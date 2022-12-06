Counting Crows’ Adam Duritz Says Gang Of Youths Spooked Him Out of A Second ‘Butter Miracle’ Suite - Noise11.com

Adam Duritz of Counting Crows says there was never a second ‘Butter Miracle’ suite from his band because his friends in Australian band Gang of Youths spooked him into thinking it wasn’t good enough.

Duritz is a good friend of Gang of Youths singer David Le’aupepe. Adam worked with Gang of Youths on their latest album ‘Angel In Realtime’ and he thought it was so good that his next Counting Crows music wasn’t up to scratch.

Counting Crows latest music ‘Butter Miracle, Suite One’ is a four track EP released in May 2021. A second suite was meant to be released not long after but 18 months later there is nothing. “I thought I had it written a year ago,” Ada tells Noise11.com. “I was at my friend’s farm. I wrote the second suite. I thought it was pretty good. I wasn’t certain about it. I left the farm and went to London and sang on (Gang of Youths) ‘Angel In Realtime’, for the second time. I sang on the first version of the record and then they threw it out. And I sang on it again for the final version and I went home. Then a month or so later David (Le’aupepe) sent me the finished album to check out. When I listened to it, and this is the only time this has happened to me in my entire life, when I listened to the record I thought this second suite is not good enough. That’s what its meant to feel like. That was truly moving. Like that song ‘The Man Himself’. I don’t have anything in the suite like that that moves me and makes me move. I tossed it. I had to start all over again.”

Adam is now unsure if there will ever be a suite two. “I don’t really think very far ahead on things,” he tells Noise11. “This is what is so great about the band all these years and why we are still functioning. We follow whatever we are really passionate about or interested in. I just happened to accidently write a suite of music and we got really curious about the challenge of can I write four pieces of music that hold together like one piece of music. I wanted to try. It was the first thing that got me excited about writing since ‘Somewhere In Wonderland’. I’m really proud of it. I think it came out amazing. Unfortunatey at the start of the pandemic so we couldn’t tour it. We just got back from Europe and now we can go to the Southern Hemisphere in Spring. I feel its almost like we just put the record out because we are just getting to go around the world with it. I don’t know what happens next. Maybe I’ll write a second suite because I want to balance the first one out. Then, its just, I don’t know”.

Counting Crows will perform in Australia in March and April 2023 for Live Nation.

Dates are:

30 March, Adelaide, Hindley Street Music Hall

4 April, Melbourne, Palais Theatre

9 April, Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

