5 Seconds Of Summer Announce Massive ‘Everyone's A Star!' World Tour And Drop New Single ‘Telephone Busy' - Noise11.com

Australian band 5 Seconds of Summer will return to the global stage in 2026 with their Everyone’s A Star! World Tour, marking the beginning of a bold new era for the Sydney-born pop-rockers. The announcement arrives alongside the release of their brand-new single Telephone Busy, the latest preview from their forthcoming sixth studio album Everyone’s A Star! due out 14 November.

Formed in 2011, 5 Seconds of Summer – Luke Hemmings, Michael Clifford, Calum Hood and Ashton Irwin – have evolved from teenage YouTube sensations into one of Australia’s most successful global exports. With over 10 billion streams, more than 18 million albums sold, and a record of three Billboard 200 #1 debuts, the band’s influence has stretched far beyond their pop-punk beginnings.

Now entering their fourteenth year together, 5SOS are ready to unveil what they describe as their most adventurous and genre-defying record yet. Everyone’s A Star! reimagines the group’s sound with a mix of alt-rock, future punk, and experimental pop, inspired by the likes of N.E.R.D., Gorillaz, and The Prodigy. The album also serves as their first release under Republic Records, signalling a creative rebirth for the band.

The new single Telephone Busy follows previous tracks Not Ok and Boyband, with the latter serving as a tongue-in-cheek tribute to their long-standing relationship with fans and critics alike. Produced with high energy and sleek electronic textures, the track pushes 5SOS further into sonic territory that merges attitude with sophistication.

Earlier this month, the band teased their new era with a surprise pop-up show on Los Angeles’ Sunset Boulevard, performing new songs including Telephone Busy, No.1 Obsession and Everyone’s A Star! alongside long-time fan favourites Youngblood, She’s So Perfect and Teeth. Thousands of fans lined the streets, proving that the band’s connection to their audience remains as powerful as ever.

The Everyone’s A Star! World Tour will kick off in March 2026 in Europe, before heading to North America and wrapping up with a triumphant homecoming in Australia and New Zealand in October and November.

Everyone’s A Star! World Tour 2026

Australia / New Zealand

Sat Oct 24 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena

Wed Oct 28 – Brisbane, Australia – Riverstage

Fri Oct 30 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

Mon Nov 02 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

Fri Nov 06 – Perth, Australia – Kings Park

Europe / UK

Thu Mar 26 – Belfast, UK – SSE Arena

Fri Mar 27 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

Mon Mar 30 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Tue Mar 31 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

Thu Apr 02 – London, UK – The O2

Sat Apr 04 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live

Sun Apr 05 – Cardiff, UK – International Arena

Tue Apr 07 – Antwerp, Belgium – AFAS Dome

Wed Apr 08 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Fri Apr 10 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Mon Apr 13 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Tue Apr 14 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

Thu Apr 16 – Oslo, Norway – Unity Arena

Sat Apr 18 – Stockholm, Sweden – Hovet

Sun Apr 19 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

Tue Apr 21 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

Wed Apr 22 – Lodz, Poland – Atlas Arena

Fri Apr 24 – Budapest, Hungary – MVM Dome

Sat Apr 25 – Graz, Austria – Stadthalle

Mon Apr 27 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

Tue Apr 28 – Milan, Italy – Forum

Thu Apr 30 – Madrid, Spain – Palacio Vistalegre

Fri May 01 – Valencia, Spain – Roig Arena

Sun May 03 – Lisbon, Portugal – MEO Arena

North America

Fri May 29 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

… (full routing continues through August 28 at Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View CA)

Everyone’s A Star! Tracklisting

Everyone’s A Star!

Not Ok

Telephone Busy

Boyband

No. 1 Obsession

I’m Scared I’ll Never Sleep

istillfeelthesame

Ghost

Sick Of Myself

Evolve

The Rocks

Jawbreaker

