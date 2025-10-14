 Counting Crows To Return To Australia and New Zealand For The Complete Sweets! Tour 2026 - Noise11.com
Counting Crows announce 2026 Australia and New Zealand tour

Adam Duritz of Counting Crow at the Palais Melbourne 4 April 2023 photo by Winston Robinson

Counting Crows To Return To Australia and New Zealand For The Complete Sweets! Tour 2026

by Paul Cashmere on October 15, 2025

in News,Noise Pro

For more than three decades, Counting Crows have been one of the most distinctive and heartfelt voices in American rock. In 2026, Adam Duritz and company will return to Australia and New Zealand for The Complete Sweets! Tour.

Counting Crows emerged from the San Francisco Bay Area in 1991 when vocalist Adam Duritz and guitarist David Bryson formed what would soon become one of the most beloved alternative rock bands of the 1990s. Their debut album August And Everything After in 1993 was a phenomenon, driven by the breakout single Mr Jones. The record went seven times platinum in the United States and introduced Duritz’s deeply emotional songwriting to the world.

By 1996, the band had solidified their reputation with Recovering The Satellites, a heavier, introspective follow-up that reached number one on the Billboard 200. Albums such as This Desert Life (1999) and Hard Candy (2002) kept the band on radio and on the road, producing favourites like Hanginaround, A Long December and their hit cover of Joni Mitchell’s Big Yellow Taxi featuring Vanessa Carlton.

Their success crossed over into Hollywood in 2004 when Accidentally In Love, written for the Shrek 2 soundtrack, earned the group Academy Award, Golden Globe and Grammy nominations. The song remains one of their most enduring anthems and a fixture in pop culture soundtracks.

Counting Crows have released eight studio albums and sold more than 20 million records globally. They’ve built a reputation for dynamic live performances, with Duritz often reinventing songs onstage. In 2021, Billboard ranked them eighth on its Greatest of All Time: Adult Alternative Artists chart, a nod to their longevity and consistent impact.

Their most recent release, Butter Miracle: The Complete Sweets!, arrived in May 2025 and expands on 2021’s Butter Miracle, Suite One. The album includes the single Spaceman In Tulsa, which reaffirms the band’s ability to weave storytelling and melody with timeless rock textures. The title also gives the upcoming tour its name, marking a new chapter in a career that has spanned over three decades.

The band’s lineup features Duritz on vocals, Bryson on guitar, Charlie Gillingham on keyboards, Dan Vickrey on lead guitar, David Immerglück on multiple instruments, Millard Powers on bass, and Jim Bogios on drums. Together, they’ve kept the spirit of Counting Crows alive through decades of shifting musical landscapes, always true to their distinctive brand of soul-baring rock and roll.

Counting Crows The Complete Sweets! Tour 2026
Australia & New Zealand
Monday 23 March, Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Auckland
Friday 27 March, Festival Theatre, Adelaide
Sunday 29 March, Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Wednesday 1 April, Palais Theatre, Melbourne

Tickets on sale Monday 20 October at 11am
One NZ Presale: Thu 16 Oct, 10am – Mon 20 Oct, 10am
Live Nation Presale: Fri 17 Oct, 10am – Mon 20 Oct, 10am
(All times local)

