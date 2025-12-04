5 Seconds Of Summer Add Adelaide To Everyone's A Star World Tour - Noise11.com

5 Seconds Of Summer have expanded their Everyone’s A Star! World Tour with the confirmation of a new Adelaide show, scheduled for Wednesday 4 November at Adelaide Entertainment Centre, after strong demand from South Australian fans. The additional date lands toward the end of the Australian leg, which closes a near year-long global run beginning in Europe in March.
The announcement arrives as the band celebrates the release of their sixth album, Everyone’s A Star!, an immediate number one on the ARIA Charts. The album signals a new creative era for the group, presenting a dynamic shift in tone and production. The record draws inspiration from the adventurous edge of N.E.R.D., the animated ethos of Gorillaz, and the high-energy pulse of The Prodigy, while retaining the melodic instinct that has defined the band since their early days.
5 Seconds Of Summer formed in Sydney in 2011 when Luke Hemmings, Michael Clifford, Calum Hood and Ashton Irwin moved from high-school cover versions to original writing. Within two years, they had become an international phenomenon. Their breakthrough came through early support from One Direction, although the band quickly stepped out independently with the 2014 single She Looks So Perfect, which topped charts worldwide.
Everyone’s A Star! is a confident and ambitious return, combining alt-rock foundations with experimental production and a sharper pop sensibility. Lead single Not OK introduced the new era with a cinematic video directed by Hannah Lux Davis. Follow-ups Boyband and Telephone Busy highlight the group’s trademark mix of energy and vulnerability, with Boyband offering a tongue-in-cheek nod to their widely used label.
The tour begins on 26 March in Belfast, then continues across the UK and Europe until early May. A North American run follows through August, before the band return home for shows across New Zealand and Australia. The Adelaide date marks the first time the group will perform in the city since their previous national run, and demand suggests another major turnout.
EVERYONE’S A STAR! WORLD TOUR DATES 2026
AUSTRALIA / NEW ZEALAND
Sat Oct 24 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena
Wed Oct 28 – Brisbane, Australia – Riverstage
Fri Oct 30 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena
Mon Nov 2 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena
Wed Nov 4 – Adelaide, Australia – Adelaide Entertainment Centre NEW SHOW
Fri Nov 6 – Perth, Australia – Kings Park
EUROPE / UK
Thu Mar 26 – Belfast, UK – SSE Arena
Fri Mar 27 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
Mon Mar 30 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
Tue Mar 31 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
Thu Apr 02 – London, UK – The O2
Sat Apr 04 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live
Sun Apr 05 – Cardiff, UK – International Arena
Tue Apr 07 – Antwerp, Belgium – AFAS Dome
Wed Apr 08 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Fri Apr 10 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Mon Apr 13 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
Tue Apr 14 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena
Thu Apr 16 – Oslo, Norway – Unity Arena
Sat Apr 18 – Stockholm, Sweden – Hovet
Sun Apr 19 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
Tue Apr 21 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
Wed Apr 22 – Lodz, Poland – Atlas Arena
Fri Apr 24 – Budapest, Hungary – MVM Dome
Sat Apr 25 – Graz, Austria – Stadthalle
Mon Apr 27 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
Tue Apr 28 – Milan, Italy – Forum
Thu Apr 30 – Madrid, Spain – Palacio Vistalegre
Fri May 01 – Valencia, Spain – Roig Arena
Sun May 03 – Lisbon, Portugal – MEO Arena
NORTH AMERICA
Fri May 29 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
Sun May 31 – Hershey, PA – Giant Center
Tue Jun 02 – Hamilton, ON – TD Coliseum
Wed Jun 03 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Fri Jun 05 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Sun Jun 07 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Tue Jun 09 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena
Thu Jun 11 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Sat Jun 13 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Tue Jun 16 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Wed Jun 17 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center
Fri Jun 19 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Sun Jun 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Tue Jun 23 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
Fri Jun 26 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena
Sat Jun 27 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
Tue Jun 30 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Thu Jul 02 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Sat Jul 04 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Tue Jul 07 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Thu Jul 09 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
Sat Jul 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Wed Jul 22 – Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater
Fri Jul 24 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sat Jul 25 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Mon Jul 27 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
Wed Jul 29 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater
Wed Aug 05 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Thu Aug 06 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sat Aug 08 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Sun Aug 09 – Richmond, VA – Allianz Amphitheater At Riverfront
Wed Aug 12 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live
Fri Aug 14 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park At Walnut Creek
Sat Aug 15 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Tue Aug 18 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
Thu Aug 20 – Kansas City, MO – TBA
Sat Aug 22 – Denver, CO – Junkyard
Wed Aug 26 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Fri Aug 28 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
