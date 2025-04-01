 David Gray Adds A Matinee Show For Brisbane - Noise11.com
David Gray, Palais Theatre Melbourne 2015, photo by Ros OGorman, noise11

David Gray, Palais Theatre Melbourne 2015, photo by Ros OGorman, noise11

David Gray Adds A Matinee Show For Brisbane

by Paul Cashmere on April 2, 2025

in News

David Gray is making it easy for his older Brisbane fans. They now have a matinee show to go to.

David will perform the matinee show on 16 November in Brisbane and then return for the night show that same day. He also has a 15 November night show in Brisbane. Both shows have sold out.

David Gray 2025 Australia dates are:

Tuesday 4 November
Riverside Theatre, PCEC | Perth, WA

Friday 7 November
Thebarton Theatre | Adelaide, SA

Sunday 9 November
Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC

Monday 10 November
Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday 12 November
State Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Thursday 13 November
State Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Saturday 15 November
SOLD OUT
Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) Concert Hall | Brisbane, QLD 

Sunday 16 November [MATINEE]
NEW SHOW!
Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) Concert Hall | Brisbane, QLD 

Sunday 16 November [EVENING]
SOLD OUT
Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) Concert Hall | Brisbane, QLD 

