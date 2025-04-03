 Michael Clifford of 5 Seconds of Summer Releases First Solo Song - Noise11.com
5 Seconds Of Summer, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Michael Clifford of 5 Seconds of Summer Releases First Solo Song

by Music-News.com on April 4, 2025

in News

5 Seconds of Summer singer Michael Clifford has launched a solo career.

Clifford has become the latest member of the group – which also features Luke Hemmings, Calum Hood and Ashton Irwin – to start to release his own music with new single ‘Cool’.

He said in a statement: “This song speaks for itself, and my hope is that when fans hear the lyrics, they’ll understand me and hopefully themselves a little better.

“I’ve been deliberating on this music long enough, so I can’t wait for everybody to hear it— and ‘cool’ is just the beginning of what’s to come.”

Michael revealed he hopes his solo material can “make people smile”, while he also revealed the meaning behind his debut album name ‘SIDEQUEST’.

He added: “I want this project to make people smile.

“I’m just out here doing a bunch of sidequests. Now that I’m a dad, everything other than that feels like a sidequest!”

He co-wrote ‘Cool’ – which has dropped on pop punk record label Hopeless Records – with 5 Seconds of Summer bassist Calum, while it was co-produced by JT Daly and Andrew Goldstein.

The group – who formed in Sydney, Australia in 2011 – haven’t released an album since their fifth record ‘5SOS5’ in 2022.

Following their previous LP ‘Calm’ in 2020, the band started embarking on their respective solo careers.

Drummer Ashton released ‘Superbloom’ in 2020 and followed it up with ‘Blood on the Drums’ last summer.

Singer and guitarist Luke also dropped his own music with debut solo LP ‘When Facing the Things We Turn Away From’ in 2021, while he also released EP ‘Boy’ a year ago.

Calum is yet to drop his own solo material, although he is still busy in the world of music when it comes to production and songwriting.

During his time with 5 Seconds of Summer, he has co-written tracks for the likes of Black Veil Brides, Makeout and Steve Aoki.

music-news.com

