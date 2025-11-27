The Darkness Celebrate 20 Years Of One Way Ticket To Hell… And Back With Surprise St Pancras Performance - Noise11.com

Commuters at London’s St Pancras International witnessed a rare lunchtime spectacle when The Darkness arrived unannounced for a stripped back performance that marked a milestone week for the band. The British rock favourites, led by the Hawkins brothers Justin and Dan, performed beside the station’s famed piano as crowds gathered in the main Arcade, a location that has grown into one of London’s busiest cultural hubs. The performance aligned with the twentieth anniversary of One Way Ticket To Hell… And Back, the band’s 2005 album that featured a steam train on its memorable cover, a fitting link to one of the country’s most iconic rail stations.

The set included Christmas favourites and signature tracks, with Justin taking to the piano while Dan accompanied him on acoustic guitar. The session continued the band’s long history of idiosyncratic public moments, dating back to their early Permission To Land years when their mix of hard rock precision and theatrical flair pushed them into international success.

The Darkness played a selection of songs that have defined their two decades in modern rock. The crowd responded in full voice to Christmas Time (Don’t Let The Bells End), the 2003 Christmas single that has turned into an annual tradition for many fans. The duo also delivered a rendition of Cliff Richard’s Mistletoe And Wine, blending festive nostalgia with the band’s trademark falsetto theatrics.

Core hits including I Believe In A Thing Called Love, Givin’ Up and Friday Night were met with cheers from surprised commuters who abandoned their trains for a closer look. The performance reflected the band’s enduring status as one of the United Kingdom’s most recognisable rock exports, rooted in the humour and showmanship that marked their debut album Permission To Land, a record that reached multi-platinum status and revived a classic British rock sensibility in the early 2000s.

Their appearance at St Pancras places them among an elite list of performers who have played the station’s pianos, a group that includes Elton John, John Legend, Rod Stewart with Jools Holland, Alicia Keys and Norah Jones. The lunchtime session reinforced the station’s reputation as an artistic destination, with Justin and Dan Hawkins bringing festive cheer to an already decorated concourse.

The performance coincided with significant news for the band, including the confirmation of their largest UK headline tour in twenty years, scheduled for December 2026 in major arena venues across the country. Pre-sale opens at 10am on Wednesday 26 November 2025, with general sale commencing at 10am on Friday 28 November 2025. The tour marks another landmark for the group, whose eight studio albums chart the evolution of their sound, including their 2025 release Dreams On Toast.

Justin Hawkins addressed the crowd with his customary theatrical flair, noting the advent of the festive season and the band’s tradition of revisiting their Christmas catalogue. His remarks highlighted the joy of performing in a space that has become a fixture of live music moments, a location where international travellers and local commuters share unexpected cultural experiences.

THE DARKNESS 2026 AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND DATES

Tue 17 Feb, Powerstation Auckland

Wed 18 Feb, Meow Nui Wellington

Fri 20 Feb, The Tivoli Brisbane

Sat 21 Feb, Miami Marketta Gold Coast

Sun 22 Feb, Bar On The Hill Newcastle

Wed 25 Feb, Waves Wollongong

Fri 27 Feb, Enmore Theatre Sydney

Sat 28 Feb, Hindley Street Adelaide

Sun 1 Mar, Odeon Hobart

Wed 4 Mar, Metropolis Fremantle

Fri 6 Mar, Pier Bandroom Frankston

Sat 7 Mar, Forum Melbourne

