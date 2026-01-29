Rob Zombie Unleashes ‘(I'm A) Rock 'N' Roller' Ahead Of New Album The Great Satan - Noise11.com

The shock rock icon delivers a defiant new single as his long awaited studio return edges closer.

by Paul Cashmere

Rob Zombie has revealed his third new single, (I’m A) Rock ‘N’ Roller, continuing the rollout for his forthcoming album The Great Satan, due for release on February 27 via Nuclear Blast Records. The track reinforces Zombie’s enduring commitment to heavy music culture, channelled through thick, boot driven rhythms and chorus driven intensity that has defined his solo career for more than two decades.

(I’m A) Rock ‘N’ Roller arrives as a clear statement piece within the wider context of The Great Satan, an album that reconnects Zombie with the Hellbilly aesthetic that shaped his rise as a solo artist in the late 1990s. The song leans into muscular grooves and chant ready hooks, underpinned by the theatrical authority that has long set Zombie apart from his peers. At its core, the track functions as a declaration of purpose, positioning rock and roll as a permanent cultural force rather than a passing cycle.

The single follows earlier releases Heathen Days and Punks And Demons, both of which signalled a return to the raw energy that defined landmark albums Hellbilly Deluxe and The Sinister Urge. With The Great Satan, Zombie appears intent on reaffirming the sonic identity that first established him as a solo powerhouse after the dissolution of White Zombie.

This upcoming release marks Zombie’s eighth solo studio album and his first new body of work since The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy in 2021. That album debuted at number nine on the Billboard 200, extending Zombie’s remarkable run of seven consecutive solo albums opening inside the Top 10. Few artists from the 1990s alternative metal era have maintained such consistent commercial relevance while continuing to evolve their visual and thematic language.

Zombie’s career trajectory remains singular within modern heavy music. Emerging in the late 1980s as the frontman of White Zombie, he helped reshape industrial infused metal through releases that went on to achieve multi platinum status. When he launched his solo career with Hellbilly Deluxe in 1998, the album not only exceeded expectations but became a defining cultural artefact, spawning enduring tracks and cementing Zombie’s solo identity as distinct rather than derivative.

Beyond music, Zombie’s parallel career as a filmmaker has further expanded his influence. As writer and director, he has delivered nine feature films including House Of 1000 Corpses, The Devil’s Rejects, The Munsters and the commercially dominant Halloween, achievements that place him in a rare category of artists who have successfully crossed between music and cinema without diluting either discipline. That visual sensibility continues to inform his musical output, with The Great Satan positioned as both an audio and conceptual statement.

The album’s tracklisting suggests a project driven by urgency and confrontation, with titles that echo rebellion, counterculture and apocalyptic imagery. Songs such as Tarantula, Black Rat Coffin and Welcome To The Electric Age reinforce Zombie’s ongoing fascination with dystopian iconography and outsider mythology, themes that have remained central to his work since the early White Zombie years.

As the February release date approaches, (I’m A) Rock ‘N’ Roller functions as a reminder of Zombie’s enduring presence in heavy music. While trends within rock and metal continue to shift, Zombie’s catalogue stands as evidence of an artist who has built a self contained universe, one that continues to resonate across generations of fans drawn to spectacle, volume and defiance.

The Great Satan is expected to be released across multiple formats, including special editions and exclusive merchandise, reinforcing Zombie’s long standing connection with collectors and physical media loyalists.

The Great Satan Tracklisting

F.T.W. 84

Tarantula

(I’m A) Rock ‘N’ Roller

Heathen Days

Who Am I

Black Rat Coffin

Sir Lord Acid Wolfman

Punks And Demons

The Devilman

Out Of Sight

Revolution Motherfuckers

Welcome To The Electric Age

The Black Scorpion

Unclean Animals

Grave Discontent

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)