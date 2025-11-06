 Rain City Drive Lock In First Ever Australian Tour For March 2026 - Noise11.com
Rain City Drive announce first Australian tour for March 2026

Rain City Drive announce first Australian tour for March 2026

Rain City Drive Lock In First Ever Australian Tour For March 2026

by Paul Cashmere on November 6, 2025

in News

American post-hardcore turned melodic alt-rock outfit Rain City Drive will make their maiden trip to Australia in March 2026, confirming a five-city national run presented by TEG MJR. After building a global audience with emotionally charged anthems and high-octane modern rock performances, the Florida-based band will bring their full live firepower to Australian fans for the very first time.

The headline tour will kick off in Melbourne at 170 Russell on Friday 6 March, travel to The Metro Theatre in Sydney on Saturday 7 March and hit Brisbane’s Triffid on Sunday 8 March. Adelaide fans will catch them mid-week at The Gov on Wednesday 11 March, before the tour wraps in Perth at Magnet House on Friday 13 March.

Joining Rain City Drive across all dates are fast-rising alternative disruptor TX2, whose social-driven fanbase has pushed their aggressive emo-meets-trap aesthetic into viral territory, and Sydney metalcore newcomers Melrose Avenue, who have steadily built buzz through a string of energetic releases.

Rain City Drive emerged from the evolution of post-hardcore band Slaves, a group who spent much of the 2010s touring the US and Europe and establishing themselves in the heavier underground. Their turning point arrived in 2020 when former The Voice runner-up Matt McAndrew stepped in on vocals, bringing a dynamic range and melodic edge. At the same time, the group retired their former name, aligning with social shifts and distancing from loaded language, and their final record as Slaves, To Better Days, was re-issued as part of their new chapter.

The band name Rain City Drive pays tribute to Manchester, where the members first connected, and serves as a reminder to push forward regardless of the storm overhead. The rebirth also coincided with a fresh creative surge as the group signed to Thriller Records and delivered their self-titled 2022 album, followed by their 2024 release Things Are Different Now.

Rain City Drive’s catalogue has struck a chord with rock and alternative audiences worldwide. To Better Days tracks Talk To A Friend and Heavier became breakthrough streaming hits, surpassing 100 million streams combined and driving the band’s monthly listenership to more than one million on Spotify. The group has continued their momentum with standouts Medicate Me and Frozen from Things Are Different Now, and continued experimentation through recent collaborations.

Where earlier work leaned into post-hardcore roots, the most recent releases reflect an expansive and polished alt-rock palette, mixing soaring hooks, dynamic guitars and emotionally earnest lyricism. Their catalogue straddles punchy heaviness and arena-aimed melody, landing them on rock radio charts in the United States and earning festival slots across America.

With that energy set to hit Australian stages for the first time, the March tour marks a significant milestone for both the band and their Australian fanbase, many of whom discovered the group during their Slaves era but have not yet had the chance to see this new incarnation in a headline setting.

Rain City Drive Australian Tour Dates 2026
Friday 6 March, 170 Russell, Melbourne
Saturday 7 March, Metro Theatre, Sydney
Sunday 8 March, Triffid, Brisbane
Wednesday 11 March, The Gov, Adelaide
Friday 13 March, Magnet House, Perth

Local presales open Tuesday 11 November at 11.00am local time. General on sale begins Wednesday 12 November at 12.00pm local time via TEG Live.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

The Herd performing live celebrating The Sun Never Sets 20th Anniversary Tour 2026.
The Herd To Celebrate 20 Years Of ‘The Sun Never Sets’ With 2026 Australian Tour

Two decades after reshaping Australian hip hop with their landmark 2005 album The Sun Never Sets, The Herd will reunite in February 2026 for a national tour to celebrate the record's 20th anniversary. The Sun Never Sets 20th Anniversary Tour will bring the influential collective to stages in Thirroul, Sydney, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, and Hobart.

3 days ago
Ocean Alley Announce AUS Coastal 2026 Tour With Skegss, Babe Rainbow, Allah-Las And More
Ocean Alley Announce AUS Coastal 2026 Tour With Skegss, Babe Rainbow, Allah-Las And More

Australia's own Ocean Alley will hit the road again in March 2026 for AUS Coastal 2026, a new SummerSalt series presented by Face To Face Touring and Live Nation. The run of outdoor shows promises to bring the band's sun-drenched sound to some of the country's most picturesque coastal locations, joined by a stacked bill featuring Skegss, Babe Rainbow, Allah-Las, The Grogans, Mid Drift, Le Shiv and Seaside.

October 28, 2025
Crowded House perform at Red Hot Summer 2025 Legends On The Lawn in Cairns.
Crowded House Kick Off Red Hot Summer For 2025

Crowded House have officially kicked off the 2025 Red Hot Summer Tour, launching the season with a Legends On The Lawn event in Cairns on 11 October. The full Red Hot Summer season gets underway next weekend at Sandstone Point, Queensland.

October 12, 2025
Mick Thomas and The Roving Commission release new single ‘A Mighty Ride’ ahead of GoComeBack album and national tour.
Mick Thomas and The Roving Commission Drop New Single ‘A Mighty Ride’ Ahead of In-Store Record Shop Tour

Mick Thomas has never been one to play the game the way the industry wants it played. As the former frontman of ARIA Award-winning folk-rock stalwarts Weddings Parties Anything, Thomas has always championed the power of songs as shared experiences. Now, with his long-running outfit Mick Thomas' Roving Commission, he's doubling down on that idea with the release of a new single, ‘A Mighty Ride', and a run of in-store shows designed to remind fans, and the industry, what human connection in music really looks like.

October 3, 2025
Joy Crookes
Joy Crookes Announces Australian Headline Shows For 2026

South London singer-songwriter Joy Crookes will return to Australia in January 2026 for two special headline dates in Sydney and Brisbane, following her recent celebrated Glastonbury appearance and the release of her second album Juniper.

October 2, 2025
The Meltdown
The Meltdown To Release New EP Perseverance With Soulful Single Nobody’s Girl

Melbourne's acclaimed soul collective The Meltdown will head out on a European tour from October 31. Dates will start in Stockholm, Sweden.

September 23, 2025
Polaris
Polaris Announce First-Ever Curated Festival Life’s A Beach for St Kilda

Sydney's metalcore giants Polaris are taking summer 2026 up a notch with the launch of their first-ever curated festival, Life's A Beach. The one-day heavy takeover hits Riviera Beach Club, St Kilda on Saturday 14 February 2026, with a hand-picked lineup of local heroes and international favourites.

September 18, 2025