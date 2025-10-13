Dave Evans Marks 50 Years Of Rabbit With New Album Defenders Of Rock - Noise11.com

Half a century after the roar of Newcastle’s Rabbit first shook Aussie stages, the band that helped define the mid-70s pub rock sound is back with Defenders Of Rock, a brand-new album out 31 October via Savant Guarde Records. Led once again by original AC/DC frontman Dave Evans, the record is a fist-pumping salute to the spirit of Australian rock and roll, loud, proud, and unbreakable.

Defenders Of Rock lands as Rabbit’s first new album in nearly five decades, and from the first track it’s clear the fire never went out. The title song explodes with Mark Tinson’s trademark lead guitar riffs, backed by Evans’ powerhouse vocals that prove his pipes are as strong as ever. The album captures everything that made Rabbit essential in the first place, sharp hooks, no-nonsense riffs, and that barroom swagger that helped define Australian rock in the 1970s.

Blending the bluesy grit of pub rock with a modern punch, the record keeps things tight and hard-hitting, with every track clocking in under three and a half minutes. “It’s all killer, no filler,” says Evans. “We hope rock fans all over the world will love our new work and be inspired to keep rockin’!”

The first taste of Defenders Of Rock came in 2023 with the single We’ll Never Get Too Much Rock n Roll, a tongue-in-cheek nod to Rabbit’s 1976 hit Too Much Rock and Roll. Evans recalls, “We started a fire back in ‘75 and we can’t put it out, it’s still burning wild.” The album also features Let’s Get Loud, with drums by former Rose Tattoo member Scott Johnston, further connecting Rabbit’s return to the golden age of Australian hard rock.

Fans can get a taste of the record now, with teasers and singles streaming online ahead of its Halloween release. Defenders Of Rock will be available on CD and digital formats from 31 October, with vinyl LPs arriving in early 2026. Pre-orders are open now via rabbit.lnk.to/defendersofrock.

For Dave Evans, this album marks more than a reunion – it’s a full-circle moment. Evans fronted AC/DC from the band’s birth in November 1973 through to September 1974, fronting the lineup that played the group’s very first gig at Sydney’s Chequers Nightclub. His vocals appear on AC/DC’s debut single Can I Sit Next To You Girl? backed with Baby, Please Don’t Go. When Bon Scott replaced him in late 1974, Evans didn’t fade into the background – he forged ahead with a new band that would become one of the most energetic live acts in the country.

Rabbit was born in Newcastle in 1975, a product of Australia’s working-class rock scene. Their wild performances and glam-tinged energy landed them a deal with CBS Records, releasing Rabbit (1975) and Too Much Rock and Roll (1976).

The latter pushed Rabbit into international territory with releases in Europe and Japan. By 1978, the constant touring and shifting lineup led to the band’s breakup, but the legend stuck – Rabbit had become a cult favourite for fans of Aussie hard rock.

Evans stayed true to the sound that shaped him. Across the next four decades, he recorded and toured with various projects including Dave Evans & Thunder Down Under and Revenge (2013) with ex-Alice Cooper guitarist John Nitzinger, earning critical acclaim from international rock media. His solo records Sinner and Judgement Day cemented his reputation as a survivor of the classic rock era – one who never stopped performing, recording, or fighting for the genre’s relevance.

Today, Evans tours the world performing to sold-out crowds across Europe, the USA, and Latin America, where he’s embraced as a rock icon. His dedication has earned him multiple music industry awards and even an honorary police officer title in Texas, where he also received the Key to the City of Tenaha in 2018.

Defenders Of Rock

Release Date: 31 October 2025 (CD & Digital)

Label: Savant Guarde Records

LP Release: Early 2026

Pre-order: rabbit.lnk.to/defendersofrock

