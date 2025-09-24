5 Seconds of Summer Gear Up For First New Music Since 5SOS5 - Noise11.com

Australian pop-rock heavyweights 5 Seconds of Summer are officially on the comeback trail. The Sydney-born band have confirmed they’ll release brand-new music, their first fresh material since the 2022 album 5SOS5. For fans, it’s the end of a three-year wait – and the beginning of a new chapter for one of Australia’s most successful global acts.

Back in 2011, Luke Hemmings, Michael Clifford and Calum Hood were just mates posting cover versions of their favourite songs on YouTube from the suburbs of Sydney. When Ashton Irwin joined on drums later that year, 5 Seconds of Summer was born.

Their energetic blend of pop hooks and punk-leaning guitars quickly gained traction online, catching the attention of fans well beyond Australia. By 2013 they were supporting One Direction on tour, and in 2014 their debut single She Looks So Perfect exploded onto the ARIA Chart at No.1. From there, 5SOS became a global household name.

The band’s self-titled debut album dropped in 2014, racing straight to the top of the charts. It was the first in a run of five consecutive Australian No.1 albums – Sounds Good Feels Good (2015), Youngblood (2018), Calm (2020), and most recently 5SOS5 (2022).

Released in September 2022, 5SOS5 showed the band leaning into more mature themes and a more refined pop sound. Singles like Complete Mess, Take My Hand and Me Myself & I pushed their songwriting in new directions, while still delivering the soaring choruses and anthemic feel fans expect. The album cemented their reputation as a band unafraid to evolve.

But after the record dropped, things went quiet. Until now.

The Ten Biggest 5SOS Hits in Australia

In their 13 years together, 5 Seconds of Summer have racked up an impressive list of hits. These are the ten biggest songs that lit up the charts and shaped their career at home:

Youngblood – their defining anthem, an ARIA No.1 smash that dominated radio and streaming.

She Looks So Perfect – the debut that introduced 5SOS to the world, straight to No.1.

Amnesia – an emotional ballad that showcased the band’s softer side.

Don’t Stop – an upbeat early hit that cemented their pop-punk edge.

Teeth – a darker, more experimental single that proved their versatility.

Want You Back – a sleek comeback track leading into the Youngblood era.

Easier – a moody hit that highlighted their evolving sound.

Girls Talk Boys – a soundtrack single that broadened their audience.

No Shame – a sharp pop anthem from the Calm era.

Jet Black Heart – a fan-favourite ballad with real emotional weight.

The teaser for new music has left fans buzzing. Whether 5SOS lean back into their high-energy pop-punk roots, double down on their polished pop sound, or continue exploring the introspective direction of 5SOS5, one thing is clear: expectations are sky-high.

The countdown is quite literally officially on at their website.

