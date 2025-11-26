 Conrad Sewell Sets 2026 With Bloodline Tour Featuring Sister Grace - Noise11.com
Conrad Sewell announces 2026 Bloodline Tour with sister Grace

Conrad Sewell and Grace Sewell (supplied)

Conrad Sewell Sets 2026 With Bloodline Tour Featuring Sister Grace

by Paul Cashmere on November 26, 2025

in News

Conrad Sewell will return to Australian stages in June 2026 with the Bloodline Tour, a national run that brings his powerful vocal presence together with his family story. The tour marks the first time Conrad will perform alongside his sister Grace Sewell, known internationally as SAYGRACE, who has passed a billion global streams and reached Grammy nomination status.

The tour announcement arrives as Conrad prepares to release his new single Deserve on Friday. The track continues his run of honest and melodic pop that has shaped his career since his breakthrough a decade ago.

The Bloodline Tour follows Conrad’s Firestone 10th Anniversary shows staged earlier this year, and it will begin at The Night Cat in Melbourne on 5 June 2026. It will continue in Adelaide on 6 June, shift north to Brisbane on 26 June, and conclude at Oxford Art Factory in Sydney on 27 June. Rising singer songwriter SOLOMON will appear at each performance.

Conrad says the concept of touring with Grace has been discussed for years, but coordinating international schedules made the plan difficult. He says 2026 is the first moment where both artists can commit to the same run. Conrad confirms the shows will feature individual sets, with collaborative moments that highlight their shared upbringing and artistic roots.

The pair made Australian chart history in 2015, when Grace’s interpretation of You Don’t Own Me reached number one on the ARIA chart in May. Conrad followed in June with his ballad Start Again. The achievement made them the first Australian born siblings to top the ARIA singles chart as separate acts, a feat not seen since Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson did it in the United States decades earlier.

Conrad began his musical pursuits at eight years old, when early home recordings revealed a clear natural tone. He pursued music through school years, drawing influence from classic soul and contemporary pop. His global breakthrough arrived in 2014 when he featured on Kygo’s Firestone. The single passed one billion Spotify streams and introduced him to an international audience.

Following Firestone, Conrad opened shows for Ed Sheeran, Maroon 5 and Jess Glynne, establishing his live reputation through large scale arena environments. His 2015 solo single Start Again gave him his first number one as a lead artist, and the track later won the ARIA Award for Song Of The Year. Two studio albums followed, blending emotional vocals with pop production shaped by both Australian and US collaborators.

Recent years have seen Conrad continue to diversify his career. His surprise appearance on stage with Rob Thomas highlighted his flexible vocal range and his adaptability across genres. Conrad says the Bloodline Tour will push these strengths further, with arrangements crafted around his voice and Grace’s distinct soul based approach.

Bloodline Tour Dates
Friday 5 June 2026, Melbourne, The Night Cat
Saturday 6 June 2026, Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory
Friday 26 June 2026, Brisbane, The Triffis
Saturday 27 June 2026, Sydney, Oxford Art Factory

Conrad Sewell’s new single Deserve is released Friday 28 November.

