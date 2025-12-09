Pod Save America To Bring ‘Hopefully Just Visiting Tour' To Australia And New Zealand - Noise11.com

Swedish post-punk disruptors Viagra Boys will return to Australia and New Zealand in January with The Infinite Anxiety Tour, a run already generating intense demand, with three shows sold out and remaining tickets moving fast. The tour will bring the group's chaotic and cathartic live presence back to fans who first embraced the band's unfiltered mix of satire, noise, and dark humour when they emerged from Stockholm in 2015. With the countdown now underway, Viagra Boys have confirmed the acts joining them on the road across both countries.

1 hour ago