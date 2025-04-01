David Gray Adds A Matinee Show For Brisbane - Noise11.com

David Gray is making it easy for his older Brisbane fans. They now have a matinee show to go to.
David will perform the matinee show on 16 November in Brisbane and then return for the night show that same day. He also has a 15 November night show in Brisbane. Both shows have sold out.
David Gray 2025 Australia dates are:
Tuesday 4 November
Riverside Theatre, PCEC | Perth, WA
Friday 7 November
Thebarton Theatre | Adelaide, SA
Sunday 9 November
Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC
Monday 10 November
Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC
Wednesday 12 November
State Theatre | Sydney, NSW
Thursday 13 November
State Theatre | Sydney, NSW
Saturday 15 November
SOLD OUT
Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) Concert Hall | Brisbane, QLD
Sunday 16 November [MATINEE]
NEW SHOW!
Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) Concert Hall | Brisbane, QLD
Sunday 16 November [EVENING]
SOLD OUT
Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) Concert Hall | Brisbane, QLD
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook