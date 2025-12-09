Pod Save America To Bring ‘Hopefully Just Visiting Tour' To Australia And New Zealand - Noise11.com

Related Posts
POD Save America
Pod Save America To Bring ‘Hopefully Just Visiting Tour’ To Australia And New Zealand
by Paul Cashmere on December 9, 2025
in News
The team behind Pod Save America will visit Australia and New Zealand for the first time in February 2026, as Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Tommy Vietor, and Dan Pfeiffer present the Hopefully Just Visiting Tour. The four former Obama staffers have become central figures in political commentary since launching the podcast in 2017, and the tour will deliver their trademark candour about United States politics, the global rise of right-wing extremism, and the importance of civic engagement in turbulent times.
Pod Save America built its global audience by demystifying complicated political narratives with accessible explanations and sharp humour. The live format gives fans the chance to see the chemistry that helped the show become a political media powerhouse, with more than one billion downloads since its debut.
Pod Save America launched in the early days of the Trump administration, a moment that reshaped the American political landscape and activated a worldwide appetite for clear political analysis. The show quickly grew into one of the most listened to political podcasts, attracting guests such as President Barack Obama, Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, humanitarian chef José Andrés, and actor Jane Fonda.
The program also expanded the Crooked Media brand into a wider network of issue-driven podcasts, newsletters, and advocacy initiatives. Their arrival in Australia comes at a time of heightened global political tension, making the local conversations particularly timely.
The tour organisers teased that the hosts may fall in love with Australia’s beaches, calm political climate, and universal healthcare. Whether the four decide to stay longer remains an open question, but audiences will have the chance to witness the discussion live.
Jon Favreau served as Barack Obama’s head speechwriter from 2005 to 2013. His role shaped many of the administration’s most noted speeches, marking him as one of Obama’s central creative voices. After leaving the White House, he co-founded Crooked Media in 2017. Favreau also hosts Offline With Jon Favreau and The Wilderness. In 2024 he released the book Democracy Or Else, co-written with Jon Lovett and Tommy Vietor.
Jon Lovett is a former presidential speechwriter known for his direct style. He worked in the Obama White House and wrote for Hillary Clinton before moving into media. Lovett co-founded Crooked Media, where he co-hosts Pod Save America and hosts Lovett Or Leave It. He also co-created the NBC sitcom 1600 Penn.
Tommy Vietor served President Obama for nine years, including time as White House National Security Spokesperson. His national security expertise informs Pod Save America, and he also hosts the foreign policy series Pod Save The World. Vietor was a founding partner of Crooked Media in 2017.
Dan Pfeiffer held several senior roles during the Obama presidency, including Deputy Communications Director and Senior Advisor. He is a respected political strategist, author, and writer of the Message Box newsletter. His deep experience in political communications shapes the show’s analysis, and he has been part of Pod Save America from its inception.
The Hopefully Just Visiting Tour will give audiences a close look at the political dynamics shaping both the United States and the wider world. The live shows will explore how global democracies can counter rising authoritarianism, while also offering the humour, candour, and insight that built the show’s loyal following.
Pre-sale tickets open on Thursday 11 December at 11am local time. General public sales begin Friday 12 December at 12 noon via TEG Dainty.
Concert Dates And Ticketing Information
Auckland, Bruce Mason Centre, Wednesday 11 February
Melbourne, Hamer Hall, Friday 13 February
Brisbane, QPAC, Saturday 14 February
Sydney, Darling Harbour Theatre, Monday 16 February
Pre-sale opens Thursday 11 December at 11am local time
General public on sale Friday 12 December at 12 noon at tegdainty.com
