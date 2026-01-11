Chet Faker Announces Brisbane And Sydney Headline Shows For March 2026 - Noise11.com

Chet Faker will return to Australian stages in March 2026, announcing two headline shows in Brisbane and Sydney timed to coincide with the release of his new album A Love For Strangers. The performances form part of a broader global tour that signals a significant new chapter for one of Australia’s most internationally recognised contemporary artists.

The Brisbane and Sydney dates arrive as anticipation builds for A Love For Strangers, due for release on 13 February via BMG. The album follows 2021’s Hotel Surrender and reflects a period of personal and creative recalibration for Nick Murphy, the ARIA Award-winning songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist behind the Chet Faker moniker. The project also lands more than a decade after his breakthrough debut album Built On Glass, a release that proved pivotal in reshaping the sound and scope of Australian electronic soul on the global stage.

Murphy has described A Love For Strangers as a record shaped by reflection and renewal. The album is led by the singles Far Side Of The Moon and This Time For Real, both of which underline a renewed focus on melody, emotional clarity and restraint. The songs position Murphy in familiar territory while pushing his sound forward, building on the creative foundations established across more than a decade of releases under both his stage name and his birth name.

Since emerging in the early 2010s, Chet Faker has carved out a career defined by evolution rather than repetition. His 2012 EP Thinking In Textures announced a distinctive new voice and earned him Breakthrough Artist Of The Year at the Australian Independent Records Awards. The following year, his reworking of No Diggity became a viral phenomenon, introducing his music to a global audience and leading to a rapid ascent that culminated with Built On Glass debuting at number one on the ARIA Albums Chart in 2014.

That album, featuring Talk Is Cheap and Gold, cemented Murphy’s place in Australian music history. Talk Is Cheap went on to claim the number one position in Triple J’s Hottest 100 of 2014, while multiple tracks from the record placed in the top ten. International television appearances, major festival slots and collaborations with artists including Flume and Marcus Marr followed, alongside a growing catalogue of work that resisted easy categorisation.

In 2016, Murphy stepped away from the Chet Faker name to release music under his own, beginning with the Missing Link EP and continuing through the 2019 album Run Fast Sleep Naked. The period broadened his creative range and reaffirmed his interest in process and experimentation, a path that also produced the instrumental release Music For Silence in 2020. Later that year, Murphy revived the Chet Faker name with the single Low, marking a return to the identity that first connected his music with a global audience.

The upcoming Australian headline shows in Brisbane and Sydney offer audiences an opportunity to experience A Love For Strangers in an intimate live setting. They follow the announcement of a 21-date North American tour in April and May and European dates scheduled for July, placing the Australian performances at the heart of a busy international touring cycle.

Chet Faker’s career has amassed more than a billion global streams, multiple ARIA Awards and sustained international attention, yet his work remains rooted in a distinctly Australian sensibility. The March 2026 shows are set to highlight both the continuity and growth within his catalogue, bringing together new material and a body of work that has resonated across borders for more than a decade.

Chet Faker – Australia – March 2026

Tuesday 3 March 2026

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Wednesday 4 March 2026

Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Frontier Member PresaleRuns from Thursday 15 January 2026, 10am local, for 24 hours or until allocation exhausted

General Public On Sale

Monday 19 January 2026, 12pm local

