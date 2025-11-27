The Temper Trap Unveil Solomun Remix Of Giving Up Air As Australian Return Draws Near - Noise11.com

The Temper Trap have joined forces with one of electronic music’s most influential figures, Solomun, for a pulsating rework of their current single Giving Up Air, a track that has already become a key release in their long-awaited comeback. The collaboration links two artists who have shaped audiences in different worlds, with Solomun’s global club presence now wrapped around the sound of one of Australia’s most successful indie exports of the past two decades.

Solomun has been dropping the remix into recent live sets, where its dynamic build and sweeping synth lines have sparked strong reactions from festival crowds. Major DJs have championed the track, including Calvin Harris, Marco Carola, Black Coffee, Claptone, Camelphat and Keinemusik, which has accelerated its spread across dance floors around the world. For The Temper Trap, it marks a rare moment when their work intersects directly with the upper tier of international dance music.

Solomun highlighted a long-standing appreciation for the group when he learned they were seeking a remix. He recalled releasing Undercatt’s Sweet Disposition remix on his label in 2015, a reminder of how distinct Dougy Mandagi’s voice is. When the band reached out this year, he agreed immediately. Mandagi attended Solomun’s London show, where the producer tested the remix in front of ten thousand fans, a moment that confirmed the exchange was more than a standard studio collaboration.

The Temper Trap said they were honoured to have Solomun reinterpret Giving Up Air, noting that the London performance displayed the power of the remix in real time. They described the experience of watching a vast audience move together to their music in a new form as a highlight of their recent return.

Solomun’s credentials place him firmly among the most respected DJs and producers of current times. His catalogue includes reworks for Depeche Mode, Lana Del Rey and Interpol, in addition to numerous accolades, such as Remix Of The Year from Resident Advisor, DJ Of The Year from Mixmag, Producer Of The Year and Best International DJ from the DJ Awards in Ibiza. His ability to reshape songs without losing their emotional core has become a signature across his body of work.

Giving Up Air arrived in late September and quickly ignited a strong response. The track has collected millions of streams, driven by its uplifting lift and festival-ready energy. It is the second release of the year from The Temper Trap, following Lucky Dimes, and both songs were produced by Grammy-nominated Styalz Fuego, known for collaborations with Troye Sivan, Charli XCX, The Knocks and Khalid.

Their recent run of sold-out shows in New York, Los Angeles and London reaffirmed the international demand that first surrounded them during the late 2000s. That early period was defined by the release of their debut album Conditions in 2009, led by the global success of Sweet Disposition. The track propelled them from smaller Australian venues to major festivals including Glastonbury, Lollapalooza, Primavera, Laneway Festival and Big Day Out, while earning platinum certifications across multiple countries.

The Temper Trap followed Conditions with The Temper Trap in 2012 and Thick As Thieves in 2016, both debuting at number one on the ARIA Albums Chart. Their catalogue has since surpassed one billion streams, driven by continued interest in Sweet Disposition, which received a new wave of attention through remixes by John Summit, Vintage Culture, VXSION and Lost Frequencies.

Their influence extended into hip-hop when Mac Miller’s posthumous mixtape Faces included a reimagining of Love Lost, which has since accumulated more than 400 million streams. Mandagi’s appearance on a rework of Moby’s Extreme Ways further broadened the band’s presence across genres.

The Temper Trap will return home at the end of the year for key festival and headline appearances, including Beyond The Valley and Party In The Paddock. Their upcoming schedule offers fans a first opportunity to hear new material alongside the songs that shaped their rise.

THE TEMPER TRAP AU TOUR DATES

Wednesday 31 December, Beyond The Valley, Hesse VIC, SOLD OUT

Friday 2 January, Kingscliff Beach Hotel, Kingscliff NSW

Saturday 3 January, Jetty Beach House, Coffs Harbour NSW

Sunday 4 January, The Recky, Elizabeth Beach NSW

Saturday 7 February, Party In The Paddock, Carrick TAS

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)