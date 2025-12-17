The Rions Announce 2026 Australian Regional Tour After Breakout Year - Noise11.com

The Rions have confirmed a major Australian regional tour for early 2026. The coast to coast run will take place from February through April. It follows a year that firmly established the Northern Beaches four piece as one of Australia’s most significant emerging indie bands.

The announcement arrives as the band continues to ride momentum from a career defining twelve months. With their debut album Everything Every Single Day now out in the world, The Rions are extending their live presence beyond capital cities and back into regional Australia, a circuit that has played a crucial role in their rise.

The Rions story began long before national radio and sold out theatres. Bandmates Noah Blockley, Harley Wilson, Asher McLean and Tom Partington first connected as high school classmates, forming the band while still in their early teens. That early chemistry translated quickly into ambition, setting them apart from the outset.

In 2021, the group claimed victory in triple j’s Unearthed High competition, a moment that proved pivotal. The win placed them squarely on the national radar and opened doors to broader exposure, airplay and industry support. It also confirmed their potential beyond the Northern Beaches local scene.

Their early releases steadily built an audience, culminating in the EP Minivan in 2023. Momentum accelerated further with Happiness In A Place It Shouldn’t Be in 2024, which charted at number four on the ARIA Australian Albums Chart and cemented their standing as a band on the brink of something bigger.

That breakthrough arrived in October with the release of Everything Every Single Day. The album debuted at number one on the ARIA Australia Album Chart, reached number two on the Vinyl Chart and placed within the top five overall. It was a statement release, both commercially and creatively.

Recorded over the course of a year with ARIA Award winning producer Chris Collins, the album represents a clear evolution in sound. The songs lean into emotional clarity and introspection, pairing polished pop rock arrangements with reflective lyricism. It is a confident step forward that retains the honesty and accessibility that first defined the band.

The album’s success translated directly to the stage. A national theatre tour followed, featuring the largest headline venues of The Rions’ career. Sold out performances at Melbourne’s Forum and Hobart’s Odeon Theatre underscored their growing draw, while audiences responded to a live show shaped by years of constant touring.

Live performance has always been central to The Rions’ identity. Long before the debut album, the band committed to the road, particularly in regional Australia. Their 2024 Happiness In Places tour spanned 21 dates and contributed to more than 20,000 headline tickets sold across the year.

That commitment continues in 2026, with 18 regional dates announced across New South Wales, Western Australia, Victoria, Tasmania and Queensland. The tour reflects both gratitude and strategy, reconnecting with audiences who supported the band early while expanding their reach further.

Special guests will join the tour in select regions. Chloe Parché appears across New South Wales dates, Hey So Hungry joins in Western Australia, Gordon’s Grandson supports Victorian shows, and bella amor features across Queensland performances.

After completing a headline run across the UK and Europe in November, the regional tour represents a homecoming of sorts. It also signals that, despite chart success and sold out rooms, The Rions remain focused on growth rather than consolidation.

With Everything Every Single Day establishing a strong foundation, the band enters 2026 positioned for another significant year. The regional tour is not a victory lap, but a continuation of a carefully built trajectory, grounded in songwriting, relentless touring and connection with audiences.

The Rions Australian Regional Tour 2026

Sat 28 Feb, The Mona, Mona Vale *

Thu 5 Mar, Dunsborough Tavern, Dunsborough ^

Fri 6 Mar, Froth Craft Bunbrewery, Bunbury ^

Sat 7 Mar, Astor Theatre, Perth ^

Thu 12 Mar, Barwon Heads Hotel, Barwon Heads #

Fri 13 Mar, The Pier, Frankston #

Sat 14 Mar, Bass In The Domain, Hobart

Thu 19 Mar, King Street Bandroom, Newcastle *

Fri 20 Mar, UOW Uni Bar, Wollongong *

Sat 21 Mar, UC Refectory, Canberra *

Fri 27 Mar, Hoey Moey, Coffs Harbour *

Sat 28 Mar, Finnians Tavern, Port Macquarie *

Thu 9 Apr, Brothers, Cairns >

Fri 10 Apr, JCU Uni Bar, Townsville >

Sat 11 Apr, McGuires Hotel, Mackay >

Sun 12 Apr, Leichhardt Hotel, Rockhampton >

Thu 16 Apr, Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads >

Fri 17 Apr, Miami Marketta Laneway, Gold Coast >

Sat 18 Apr, The Station, Sunshine Coast >

with Chloe Parché

^ with Hey So Hungry

with Gordon’s Grandson

with bella amor

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)