Counting Crows Add Third Sydney Show To 2026 Complete Sweets! Tour - Noise11.com

For more than three decades, Counting Crows have maintained a rare connection with audiences, built on emotionally detailed songwriting, expressive performances and a catalogue that has become woven into modern rock history. In 2026, the Grammy and Academy Award nominated band will return to Australia and New Zealand with The Complete Sweets! Tour, a run of theatre shows celebrating their legacy while spotlighting their most recent body of work.

Demand for the tour has already proven significant, with multiple shows selling out shortly after going on sale. In Sydney, two nights at the Enmore Theatre were quickly exhausted, prompting the addition of a third and final Enmore date to close the Australian leg of the tour. The newly announced Sydney show on Monday 6 April extends what is shaping as one of the most anticipated international rock tours of the year.

The Complete Sweets! Tour will open in New Zealand with two nights at Auckland’s Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre before crossing the Tasman for a carefully curated Australian itinerary. Adelaide, Sydney and Melbourne will each host Counting Crows in some of their most storied venues, underscoring the band’s long standing preference for intimate rooms that allow songs to breathe and audiences to engage fully.

Counting Crows first emerged in 1993 with August And Everything After, an album that resonated deeply with listeners through songs like “Mr Jones” and “Round Here”. The record went multi platinum and established frontman Adam Duritz as a singular voice in American rock songwriting. The band followed that success with Recovering The Satellites in 1996, which debuted at number one and confirmed that their early impact was no accident.

Across the following decades, Counting Crows continued to evolve, releasing albums including This Desert Life, Hard Candy and Saturday Nights & Sunday Mornings, while also earning a reputation as a formidable live band. Their concerts became known for emotional fluidity and setlists that could shift nightly, reflecting the band’s instinctive approach to performance.

In 2004, Counting Crows reached an even broader audience with “Accidentally In Love”, written for the film Shrek 2. The song became a global hit and earned Academy Award, Golden Globe and Grammy nominations, placing the band firmly in pop culture history without compromising their artistic identity.

Their most recent chapter began with Butter Miracle: Suite One in 2021, released after a seven year gap between studio projects. The band returned to the road shortly after, touring internationally between 2021 and 2023. In 2025, Counting Crows completed the project with Butter Miracle, The Complete Sweets!, an album that reconnects with the narrative driven songwriting that defined their earliest work, led by the single “Spaceman In Tulsa”.

In 2021, Counting Crows were ranked number eight on Billboard’s Greatest Of All Time Adult Alternative Artists chart, a reflection of their enduring influence and consistent presence across generations. The 2026 tour builds on that legacy, offering longtime fans and newer listeners the chance to experience songs that have soundtracked lives for over 30 years.

COUNTING CROWS

The Complete Sweets! Tour

Australia And New Zealand 2026

Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Auckland, Sold Out

Monday 23 March

Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Auckland

Tuesday 24 March

Festival Theatre, Adelaide

Friday 27 March

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, Sold Out

Sunday 29 March

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, Sold Out

Monday 30 March

Palais Theatre, Melbourne, Sold Out

Wednesday 1 April

Palais Theatre, Melbourne

Thursday 2 April

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, New Show

Monday 6 April

Tickets for the third Sydney show go on sale Friday 16 January at 11am local time.

Mastercard Presale runs Wednesday 14 January at 10am to Friday 16 January at 10am.

Live Nation Presale runs Thursday 15 January at 10am to Friday 16 January at 10am.

All other shows are on sale now unless marked sold out.

