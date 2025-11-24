Quadeca To Make His East Coast Australian Headline Debut In May 2026 - Noise11.com

American artist Quadeca will bring his ambitious and experimental sound to Australia in May 2026, with a three-date East Coast run presented by Frontier Touring and Penny Drop. At 25, he has built a global reputation through inventive production, genre fluidity, and a catalogue that traces a fascinating rise from internet creator to acclaimed multi-disciplinary musician. His fourth album Vanisher, Horizon Scraper has been central to that rise, showcasing a detailed narrative style and a signature self-produced approach that has brought him strong international attention.

Lasky launched his YouTube channel in 2012, building an early audience with rap tracks, comedy content, and gaming videos. Over time he refocused his efforts toward music, releasing mixtapes that mapped out the evolution of his sound. His studio debut Voice Memos arrived in 2019 and charted on several Billboard lists, confirming his potential beyond his online beginnings. From Me To You followed in 2021, expanding his sonic palette through influences drawn from art pop, alternative r&b, and indie-driven production. He established a reputation for intricate arrangements and personal narratives, delivered through a self-produced methodology that has become integral to his identity.

In 2022, he released I Didn’t Mean To Haunt You, a conceptual ghost story told through spectral production and emotional songwriting. The record introduced his most ambitious narrative work to that point and included contributions from Danny Brown, the Sunday Service Choir, and Thor Harris of Swans. An accompanying film reinforced the project’s thematic depth, positioning Lasky as a creator committed to multi-format storytelling and cohesive world building. The album also sparked wider conversation about the evolution of internet-era creators, placing him among the most notable examples of artistic reinvention born from digital platforms.

His 2024 mixtape Scrapyard further consolidated his creative momentum. The project blended experimental hip hop, neo-psychedelia, indie rock, and bossa nova, resulting in one of his most celebrated releases. Scrapyard expanded ideas first introduced through a series of EPs, forming a unified statement that highlighted Lasky’s increasing appetite for experimental composition. It captured the attention of global audiences and marked a high point in his critical development.

The release of Vanisher, Horizon Scraper in 2025 cemented Lasky’s rise. The album introduced a sailor-themed narrative set across a vivid conceptual landscape, supported by a full-length film that he wrote and directed. The record debuted at #1 on the US Alternative Albums chart and topped the UK Independent Album Breakers chart, confirming broad international traction. Lasky also worked beyond his own catalogue, executive producing Kevin Abstract’s album BLUSH and contributing as both artist and producer to Danny Brown’s album Stardust. His expanding role across multiple projects has demonstrated a shift toward artistic leadership and collaborative influence.

Born in Los Angeles, Lasky grew up immersed in soccer, music, and digital culture. He began writing songs on guitar and piano, nurturing an interest in hip hop while maintaining his athletic commitments. His early online content introduced him to a wide audience, but his long-term interest centred on composition, production, and storytelling. His later work reflects these early influences, weaving experimental production techniques with themes drawn from personal reflection and conceptual fiction. He cites inspirations such as Tyler, The Creator, Björk, Duster, Lingua Ignota, and Chico Buarque, whose track Deus Lhe Pague appears as a sample on the album opener No Questions Asked.

Australian Tour Dates

Saturday 2 May

Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW, Lic. All Ages

Sunday 3 May

The Triffid, Brisbane QLD, Lic. All Ages

Tuesday 5 May

170 Russell, Melbourne VIC, 18+

