Ocean Alley Unveil Sun-Soaked ‘First Blush' Video As Australian Tour Momentum Builds - Noise11.com

Ocean Alley Unveil Sun-Soaked ‘First Blush’ Video As Australian Tour Momentum Builds

by Paul Cashmere on January 7, 2026

Ocean Alley have continued their remarkable ascent with the release of a radiant new video for First Blush, a track that has rapidly become one of the defining moments of their current era. Shot in Hawaii, the clip arrives as the Northern Beaches outfit prepare to embark on the largest headline tour of their career, underlining just how far the band has travelled from their backyard beginnings.

The First Blush video plays out like a collection of holiday postcards, capturing an afternoon on the water in Waikiki during a rare pause at the end of touring in 2024. Filmed by Jamieson Kerr and Tyler Bell, the visuals are deliberately unforced, moving through scenes of sun, sand and surf with family and close friends in tow. Rather than leaning on performance tropes, the clip reflects the song’s central theme, the many shades and expressions of love, from connection and warmth to fleeting, quiet moments of reflection.

The release lands amid strong momentum for First Blush, which has cemented itself as a fan favourite from Ocean Alley’s fifth studio album Love Balloon. The track has held firm as the most played song on triple j, while also peaking at number 22 on the Australian Shazam Charts. It is another reminder of the band’s enduring ability to balance accessibility with depth, a quality that has kept them at the forefront of Australian alternative rock for more than a decade.

Love Balloon, released in 2025, marked a significant chapter in the group’s story. Debuting at number three on the ARIA Album Chart, the record also topped both the ARIA Vinyl and Australian Album Charts and spent twelve weeks inside the ARIA Top 10. The album’s themes were deliberately expansive, exploring love in all its complexity rather than narrowing in on a single emotional lens. That approach has resonated widely, contributing to Ocean Alley surpassing one billion streams globally.

Ocean Alley’s journey began in 2011, when the band first started playing together in a backyard shed on Sydney’s Northern Beaches. Influenced by artists spanning Jimi Hendrix, Pink Floyd, Oasis and Dire Straits, the group steadily built a following through relentless touring and a series of independently released EPs, Yellow Mellow and In Purple. Their debut album Lost Tropics in 2016 laid the groundwork for international touring, while 2018’s Chiaroscuro became a breakthrough moment, driven by the cultural impact of Confidence, which topped the triple j Hottest 100 that year.

Subsequent albums Lonely Diamond and Low Altitude Living reinforced the band’s reputation for melodic songwriting and dynamic live shows. In recent years, Confidence has enjoyed a renewed life through social media, introducing Ocean Alley to a new global audience and returning the track to the ARIA Singles Chart years after its initial release.
The past twelve months have been particularly pivotal. Alongside the release of Love Balloon, Ocean Alley delivered a run of international milestones, including a headline performance at London’s Alexandra Palace, extensive North and South American touring and first-ever shows in Brazil, Chile and Mexico. Festival appearances at Lollapalooza, Sziget and Austin City Limits further cemented their status as one of Australia’s most successful contemporary exports.

Back home, fans were treated to Live In Melbourne ’23, a live album and concert film recorded at John Cain Arena during the band’s previous Australian tour. The release offered a chance to revisit the scale and precision of Ocean Alley’s live show, while also setting expectations high for what lies ahead.

Those expectations will soon be tested as Ocean Alley launch the first leg of their 2026 Australian headline tour. With more than 60,000 tickets already sold, the shows represent the biggest domestic run of the band’s career. The tour spans capital cities, coastal destinations and regional centres, supported by a rotating line-up of Australian and international acts, and signals a defining moment in Ocean Alley’s ongoing evolution.

As First Blush continues to connect on airwaves and screens alike, Ocean Alley appear firmly in their stride, expanding their reach without losing sight of the communal spirit that has defined them since day one.

Ocean Alley 2026 Australian Tour Dates & Ticketing
Saturday 24 January – Catani Gardens, Melbourne / Wurundjeri VIC
Friday 30 January – Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane / Meanjin QLD
Saturday 31 January – The Domain, Sydney / Eora NSW
Friday 6 February – Party In The Paddock, Carrick / Lutruwita TAS
Saturday 21 February – Freo Esplanade, Fremantle / Whadjuk WA
Sunday 22 February – 3 Oceans Winery, Margaret River / Wadandi WA
Saturday 7 March – Exhibition Park, Canberra ACT
Sunday 8 March – Torquay Common, Torquay VIC
Saturday 14 March – Speers Point Park, Lake Macquarie NSW
Sunday 15 March – Sunshine Coast Stadium, Sunshine Coast QLD
Saturday 21 March – Glenelg Beach, Adelaide SA

