current members Emmet, Damian, Neil and Ronan with former members who helped shape the group's sound, creating an event that blends nostalgia with a refreshed artistic vision.

2 days ago
The Temper Trap photo by Alberto Zimmerman
The Temper Trap Unveil Solomun Remix Of Giving Up Air As Australian Return Draws Near

The Temper Trap have joined forces with one of electronic music's most influential figures, Solomun, for a pulsating rework of their current single Giving Up Air, a track that has already become a key release in their long-awaited comeback. The collaboration links two artists who have shaped audiences in different worlds, with Solomun's global club presence now wrapped around the sound of one of Australia's most successful indie exports of the past two decades.

5 days ago
The Darkness
The Darkness Celebrate 20 Years Of One Way Ticket To Hell… And Back With Surprise St Pancras Performance

Commuters at London's St Pancras International witnessed a rare lunchtime spectacle when The Darkness arrived unannounced for a stripped back performance that marked a milestone week for the band. The British rock favourites, led by the Hawkins brothers Justin and Dan, performed beside the station's famed piano as crowds gathered in the main Arcade, a location that has grown into one of London's busiest cultural hubs. The performance aligned with the twentieth anniversary of One Way Ticket To Hell… And Back, the band's 2005 album that featured a steam train on its memorable cover, a fitting link to one of the country's most iconic rail stations.

6 days ago
Augie March announce 20th anniversary tour for Moo, You Bloody Choir performing the album in full in April 2026.
Augie March To Celebrate Twenty Years Of Moo, You Bloody Choir With National Tour

Augie March will honour the twentieth anniversary of Moo, You Bloody Choir in April 2026 with a national tour that will feature the full album performed live for the first time. The band will also add a selection of long-loved favourites. The album, released in 2006, became an instant Australian classic and elevated the Shepparton-born group from cult acclaim to major national recognition.

6 days ago