David Gray Adds A Matinee Show For Brisbane - Noise11.com

David Gray is making it easy for his older Brisbane fans. They now have a matinee show to go to.

David will perform the matinee show on 16 November in Brisbane and then return for the night show that same day. He also has a 15 November night show in Brisbane. Both shows have sold out.

David Gray 2025 Australia dates are:

Tuesday 4 November

Riverside Theatre, PCEC | Perth, WA

Friday 7 November

Thebarton Theatre | Adelaide, SA

Sunday 9 November

Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC

Monday 10 November

Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday 12 November

State Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Thursday 13 November

State Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Saturday 15 November

SOLD OUT

Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) Concert Hall | Brisbane, QLD

Sunday 16 November [MATINEE]

NEW SHOW!

Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) Concert Hall | Brisbane, QLD

Sunday 16 November [EVENING]

SOLD OUT

Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) Concert Hall | Brisbane, QLD

