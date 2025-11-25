ThornBird Announces 2026 Big Girl Pants Victorian Shows - Noise11.com

Vikki Thorn spent three decades shaping Australian folk-rock as one-third of The Waifs, and her solo project ThornBird confirms that her voice remains one of the most distinct in modern roots music. ThornBird will return to Victoria in February 2026 for a short run of Big Girl Pants shows.

ThornBird’s self-titled debut album arrived in 2022 and highlighted the depth of her artistic identity, using blues, folk and Americana to explore stories of isolation, resilience and landscape. The record earned nominations for an ARIA Award for Best Blues And Roots Album and a WAMI Award, marking a significant milestone in her evolution as a solo artist.

Thorn grew up in Albany, Western Australia, where she and her sister Donna Simpson first discovered the joy of harmonising. Their father worked seasonal salmon runs and, as Thorn once recalled, the rugged environment shaped their sense of independence. She received her first harmonica as a teenager and spent hours learning Bob Dylan songs, while Donna developed her own guitar style. The pair formed a blues covers duo called Colours and took their music across Western Australia.

In 1992, while travelling the state in an ageing Kombi, the sisters met guitarist and songwriter Josh Cunningham in Broome. After a short conversation, he joined their duo and The Waifs began. Their grandmother jokingly called them “waifs,” and the name stuck. By the late 1990s, they were firmly established on the national circuit with a trio of albums, each expanding their reach and broadening their musical palette.

The Waifs’ breakthrough arrived in 2003 with Up All Night, an album that featured the Australian classics London Still and Lighthouse. The record achieved double-platinum status as the band toured heavily across the world. Thorn contributed several key songs during this era, including the widely celebrated Bridal Train, which later won the USA Songwriting Competition.

Across the following decade, The Waifs continued to tour and release new work, reinforcing their reputation as one of Australia’s most original folk-rooted groups. Thorn’s songwriting led the title track of the 2007 album Sun Dirt Water, written as a personal letter to her husband. In 2017, the band marked 25 years together with the album Ironbark, which resulted in national tours and renewed global attention.

After ten years living in Utah, Thorn returned to Western Australia in 2020 and formed Vikki Thorn And The Red Tails, using the project to develop material that would soon inform ThornBird. Her first single, Tempest, emerged in 2021, telling the cinematic story of a lonely waitress in a remote outback truck stop. ThornBird’s debut album followed the next year, debuting at number five on the Australian Independent Label chart.

ThornBird draws on the deserts of Utah, the coastlines of Western Australia and the vast distances travelled during her life as a touring musician. Her songs fuse blues harp, electric guitar, rhythm driven by American roots traditions, and an unmistakable Australian storytelling voice. She writes with clarity about strong women, landscapes that shape character, and the life lessons gathered from decades on the road.

ThornBird will bring her dynamic live show to Victoria for four dates in February 2026. The tour will showcase new work, reinterpretations of favourites and the musical identity she has shaped across more than thirty years.

Big Girl Pants Shows 2026

Wed 18 Feb, Theatre Royal, Castlemaine VIC

Thu 19 Feb, Meenyian Town Hall, Meenyian VIC

Fri 20 Feb, Brunswick Ballroom, Brunswick VIC

Sat 21 Feb, Tanswell’s, Beechworth VIC

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)