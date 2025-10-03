Lamb of God Unleash “Sepsis”, Their First New Music Since 2022 - Noise11.com

Lamb of God have roared back with a brand-new single, “Sepsis”, their first original music since 2022’s Omens. The track arrives with all the menace, intensity and uncompromising heaviness fans have come to expect from the Richmond, Virginia metal titans.

Produced by Josh Wilbur, “Sepsis” is a tightly wound three-and-a-half-minute assault that draws on Lamb of God’s early years as Burn the Priest and their immersion in Richmond’s underground scene. Guitarist Mark Morton says the song pays homage to the bands that shaped them before they broke through.

“’Sepsis’ is a celebration of the very underground local bands here in Richmond that we really admired when we were just forming Burn the Priest,” Morton explains. “Bands like Breadwinner, Sliang Laos, and Ladyfinger-though they never got widespread attention outside of Richmond, those were the bands we listened to all the time. The song references that stuff in a way that’s a direct line to where we were coming from when we were in the basement writing our earliest material together.”

The accompanying video, directed by Gianfranco Svagelj, leans into the raw aesthetic of those early days, filmed in gritty, lo-fi style that captures the darker edges of Richmond’s streets. It complements the brooding, slow-burning menace of the track perfectly.

2025 has already been a landmark year for Lamb of God. They marked 25 years since their debut album, Burn the Priest, with a special “Back to the Beginning” show in Richmond, before releasing their blistering cover of Black Sabbath’s “Children of the Grave”. Festival appearances at Inkcarceration and Louder Than Life reaffirmed their position as one of heavy music’s most ferocious live acts.

Perhaps most notably, the band headlined the newly opened Allianz Amphitheater in Richmond, a 7,500-seat outdoor venue, giving their hometown one of its first landmark performances at the new site.

The year isn’t slowing down either. October will see them at Sacramento’s Aftershock Festival before they launch their own Headbangers Boat cruise from Miami to Cozumel, featuring a stacked line-up including Clutch, Power Trip, Fear Factory, Obituary and more.

Beyond 2025, Lamb of God are already locked in for Europe’s biggest festivals in 2026, including Wacken Open Air in Germany, Bloodstock in the UK, Summer Breeze, Reload Festival and Dynamo Metalfest in the Netherlands.

Formed in 1994, Lamb of God began life as Burn the Priest before changing their name in 1999. Over three decades they’ve become one of the most consistent and influential bands in modern metal, defined by Randy Blythe’s ferocious vocals, the twin-guitar attack of Mark Morton and Willie Adler, John Campbell’s thunderous bass, and Art Cruz behind the drum kit.

The band has released nine studio albums to date, five of which have earned GRAMMY nominations, while Sacrament (2006) and Wrath (2009) helped cement them as leaders of the New Wave of American Heavy Metal alongside acts like Killswitch Engage and Shadows Fall. To date, Lamb of God have sold over 3 million albums worldwide and clocked up more than a billion streams.

Lamb of God Tour Dates

2025

Oct 3 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival

Oct 18 – Canton, OH – Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium

Oct 31-Nov 4 – Miami, FL – Headbangers Boat (to Cozumel, Mexico)

Nov 6 – Monterrey, MX – Showcenter Complex

2026

Jul 27-31 – Râşnov, Romania – Rockstadt Extreme Fest

Aug 1 – Wacken, Germany – Wacken Open Air

Aug 7 – Walton-on-Trent, UK – Bloodstock Open Air

Aug 12-16 – Dinkelsbühl, Germany – Summer Breeze

Aug 13-15 – Sulingen, Germany – Reload Festival

Aug 14-16 – Eindhoven, Netherlands – Dynamo Metalfest

