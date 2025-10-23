5 Seconds Of Summer Announce Massive ‘Everyone's A Star!' World Tour And Drop New Single ‘Telephone Busy' - Noise11.com

Australian band 5 Seconds of Summer will return to the global stage in 2026 with their Everyone’s A Star! World Tour, marking the beginning of a bold new era for the Sydney-born pop-rockers. The announcement arrives alongside the release of their brand-new single Telephone Busy, the latest preview from their forthcoming sixth studio album Everyone’s A Star! due out 14 November.
Formed in 2011, 5 Seconds of Summer – Luke Hemmings, Michael Clifford, Calum Hood and Ashton Irwin – have evolved from teenage YouTube sensations into one of Australia’s most successful global exports. With over 10 billion streams, more than 18 million albums sold, and a record of three Billboard 200 #1 debuts, the band’s influence has stretched far beyond their pop-punk beginnings.
Now entering their fourteenth year together, 5SOS are ready to unveil what they describe as their most adventurous and genre-defying record yet. Everyone’s A Star! reimagines the group’s sound with a mix of alt-rock, future punk, and experimental pop, inspired by the likes of N.E.R.D., Gorillaz, and The Prodigy. The album also serves as their first release under Republic Records, signalling a creative rebirth for the band.
The new single Telephone Busy follows previous tracks Not Ok and Boyband, with the latter serving as a tongue-in-cheek tribute to their long-standing relationship with fans and critics alike. Produced with high energy and sleek electronic textures, the track pushes 5SOS further into sonic territory that merges attitude with sophistication.
Earlier this month, the band teased their new era with a surprise pop-up show on Los Angeles’ Sunset Boulevard, performing new songs including Telephone Busy, No.1 Obsession and Everyone’s A Star! alongside long-time fan favourites Youngblood, She’s So Perfect and Teeth. Thousands of fans lined the streets, proving that the band’s connection to their audience remains as powerful as ever.
The Everyone’s A Star! World Tour will kick off in March 2026 in Europe, before heading to North America and wrapping up with a triumphant homecoming in Australia and New Zealand in October and November.
Everyone’s A Star! World Tour 2026
Australia / New Zealand
Sat Oct 24 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena
Wed Oct 28 – Brisbane, Australia – Riverstage
Fri Oct 30 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena
Mon Nov 02 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena
Fri Nov 06 – Perth, Australia – Kings Park
Europe / UK
Thu Mar 26 – Belfast, UK – SSE Arena
Fri Mar 27 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
Mon Mar 30 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
Tue Mar 31 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
Thu Apr 02 – London, UK – The O2
Sat Apr 04 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live
Sun Apr 05 – Cardiff, UK – International Arena
Tue Apr 07 – Antwerp, Belgium – AFAS Dome
Wed Apr 08 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Fri Apr 10 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Mon Apr 13 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
Tue Apr 14 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena
Thu Apr 16 – Oslo, Norway – Unity Arena
Sat Apr 18 – Stockholm, Sweden – Hovet
Sun Apr 19 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
Tue Apr 21 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
Wed Apr 22 – Lodz, Poland – Atlas Arena
Fri Apr 24 – Budapest, Hungary – MVM Dome
Sat Apr 25 – Graz, Austria – Stadthalle
Mon Apr 27 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
Tue Apr 28 – Milan, Italy – Forum
Thu Apr 30 – Madrid, Spain – Palacio Vistalegre
Fri May 01 – Valencia, Spain – Roig Arena
Sun May 03 – Lisbon, Portugal – MEO Arena
North America
Fri May 29 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
… (full routing continues through August 28 at Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View CA)
Everyone’s A Star! Tracklisting
Everyone’s A Star!
Not Ok
Telephone Busy
Boyband
No. 1 Obsession
I’m Scared I’ll Never Sleep
istillfeelthesame
Ghost
Sick Of Myself
Evolve
The Rocks
Jawbreaker
