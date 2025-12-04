5 Seconds Of Summer Add Adelaide To Everyone's A Star World Tour - Noise11.com

5 Seconds Of Summer have expanded their Everyone’s A Star! World Tour with the confirmation of a new Adelaide show, scheduled for Wednesday 4 November at Adelaide Entertainment Centre, after strong demand from South Australian fans. The additional date lands toward the end of the Australian leg, which closes a near year-long global run beginning in Europe in March.

The announcement arrives as the band celebrates the release of their sixth album, Everyone’s A Star!, an immediate number one on the ARIA Charts. The album signals a new creative era for the group, presenting a dynamic shift in tone and production. The record draws inspiration from the adventurous edge of N.E.R.D., the animated ethos of Gorillaz, and the high-energy pulse of The Prodigy, while retaining the melodic instinct that has defined the band since their early days.

5 Seconds Of Summer formed in Sydney in 2011 when Luke Hemmings, Michael Clifford, Calum Hood and Ashton Irwin moved from high-school cover versions to original writing. Within two years, they had become an international phenomenon. Their breakthrough came through early support from One Direction, although the band quickly stepped out independently with the 2014 single She Looks So Perfect, which topped charts worldwide.

Everyone’s A Star! is a confident and ambitious return, combining alt-rock foundations with experimental production and a sharper pop sensibility. Lead single Not OK introduced the new era with a cinematic video directed by Hannah Lux Davis. Follow-ups Boyband and Telephone Busy highlight the group’s trademark mix of energy and vulnerability, with Boyband offering a tongue-in-cheek nod to their widely used label.

The tour begins on 26 March in Belfast, then continues across the UK and Europe until early May. A North American run follows through August, before the band return home for shows across New Zealand and Australia. The Adelaide date marks the first time the group will perform in the city since their previous national run, and demand suggests another major turnout.

EVERYONE’S A STAR! WORLD TOUR DATES 2026

AUSTRALIA / NEW ZEALAND

Sat Oct 24 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena

Wed Oct 28 – Brisbane, Australia – Riverstage

Fri Oct 30 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

Mon Nov 2 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

Wed Nov 4 – Adelaide, Australia – Adelaide Entertainment Centre NEW SHOW

Fri Nov 6 – Perth, Australia – Kings Park

EUROPE / UK

Thu Mar 26 – Belfast, UK – SSE Arena

Fri Mar 27 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

Mon Mar 30 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Tue Mar 31 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

Thu Apr 02 – London, UK – The O2

Sat Apr 04 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live

Sun Apr 05 – Cardiff, UK – International Arena

Tue Apr 07 – Antwerp, Belgium – AFAS Dome

Wed Apr 08 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Fri Apr 10 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Mon Apr 13 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Tue Apr 14 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

Thu Apr 16 – Oslo, Norway – Unity Arena

Sat Apr 18 – Stockholm, Sweden – Hovet

Sun Apr 19 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

Tue Apr 21 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

Wed Apr 22 – Lodz, Poland – Atlas Arena

Fri Apr 24 – Budapest, Hungary – MVM Dome

Sat Apr 25 – Graz, Austria – Stadthalle

Mon Apr 27 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

Tue Apr 28 – Milan, Italy – Forum

Thu Apr 30 – Madrid, Spain – Palacio Vistalegre

Fri May 01 – Valencia, Spain – Roig Arena

Sun May 03 – Lisbon, Portugal – MEO Arena

NORTH AMERICA

Fri May 29 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Sun May 31 – Hershey, PA – Giant Center

Tue Jun 02 – Hamilton, ON – TD Coliseum

Wed Jun 03 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Fri Jun 05 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sun Jun 07 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Tue Jun 09 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena

Thu Jun 11 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Sat Jun 13 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Tue Jun 16 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Wed Jun 17 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

Fri Jun 19 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Sun Jun 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Tue Jun 23 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Fri Jun 26 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

Sat Jun 27 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

Tue Jun 30 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Thu Jul 02 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Jul 04 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Tue Jul 07 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Thu Jul 09 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

Sat Jul 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Wed Jul 22 – Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater

Fri Jul 24 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 25 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Mon Jul 27 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Wed Jul 29 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater

Wed Aug 05 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Thu Aug 06 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sat Aug 08 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sun Aug 09 – Richmond, VA – Allianz Amphitheater At Riverfront

Wed Aug 12 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

Fri Aug 14 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park At Walnut Creek

Sat Aug 15 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Tue Aug 18 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Thu Aug 20 – Kansas City, MO – TBA

Sat Aug 22 – Denver, CO – Junkyard

Wed Aug 26 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 28 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)