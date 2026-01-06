 Iron & Wine Returns To Australia And New Zealand For Intimate 2026 Tour - Noise11.com
Iron & Wine’s Sam Beam performing live during his 2026 Australia and New Zealand tour

Iron and Wine supplied by Handsome Tours

Iron & Wine Returns To Australia And New Zealand For Intimate 2026 Tour

by Paul Cashmere on January 6, 2026

in News

Handsome Tours has announced the return of Iron & Wine to Australia and New Zealand, with the revered US indie folk project set for a series of intimate performances across February and March 2026. The tour will see Sam Beam performing solo, bringing his quietly influential catalogue back to local stages following the release of his latest album Light Verse.

Iron & Wine, the long running moniker of American singer songwriter and academic Sam Beam, occupies a rare position in modern folk music. Emerging in the early 2000s at the crest of the first wave of indie folk, Beam’s work has consistently bridged hushed, homespun songwriting with increasingly expansive arrangements, all anchored by his unmistakable, burnished vocal tone and an introspective lyrical sensibility.

This tour follows the release of Light Verse in 2024, Iron & Wine’s seventh studio album, and the collaborative covers EP Making Good Time with Ben Bridwell of Band Of Horses. The Australian and New Zealand dates arrive after an extensive US tour alongside I’m With Her and Band Of Horses, reinforcing Beam’s enduring relevance more than two decades after his recorded debut.

Iron & Wine’s story began in 2002 with The Creek Drank The Cradle, a softly spoken collection recorded by Beam alone in his home studio and released by Sub Pop. Built on acoustic guitar, banjo and spare arrangements, the album established a blueprint that would quietly influence a generation of singer songwriters. Its success was unexpected, but it opened the door to a career defined by constant evolution rather than repetition.

Beam followed with Our Endless Numbered Days in 2004, recorded in a professional studio and broadening the sonic palette without sacrificing intimacy. The period also saw Iron & Wine’s music reach a wider audience through film and television, most notably with Flightless Bird, American Mouth, later immortalised in the Twilight soundtrack. That cinematic presence remains part of Beam’s legacy, with his songs often carrying a visual, almost narrative quality.

Subsequent releases pushed Iron & Wine into more adventurous territory. The Shepherd’s Dog expanded the sound with richer instrumentation, while Kiss Each Other Clean and Ghost On Ghost embraced elements of pop, jazz and R&B. Alongside his solo work, Beam has been a prolific collaborator, recording with Calexico, Jesca Hoop, I’m With Her and Ben Bridwell, each partnership revealing a different facet of his songwriting.

Despite these stylistic shifts, Iron & Wine has always maintained an emotional clarity that connects deeply in live settings. For this tour, Beam will perform solo, drawing from across his expansive catalogue. Audiences can expect material from Light Verse, selections from his collaborative projects, and familiar songs that have become touchstones for fans over the years.

Supporting Beam on this tour are two highly respected Australian artists. Leah Senior will appear at all shows excluding Hobart, bringing her distinct folk storytelling to the stage, while Hobart audiences will see Tasmanian alt country singer songwriter Teresa Dixon in the opening slot. The pairing reinforces the tour’s emphasis on intimacy and songcraft.

Iron & Wine’s return to Australia and New Zealand is a reminder of the quiet endurance of Beam’s work. In an era of rapid cycles and fleeting attention, his music has continued to grow organically, finding new listeners while retaining the devotion of long time fans. These performances promise stripped back, deeply felt evenings that place the focus squarely on the songs.

Iron & Wine With Leah Senior And Teresa Dixon
Australia & New Zealand Tour

February and March 2026
SAT 28 FEB
The Rechabite, Perth, WA with Leah Senior – SOLD OUT
MON 2 MAR
Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD with Leah Senior – FINAL TICKETS
WED 4 MAR
City Recital Hall, Sydney, NSW with Leah Senior – FINAL TICKETS
FRI 6 MAR
WOMADelaide, Adelaide, SA
SAT 7 MAR and SUN 8 MAR
Port Fairy Folk Festival, Port Fairy, VIC
TUE 10 MAR
Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC with Leah Senior – SOLD OUT
THU 12 MAR
Odeon Theatre, Hobart, TAS with Teresa Dixon – FINAL TICKETS
SAT 14 MAR
The Powerstation, Auckland, NZ with Leah Senior – FINAL TICKETS
SUN 15 MAR
Meow, Wellington, NZ with Leah Senior – SOLD OUT

Tickets available via Handsome Tours.

