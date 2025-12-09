 Viagra Boys Confirm Special Guests For The Infinite Anxiety Tour - Noise11.com
Viagra Boys Announce Special Guests For The Infinite Anxiety Tour 2026

Viagra Boys credit Fredrik Bengtsson

Viagra Boys Confirm Special Guests For The Infinite Anxiety Tour

by Paul Cashmere on December 9, 2025

in News

Swedish post-punk disruptors Viagra Boys will return to Australia and New Zealand in January with The Infinite Anxiety Tour, a run already generating intense demand, with three shows sold out and remaining tickets moving fast. The tour will bring the group’s chaotic and cathartic live presence back to fans who first embraced the band’s unfiltered mix of satire, noise, and dark humour when they emerged from Stockholm in 2015. With the countdown now underway, Viagra Boys have confirmed the acts joining them on the road across both countries.

The main support for every Australian show will be Melbourne’s own Private Function. The band formed eight years ago and has built a fierce following with its high-energy performances, provocative humour, and ability to turn any stage into a combustive event. Private Function have collected a remarkable list of achievements, including Top 10 releases, international tours, an ARIA nomination, and even an album that encountered a temporary ban in South Australia. Their history of irreverence has included cease-and-desist letters from theme parks and collectors scrambling for limited vinyl editions that often appear in unconventional formats. Their unpredictable spirit makes them an ideal companion for Viagra Boys.

Northern Rivers outfit Mini Skirt will open both sold-out Auckland nights and join the Brisbane bill. The group has earned a reputation for raw, stripped-back punk delivered with a dry lyrical bite. Mini Skirt have played every room imaginable, from pubs and bars to basements and DIY spaces, carving a place in the modern punk landscape with a direct, politically charged approach. Their sound has travelled far beyond their local scene, gaining supporters across Australia and abroad. Their inclusion ensures that these shows will begin with intensity before Viagra Boys even hit the stage.

Sydney audiences will see The Gnomes open the Hordern Pavilion date. The group originated in the backstreets of Frankston and developed within Melbourne’s underground community. They channel a classic rock lineage, shaped by the sharp melodicism of The Kinks, early Beatles, and The Easybeats. Their focus on hooks, harmony, and unvarnished rock energy has turned each gig into a step forward in their rise. Their placement on the bill brings a vintage punch to a night driven by modern punk urgency.

Viagra Boys formed in Stockholm in 2015 when musicians from Nine, Les Big Byrd, Pig Eyes, Nitad, and Neu-Ronz combined to create a new project. Frontman Sebastian Murphy, originally from California, joined after a chance karaoke performance of We Belong Together. Murphy’s satirical writing became a defining element of the band’s identity, exploring themes such as hypermasculinity and far-right conspiracy theories. Their debut album Street Worms arrived in 2018 and won acclaim across Europe, earning the IMPALA Album Of The Year Award in 2019.

The follow-up, Welfare Jazz, arrived in 2021. The album marked a transitional period for the group during the loss of founding guitarist Benjamin Vallé. A deluxe edition in 2022 expanded the release with further material. Their third album Cave World landed that same year, pushing their sound into more abrasive and satirical territory. The band toured heavily, appearing at major festivals including Coachella, Primavera Sound, and Glastonbury. Their 2023 Grammis win for Rock Of The Year further elevated their profile.

In 2025, Viagra Boys released Viagr Aboys through their new label Shrimptech Enterprises. The Infinite Anxiety Tour supports the release, bringing the band to their largest global audiences to date, including upcoming headline dates at Alexandra Palace and Avicii Arena.

Viagra Boys The Infinite Anxiety Tour 2026, Australia And New Zealand

All Shows 18+
Wednesday 14 January, Powerstation, Auckland NZ, Sold Out
Thursday 15 January, Powerstation, Auckland NZ, Sold Out
Saturday 17 January, The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD, Sold Out
Sunday 18 January, Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW
Tuesday 20 January, Festival Hall, Melbourne VIC
Wednesday 21 January, Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide SA

Also Playing, Not A Frontier Show
Friday 23 January, Fremantle Prison, Fremantle WA

