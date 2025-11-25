 ThornBird Announces 2026 Big Girl Pants Victorian Shows - Noise11.com
ThornBird announces 2026 Big Girl Pants Victorian shows

Thornbird photo by Donna Simpson

ThornBird Announces 2026 Big Girl Pants Victorian Shows

by Paul Cashmere on November 25, 2025

in News

Vikki Thorn spent three decades shaping Australian folk-rock as one-third of The Waifs, and her solo project ThornBird confirms that her voice remains one of the most distinct in modern roots music. ThornBird will return to Victoria in February 2026 for a short run of Big Girl Pants shows.

ThornBird’s self-titled debut album arrived in 2022 and highlighted the depth of her artistic identity, using blues, folk and Americana to explore stories of isolation, resilience and landscape. The record earned nominations for an ARIA Award for Best Blues And Roots Album and a WAMI Award, marking a significant milestone in her evolution as a solo artist.

Thorn grew up in Albany, Western Australia, where she and her sister Donna Simpson first discovered the joy of harmonising. Their father worked seasonal salmon runs and, as Thorn once recalled, the rugged environment shaped their sense of independence. She received her first harmonica as a teenager and spent hours learning Bob Dylan songs, while Donna developed her own guitar style. The pair formed a blues covers duo called Colours and took their music across Western Australia.

In 1992, while travelling the state in an ageing Kombi, the sisters met guitarist and songwriter Josh Cunningham in Broome. After a short conversation, he joined their duo and The Waifs began. Their grandmother jokingly called them “waifs,” and the name stuck. By the late 1990s, they were firmly established on the national circuit with a trio of albums, each expanding their reach and broadening their musical palette.

The Waifs’ breakthrough arrived in 2003 with Up All Night, an album that featured the Australian classics London Still and Lighthouse. The record achieved double-platinum status as the band toured heavily across the world. Thorn contributed several key songs during this era, including the widely celebrated Bridal Train, which later won the USA Songwriting Competition.

Across the following decade, The Waifs continued to tour and release new work, reinforcing their reputation as one of Australia’s most original folk-rooted groups. Thorn’s songwriting led the title track of the 2007 album Sun Dirt Water, written as a personal letter to her husband. In 2017, the band marked 25 years together with the album Ironbark, which resulted in national tours and renewed global attention.

After ten years living in Utah, Thorn returned to Western Australia in 2020 and formed Vikki Thorn And The Red Tails, using the project to develop material that would soon inform ThornBird. Her first single, Tempest, emerged in 2021, telling the cinematic story of a lonely waitress in a remote outback truck stop. ThornBird’s debut album followed the next year, debuting at number five on the Australian Independent Label chart.

ThornBird draws on the deserts of Utah, the coastlines of Western Australia and the vast distances travelled during her life as a touring musician. Her songs fuse blues harp, electric guitar, rhythm driven by American roots traditions, and an unmistakable Australian storytelling voice. She writes with clarity about strong women, landscapes that shape character, and the life lessons gathered from decades on the road.

ThornBird will bring her dynamic live show to Victoria for four dates in February 2026. The tour will showcase new work, reinterpretations of favourites and the musical identity she has shaped across more than thirty years.

Big Girl Pants Shows 2026
Wed 18 Feb, Theatre Royal, Castlemaine VIC
Thu 19 Feb, Meenyian Town Hall, Meenyian VIC
Fri 20 Feb, Brunswick Ballroom, Brunswick VIC
Sat 21 Feb, Tanswell’s, Beechworth VIC

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Quadeca announces debut East Coast Australian tour for May 2026
Quadeca To Make His East Coast Australian Headline Debut In May 2026

American artist Quadeca will bring his ambitious and experimental sound to Australia in May 2026, with a three-date East Coast run presented by Frontier Touring and Penny Drop. At 25, he has built a global reputation through inventive production, genre fluidity, and a catalogue that traces a fascinating rise from internet creator to acclaimed multi-disciplinary musician. His fourth album Vanisher, Horizon Scraper has been central to that rise, showcasing a detailed narrative style and a signature self-produced approach that has brought him strong international attention.

10 hours ago
Meg Washington performing Natural Beauty live on tour in Australia
Meg Washington Announces Massive Natural Beauty Tour For 2026 And Shares New Single

Meg Washington will begin 2026 with a major national run. The four-time ARIA Award winner has confirmed a 23 date Natural Beauty Tour, named after her latest single, Natural Beauty, which arrives today with a striking new video. The song is lifted from her recent ARIA nominated album Gem, which continues to expand her reputation as one of Australia's most inventive voices.

November 17, 2025
AC/DC Australian Tour Production Crew Interview Backstage
AC/DC Production Crew Reveal Massive Power Up Tour Build — Noise11 Q&A

AC/DC's Power Up tour isn't only a celebration of Australia's greatest rock export, it is a masterclass in world-class touring logistics. In this backstage Noise11 interview, Paul Cashmere speaks with AC/DC Production Director Dale Skjerseth, Production Manager Will Keating, and Australian promoter Christo Van Egmond to reveal how a tour of this scale actually happens.

November 12, 2025
Rain City Drive announce first Australian tour for March 2026
Rain City Drive Lock In First Ever Australian Tour For March 2026

American post-hardcore turned melodic alt-rock outfit Rain City Drive will make their maiden trip to Australia in March 2026, confirming a five-city national run presented by TEG MJR. After building a global audience with emotionally charged anthems and high-octane modern rock performances, the Florida-based band will bring their full live firepower to Australian fans for the very first time.

November 6, 2025
The Herd performing live celebrating The Sun Never Sets 20th Anniversary Tour 2026.
The Herd To Celebrate 20 Years Of ‘The Sun Never Sets’ With 2026 Australian Tour

Two decades after reshaping Australian hip hop with their landmark 2005 album The Sun Never Sets, The Herd will reunite in February 2026 for a national tour to celebrate the record's 20th anniversary. The Sun Never Sets 20th Anniversary Tour will bring the influential collective to stages in Thirroul, Sydney, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, and Hobart.

November 3, 2025
Ocean Alley Announce AUS Coastal 2026 Tour With Skegss, Babe Rainbow, Allah-Las And More
Ocean Alley Announce AUS Coastal 2026 Tour With Skegss, Babe Rainbow, Allah-Las And More

Australia's own Ocean Alley will hit the road again in March 2026 for AUS Coastal 2026, a new SummerSalt series presented by Face To Face Touring and Live Nation. The run of outdoor shows promises to bring the band's sun-drenched sound to some of the country's most picturesque coastal locations, joined by a stacked bill featuring Skegss, Babe Rainbow, Allah-Las, The Grogans, Mid Drift, Le Shiv and Seaside.

October 28, 2025
Crowded House perform at Red Hot Summer 2025 Legends On The Lawn in Cairns.
Crowded House Kick Off Red Hot Summer For 2025

Crowded House have officially kicked off the 2025 Red Hot Summer Tour, launching the season with a Legends On The Lawn event in Cairns on 11 October. The full Red Hot Summer season gets underway next weekend at Sandstone Point, Queensland.

October 12, 2025