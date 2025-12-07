Tim Rogers Sets Out On 2026 Le Charme Defensif Tour - Noise11.com

Tim Rogers, newly inducted into the Rock ‘N’ Roll Hall of Fame, will return to the stage in March and April 2026 for a rare run of intimate solo dates. The tour, titled Le Charme Defensif, brings the celebrated Australian songwriter into close-quarters rooms across Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland and the ACT, offering a direct connection to a career that has shaped Australian music for more than three decades.

Rogers will open the tour in Melbourne on 20 March, followed by a route through Old Bar, the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane, then Canberra and Gundaroo, before continuing to Newcastle and Sydney. The run concludes on 19 April at the historic Milton Theatre on the NSW South Coast.

Rogers described the concept of the tour with typically sharp self-reflection. “Le Charme Defensif a tour based around defying expectations. Once again, what you may consider pretentious, we just call aspirational. There shall be laughter, but no tears, as in these my autumnal gears. I just can’t afford to lose the moisture.”

For Rogers, reinvention has never been a pose. It is a natural extension of a career that began in 1989, when he formed You Am I with school friend Nick Tischler and his brother Jaimme Rogers. The band’s ascent was swift, driven by a distinctive blend of rock, tenderness and narrative craft that led to You Am I’s ARIA Hall of Fame induction and their position as one of Australia’s most influential rock bands.

Rogers has since released more than twenty albums across his solo catalogue and collaborative projects. His work includes the ARIA-winning What Rhymes With Cars And Girls, the deeply personal The Luxury Of Hysteria, and the storytelling duet album Rogers Sings Rogerstein. His influences, spanning Keith Richards, Pete Townshend and Paul Westerberg, have long been evident not only in his songwriting but in his stage presence and his commitment to craft.

Beyond music, Rogers has carved out a parallel life across film, theatre, television and literature. His acting credits include appearances in Holy Smoke!, MDA and The Boy Castaways. His theatre roles have involved both performance and composition, notably in Woyzeck and Blood Wedding, while his memoir Detours affirmed his status as an eloquent and idiosyncratic Australian voice.

Le Charme Defensif presents Rogers without the frame of a full band, placing the emphasis on the songs and the stories that have defined him. His solo shows have earned a reputation for intimacy, humour and emotional precision, supported by a body of work that moves between rock, country, folk and the experimental intersections that sit between.

Across thirty years, Rogers has accumulated ten ARIA Awards, national radio roles, bestselling books and collaborations that reach from Tex Perkins to the Hard-Ons. His recent appointment as frontman of the Hard-Ons signalled yet another reinvention, reinforcing his instinct to explore rather than rest on achievements.

TIM ROGERS LE CHARME DEFENSIF TOUR 2026

March

Friday 20, The Brunswick Ballroom, Brunswick VIC with Milly Strange

Wednesday 25, Flow and Boogie Woogie, Old Bar NSW

Thursday 26, Eltham Hotel, Eltham VIC with Dana Gehrman

Friday 27, Imperial Hotel, Eumundi QLD with Dana Gehrman

Saturday 28, Old Museum, Brisbane QLD with Dana Gehrman

April

Friday 10, Smiths Alternative, Canberra ACT

Saturday 11, Tallagandra Hill Winery, Gundaroo NSW

Thursday 16, Flamingo’s Live, Newcastle NSW

Friday 17, Camelot Lounge, Marrickville NSW

Saturday 18, Camelot Lounge, Marrickville NSW

Sunday 19, Milton Theatre, Milton NSW

