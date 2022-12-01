 Counting Crows’ Adam Duritz Is A Huge Gang Of Youths Fans - Noise11.com
Adam Duritz of Counting Crows photo by Ros O'Gorman

Counting Crows’ Adam Duritz Is A Huge Gang Of Youths Fans

by Paul Cashmere on December 1, 2022

in News

Adam Duritz of Counting Crows cites Australia’s Gang of Youths as his favourite band at the moment.

Talking to Noise11.com, Adam says “I saw Gang of Youths last year and I still think they are the best band in the world right now. I think ‘Angel In Real Time’ is the best album anyone has made in years. I’ve been staring into the face of a million writers on these Zoom conversations who ask me who my favourite band is and I try and get them to listen to a record or go see a show but now I’m getting ready to go to New Zealand and Australia I am realising that everyone there knows who I am talking about”.

Adam says, “They are amazing. They remind me of the best music I have heard in my life. The times I was young and stumbled upon R.E.M. the first time and went to see them play in 1983. Or the first time I saw Springsteen. When I saw Gang of Youths it was like that. I was so stunned. I was gobsmacked. I saw them again a few months ago and it was every bit as good as the last time. Now they are friends of mine but they still blow my mind”.

Adam says great music is out there, its just often buried so you have to dig for the treasure. “I just think music is endlessly refreshed and knew. Every year there is somebody who blows your mind that makes you think ‘how is it still so great’”.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Adam Duritz.

Counting Crows will perform in Australia in March and April 2023 for Live Nation.

Dates are:

30 March, Adelaide, Hindley Street Music Hall
4 April, Melbourne, Palais Theatre
9 April, Sydney, Enmore Theatre

