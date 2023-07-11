David Crosby's Band To Perform Tribute Show - Noise11.com

David Crosby’s final band has announced a special concert in his memory.

Crosby died in January aged 81 after a long illness just weeks before he was due to perform a set of Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young tracks at the Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara, California to mark the venue’s 150th birthday.

Now, it has been confirmed the band he assembled for the gig – which was originally scheduled for February 22 – will come together on August 20 to play the same setlist he put together for the original concert.

The group will be known as Stand And Be Counted – named after the classic CSNY song – is made up of Steve Postell, Steve Distanislao, Dean Parks, Andrew Ford, Lara Johnston and Ken Stacey.

Completing the lineup are Chris Stills, son of Stephen Stills, and Crosby’s own son James Raymond, while Shawn Colvin will join them on stage as a special guest.

In listing on the Lobero Theatre website reads: “The Lobero’s anniversary season continues with a celebration honoring music icon David Crosby – one of Santa Barbara’s most noted artists and rock ‘n roll royalty.

“The concert features the last band David assembled, playing the set list he crafted for the Lobero’s 150th birthday on February 22, 2023.

“That band, now called Stand and Be Counted, is a who’s who list of rock talent featuring Steve Postell, James Raymond, Stevie Distanislao, Dean Parks, Chris Stills, Andrew Ford, and Lara Johnston.”

Over their respective careers, the musicians have worked with eveyrone from the Ryan Adams, Whitney Houston and Don Henley to Sir Elton John, the Spice Girls and Michael Jackson.

