 The Temper Trap Unveil Solomun Remix Of Giving Up Air As Australian Return Draws Near - Noise11.com
The Temper Trap photo by Alberto Zimmerman

The Temper Trap photo by Alberto Zimmerman

The Temper Trap Unveil Solomun Remix Of Giving Up Air As Australian Return Draws Near

by Paul Cashmere on November 28, 2025

in News

The Temper Trap have joined forces with one of electronic music’s most influential figures, Solomun, for a pulsating rework of their current single Giving Up Air, a track that has already become a key release in their long-awaited comeback. The collaboration links two artists who have shaped audiences in different worlds, with Solomun’s global club presence now wrapped around the sound of one of Australia’s most successful indie exports of the past two decades.

Solomun has been dropping the remix into recent live sets, where its dynamic build and sweeping synth lines have sparked strong reactions from festival crowds. Major DJs have championed the track, including Calvin Harris, Marco Carola, Black Coffee, Claptone, Camelphat and Keinemusik, which has accelerated its spread across dance floors around the world. For The Temper Trap, it marks a rare moment when their work intersects directly with the upper tier of international dance music.

Solomun highlighted a long-standing appreciation for the group when he learned they were seeking a remix. He recalled releasing Undercatt’s Sweet Disposition remix on his label in 2015, a reminder of how distinct Dougy Mandagi’s voice is. When the band reached out this year, he agreed immediately. Mandagi attended Solomun’s London show, where the producer tested the remix in front of ten thousand fans, a moment that confirmed the exchange was more than a standard studio collaboration.

The Temper Trap said they were honoured to have Solomun reinterpret Giving Up Air, noting that the London performance displayed the power of the remix in real time. They described the experience of watching a vast audience move together to their music in a new form as a highlight of their recent return.

Solomun’s credentials place him firmly among the most respected DJs and producers of current times. His catalogue includes reworks for Depeche Mode, Lana Del Rey and Interpol, in addition to numerous accolades, such as Remix Of The Year from Resident Advisor, DJ Of The Year from Mixmag, Producer Of The Year and Best International DJ from the DJ Awards in Ibiza. His ability to reshape songs without losing their emotional core has become a signature across his body of work.

Giving Up Air arrived in late September and quickly ignited a strong response. The track has collected millions of streams, driven by its uplifting lift and festival-ready energy. It is the second release of the year from The Temper Trap, following Lucky Dimes, and both songs were produced by Grammy-nominated Styalz Fuego, known for collaborations with Troye Sivan, Charli XCX, The Knocks and Khalid.

Their recent run of sold-out shows in New York, Los Angeles and London reaffirmed the international demand that first surrounded them during the late 2000s. That early period was defined by the release of their debut album Conditions in 2009, led by the global success of Sweet Disposition. The track propelled them from smaller Australian venues to major festivals including Glastonbury, Lollapalooza, Primavera, Laneway Festival and Big Day Out, while earning platinum certifications across multiple countries.

The Temper Trap followed Conditions with The Temper Trap in 2012 and Thick As Thieves in 2016, both debuting at number one on the ARIA Albums Chart. Their catalogue has since surpassed one billion streams, driven by continued interest in Sweet Disposition, which received a new wave of attention through remixes by John Summit, Vintage Culture, VXSION and Lost Frequencies.

Their influence extended into hip-hop when Mac Miller’s posthumous mixtape Faces included a reimagining of Love Lost, which has since accumulated more than 400 million streams. Mandagi’s appearance on a rework of Moby’s Extreme Ways further broadened the band’s presence across genres.

The Temper Trap will return home at the end of the year for key festival and headline appearances, including Beyond The Valley and Party In The Paddock. Their upcoming schedule offers fans a first opportunity to hear new material alongside the songs that shaped their rise.

THE TEMPER TRAP AU TOUR DATES
Wednesday 31 December, Beyond The Valley, Hesse VIC, SOLD OUT
Friday 2 January, Kingscliff Beach Hotel, Kingscliff NSW
Saturday 3 January, Jetty Beach House, Coffs Harbour NSW
Sunday 4 January, The Recky, Elizabeth Beach NSW
Saturday 7 February, Party In The Paddock, Carrick TAS

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Confidence Man Release Chris Lake Remix Of Gossip
Confidence Man Unleash Chris Lake Remix Of Gossip As Active Scenes Vol One Builds Heat

Confidence Man have supercharged the rollout of their upcoming EP, Active Scenes Vol One, with the release of Gossip (Chris Lake Remix), a high-voltage rework by one of the most prolific figures in global dance music. Chris Lake brings a refined and explosive club energy to the single, a move that underscores the growing international reach of the Australian group. The remix arrives as a centrepiece moment for the EP campaign, a significant endorsement from a producer known for shaping modern electronic music with precision and intent.

36 minutes ago
The Black Sorrows performing live at Melbourne Recital Centre.
The Black Sorrows Bring History And Heart To Melbourne Recital Centre

The Black Sorrows returned to Melbourne Recital Centre on 22 November 2025 with a show that honoured more than four decades of music. Close to 50 musicians have been part of the group since the early years, yet founder Joe Camilleri remains the steady force at the front. His voice still rings clear and strong, and his energy has not faded.

3 days ago
Cordrazine
Cordrazine Call Time Once More As Final Ep ‘You See In Me’ Arrives

Cordrazine will close the book on their unique and often fragile history with the release of their final EP You See In Me on 5 December, with the band confirming that their EP launch at the Northcote Social Club on 12 December will double as their last ever performance. The decision brings an emotional end to one of Australia's most intriguing indie pop-rock stories, born in Melbourne in the mid-1990s and revived in sporadic but treasured bursts across the decades.

4 days ago
Dave Favours & The Roadside Ashes performing, promotional image for the album Service Station Chicken
Dave Favours & The Roadside Ashes Hit A New Peak With Service Station Chicken

Service Station Chicken, the third full-length album from Dave Favours & The Roadside Ashes, arrives today and marks a significant evolution in the band's creative identity. The release reflects a group that has now settled into a mature and confident sound, shaped by years on the local circuit and a deep regard for the roots of Australian independent rock.

7 days ago
TISM performing at Sydney Opera House 2026 announcement
TISM Add In The Round Tickets For Sold Out Sydney Opera House Concerts

TISM will finally give fans another chance to secure a seat at their 2026 Sydney Opera House takeover, with both previously sold out shows now reconfigured as in the round events, allowing new tickets to be released this week. The band continue to reject all pressure to add a third date, instead shifting both concerts into a full 360 degree layout, creating additional seating around the stage and activating the choir seats behind the performance area. These positions, although behind the stage, will place fans unusually close to the action, creating a rare vantage point for what are already set to be two extraordinary nights.

November 18, 2025
Port Fairy Folk Festival 2026 line-up announcement promotional image
Port Fairy Folk Festival Expands 2026 Line-Up With Global Folk Icons

The Port Fairy Folk Festival has unveiled its third artist announcement for 2026, widening an already ambitious program with a rich collection of international trailblazers and Australian favourites. The festival returns to Port Fairy from 6 to 9 March 2026, continuing its long tradition of presenting world-class folk, roots and culturally diverse music in one of Victoria's most picturesque seaside towns.

November 18, 2025
Forever Ends Here band promotional photo by Jay Wennington
Forever Ends Here Return With New EP I’m Still Trying To Find Myself A New Chapter For The Pop Punk Favourites

Forever Ends Here have re-emerged with a renewed sense of purpose, releasing their reflective and forward-thinking EP I'm Still Trying To Find Myself. The record marks a fresh era for the Sydney and Melbourne based trio, who first captured national attention during the 2010s with their energetic pop punk sound and relentless touring schedule.

November 14, 2025