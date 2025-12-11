 Grace Jones Leads New Palace Foreshore Announcement For 2026 Season - Noise11.com
Grace Jones photo by Damien Loverso, music news, noise11.com

Grace Jones photo by Damien Loverso

Grace Jones Leads New Palace Foreshore Announcement For 2026 Season

by Paul Cashmere on December 12, 2025

in News

Grace Jones will headline the latest expansion of the Palace Foreshore 2026 program as Melbourne prepares for the arrival of one of the most influential cultural figures of the past five decades. Jones will perform on Monday 2 March, her first Australian appearance since 2018, bringing a force of theatrical energy that has defined her global impact.

Grace Jones first toured Australia in 1982 at the height of her groundbreaking Compass Point era, when Warm Leatherette, Nightclubbing and Living My Life introduced a bold fusion of reggae, rock and avant-garde pop. Her debut visit set a benchmark for live performance in this country, yet she did not return for 27 years. The next Australian shows arrived in 2009, followed by further tours in 2011, 2015 and 2018, each reinforcing her reputation for fearless creativity. Her 2026 return marks her sixth

A pioneer across music, fashion and performance, Jones has never worked inside boundaries. Her presence emerged from the clubs of 1970s New York, where her early disco successes, including I Need A Man and La Vie En Rose, established her as a dominant voice during the Studio 54 era. Her iconic collaboration with photographer and director Jean-Paul Goude produced some of the most recognisable visual works in modern music culture, pairing surrealism with radical style. Her stage shows have long been defined by sculptural costumes, sharp humour, kinetic movement and emotional depth, all delivered with the assurance of an artist who continually reimagines her own mythology.

Melbourne audiences can expect a night of theatre, intensity and the magnetism that only Grace Jones can generate. Her performance is positioned as one of the centrepieces of the 2026 season, placing a cultural icon at the heart of the Palace Foreshore program.

Joining the announcement is Marina, who will perform on Saturday 28 February. Her appearance marks her first visit to Australia since 2011, when she performed at Falls Festival, Field Day and a headline show at Sydney’s Factory Theatre. MARINA returns with Princess Of Power, a high-energy album that explores empowerment, self-reflection and emotional renewal. Songs including Butterfly, Cupid’s Girl and Cuntissimo reflect an artist who has rebuilt her creative voice with confidence and clarity.

King Stingray continue their national momentum with a performance on Sunday 1 March. Their second album For The Dreams has strengthened their connection to audiences across Australia, presenting songs such as Through The Trees, Looking Out, Best Bits and the love-centred Cat 5 (Cyclone). Their growing list of accolades includes an ARIA Breakthrough Artist Award, five ARIA nominations, the Australian Music Prize and multiple AIR Awards. Their set will bring their mix of rock, community and cultural tradition to the heart of the precinct.

The Palace Foreshore 2026 program continues to build its reputation as one of Melbourne’s key summer music destinations. The season begins on Thursday 26 February with Black Country, New Road presenting their new era through Forever Howlong. Hip-hop takes focus on Friday 27 February with Droppin’ Science, led by De La Soul, performing Cabin In The Sky live for the first time in Australia, joined by Oddisee & Good Compny and Miss Kaninna.

On Thursday 5 March, The Streets will perform A Grand Don’t Come For Free in full, followed by Pendulum on Friday 6 March as they return with Inertia, their first studio album in fifteen years. Peach PRC joins the lineup on Thursday 12 March, continuing her rise through global streaming success and multiple Hottest 100 entries.
Set against the St Kilda foreshore, the program blends open-air staging with sunset views, food trucks, pop-up bars and local creators, shaping a summer experience that extends beyond the music.

Palace Foreshore 2026 Lineup so far:

Thursday 26 February: BLACK COUNTRY, NEW ROAD
Friday 27 February: DROPPIN’ SCIENCE
Saturday 28 February: MARINA
Sunday 1 March: KING STINGRAY
Monday 2 March: GRACE JONES
Thursday 5 March: THE STREETS
Friday 6 March: PENDULUM
Thursday 12 March: PEACH PRC

