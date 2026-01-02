 Cavetown Charts A Gentle New Course With Sailboat Ahead Of Running With Scissors - Noise11.com
Cavetown releases new single Npc ahead of Running With Scissors

Cavetown by Jaxon Whittington

Cavetown Charts A Gentle New Course With Sailboat Ahead Of Running With Scissors

by Paul Cashmere on January 2, 2026

in News

Six-time Platinum indie favourite Cavetown has unveiled a new single, Sailboat, a luminous collaboration with Chloe Moriondo that signals an emotionally open new chapter ahead of his forthcoming album Running With Scissors. Co-produced with Underscores, the track blends chiptune shimmer, warped hyperpop textures and Cavetown’s unmistakably intimate songwriting voice, capturing the nervous anticipation of new love and the quiet fear of leaving a mark on someone you care deeply about.

Released under Robin Skinner’s Cavetown moniker, Sailboat is built on friendship and vulnerability rather than grand gestures. It explores that fragile space where affection meets hesitation, when protecting someone can feel as powerful as the urge to connect. Moriondo’s warm vocal presence weaves naturally through Skinner’s reflective delivery, while Underscores’ adventurous production adds digital flicker and emotional tension without overwhelming the song’s gentle core.

Alongside the single, Cavetown has shared the official Sailboat video, a dreamlike visual set against the calm of a quiet beach. Co-starring Moriondo, the clip mirrors the emotional palette of the song, drifting between solitude and closeness as the pair mime guitar playing, trace the shoreline and tentatively step into the water. For long-time followers, the imagery marks a subtle but significant shift. Where earlier Cavetown releases often centred on isolation and the loneliness of growing up, here Skinner is seen allowing himself moments of joy, playfulness and connection, themes that run through the forthcoming album.

Running With Scissors, due for release on 16 January via Futures Music Group and Virgin Music Group, is positioned as Cavetown’s most expansive and personal project to date. The album dives into emotional stability, identity and the uneasy process of growing up, topics that have been threaded through Skinner’s work since his early Bandcamp releases as a teenager in Cambridge. From those formative bedroom recordings through to later albums like Lemon Boy, Sleepyhead and Worm Food, Cavetown has built a catalogue defined by honesty and a willingness to sit with discomfort.

That openness has resonated on a global scale. Cavetown now commands millions of monthly listeners, billions of streams and a devoted following across social platforms, becoming an anchor for a generation of fans who see their own experiences reflected in his music. Collaborations have increasingly played a role in that journey, with Moriondo a recurring creative ally across multiple projects, including Animal Kingdom and Worm Food. Sailboat continues that shared history, sounding less like a feature and more like a conversation between artists who understand each other instinctively.

Beyond the music, Skinner’s career has been marked by a strong sense of community responsibility. The release of Sailboat follows Cavetown’s Second Annual This Is Home Project Benefit Show at the Music Hall of Williamsburg, an event supporting LGBTQ+ youth through housing initiatives, mental health resources and crisis support. The ongoing philanthropic project has raised close to $700,000 to date, reinforcing Skinner’s commitment to translating empathy into tangible action.

Australian audiences will soon be able to experience this new era firsthand. Cavetown is set to return to Australia in February 2026, appearing nationally as part of Laneway Festival and performing headline sideshows in Sydney and Melbourne. The shows will offer local fans an early opportunity to hear material from Running With Scissors alongside the songs that have defined Cavetown’s rise from YouTube beginnings to one of indie music’s most trusted voices.

With Sailboat, Cavetown once again demonstrates his ability to transform vulnerability into connection. It is a delicate yet quietly daring release, one that embraces emotional risk without losing its sense of warmth, a fitting introduction to an album that promises growth, reflection and a gentler kind of confidence.

Cavetown Running With Scissors Tour

Wednesday 11 February – Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Thursday 12 February – Palais Theatre, Melbourne

Tickets via Handsome Tours outlets.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

AC/DC by Mary Boukouvalas
AC/DC Close Australian Tour In Brisbane As Power Up World Tour Rolls On

AC/DC have brought their Australian stadium tour to a thunderous conclusion in Brisbane, wrapping nine shows across the country with a final night at Suncorp Stadium on 18 December. For a band that began in Sydney pubs five decades ago, the homecoming leg of the Power Up World Tour reaffirmed AC/DC's unmatched scale, endurance and cultural pull, while underlining why the group remains one of Australia's most significant musical exports.

December 19, 2025
The Rions release debut album Everything Every Single Day and announce national tour
The Rions Announce 2026 Australian Regional Tour After Breakout Year

The Rions have confirmed a major Australian regional tour for early 2026. The coast to coast run will take place from February through April. It follows a year that firmly established the Northern Beaches four piece as one of Australia's most significant emerging indie bands.

December 17, 2025
The Amity Affliction
The Amity Affliction Announce Major 2026 Regional Tour With In Hearts Wake And RedHook

The Amity Affliction will take their heavy catalogue across regional Australia in early 2026, announcing a major 21-date run stretching through Queensland, New South Wales, Tasmania, Victoria and South Australia. The tour marks the band's most extensive regional schedule in years and arrives as they prepare to return to the United States in April. Fans outside the capital cities will receive a rare opportunity to see the band in intimate venues, with support locked in from In Hearts Wake and RedHook across selected dates.

December 12, 2025
Grace Jones photo by Damien Loverso, music news, noise11.com
Grace Jones Leads New Palace Foreshore Announcement For 2026 Season

Grace Jones will headline the latest expansion of the Palace Foreshore 2026 program as Melbourne prepares for the arrival of one of the most influential cultural figures of the past five decades. Jones will perform on Monday 2 March, her first Australian appearance since 2018, bringing a force of theatrical energy that has defined her global impact.

December 12, 2025
Loverboy
Wanstock 2026 Confirms Its Biggest Year As Loverboy Set Foot In Australia For The First Time

Wanstock will deliver a genuine first in 2026, with Canadian hitmakers Loverboy confirmed to play their debut Australian shows when the festival returns to Sydney and Melbourne in March. The long-running rock event has grown steadily since its beginnings in 2018 and now stands as one of the most reliable gatherings for classic rock devotees, with next year's line-up built around an unprecedented mix of Australian and international acts.

December 12, 2025
Southern Sons 2026 Heart In Danger Tour Announcement
Southern Sons Announce 2026 Heart In Danger Tour

Southern Sons will return to Australian stages in 2026, as the band prepares to launch its Heart In Danger Tour, a national run built around the songs that shaped their rise during the early 1990s. The tour, named after their 1990 breakthrough single Heart In Danger, will begin in April 2026 and will travel through major cities and selected regional centres, delivering a full retrospective of the group's catalogue.

December 11, 2025
Pod Save America Hosts Announce First Australian And New Zealand Tour
Pod Save America To Bring ‘Hopefully Just Visiting Tour’ To Australia And New Zealand

The team behind Pod Save America will visit Australia and New Zealand for the first time in February 2026, as Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Tommy Vietor, and Dan Pfeiffer present the Hopefully Just Visiting Tour. The four former Obama staffers have become central figures in political commentary since launching the podcast in 2017, and the tour will deliver their trademark candour about United States politics, the global rise of right-wing extremism, and the importance of civic engagement in turbulent times.

December 9, 2025