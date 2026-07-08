Dayseeker Announce Biggest Ever Australian Headline Tour For 2027 - Noise11 Music News

Dayseeker will return to Australia in February 2027 for their largest headline tour to date, playing arena sized venues in Melbourne and Sydney while bringing first time Australian visitors Jutes and returning heavy favourites Silent Planet and Sace6 along for the national run.

by Paul Cashmere

Dayseeker have announced a five date Australian headline tour for February 2027, marking the Californian band’s first return since their sold out 2024 headline visit and acclaimed performances at Good Things Festival in 2025. The tour will open in Perth on 7 February before heading to Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane, with the Melbourne and Sydney dates set to become the biggest headline shows of the band’s career in Australia.

The announcement reflects Dayseeker’s continuing rise from post hardcore underground favourites to one of the most commercially successful acts in modern heavy music. Since forming in Orange County, California in 2012, the band has steadily expanded its audience by blending emotionally driven songwriting with melodic rock, metalcore and alternative influences. Their latest Australian visit comes after a period of significant international growth that has included chart success, major festival appearances and increasingly larger headline tours around the world.

Frontman Rory Rodriguez said the band was eager to begin 2027 in Australia.

“We’re so thrilled to be coming back to Australia to start off our 2027. These will be some of the biggest headlining shows of our career and we can’t wait for our friends overseas to see the show we’ve put together.”

The tour also brings a diverse support lineup. Canadian artist Jutes will make his Australian debut after building an international following through releases including Ladybug and Sleepyhead. His forthcoming album Chin Up, Beautiful is scheduled for release on 5 August, while his recent work has earned hundreds of millions of streams and his first appearance on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart. Before launching his solo career, Jutes also established himself as a songwriter, contributing material for artists including Illenium, Tomorrow X Together and Demi Lovato.

Joining the tour is California’s Silent Planet, a band that has maintained a strong reputation within progressive metalcore since forming in 2009. Their most recent full length album Superbloom arrived in 2023, followed by the collaborative EP Bloom In Heaven with Invent Animate in 2025. Silent Planet also toured Australia in 2025 supporting ERRA, further strengthening their local following.

Completing the lineup is American duo Sace6, whose debut album brutalist was released in 2026. Their blend of melodic pop, R&B and heavy music recently earned nominations for Best International Breakthrough Artist and Best Breakthrough Album at the Heavy Music Awards. The pair also made their Australian live debut earlier this year supporting nothing, nowhere.

For Dayseeker, the 2027 dates continue a period of sustained momentum. The group first emerged with 2013’s What It Means To Be Defeated, before refining its sound through Origin in 2015 and Dreaming Is Sinking /// Waking Is Rising in 2017. A broader audience followed with Sleeptalk in 2019, while Dark Sun, released in 2022, explored deeply personal themes inspired by Rodriguez’s grief following the death of his father.

Their sixth studio album, Creature In The Black Night, released in October 2025, represented another commercial breakthrough. The record featured the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart topper “Crawl Back To My Coffin”, giving the band its first number one on the format and expanding its profile beyond the metalcore community. Shortly after the album’s release, founding guitarist Gino Sgambelluri departed the band, with touring guitarist Mitch Stark stepping into the live lineup.

Australia has become an increasingly important market for Dayseeker. Their debut headline tour in 2024 sold out nationally, while appearances at Good Things Festival the following year introduced the band to a wider audience. The move into larger venues for Melbourne and Sydney suggests promoter confidence that the group’s audience continues to grow locally alongside its expanding international profile.

The Australian run begins in Perth on 7 February before concluding in Brisbane on Valentine’s Day. Pre-sales commence from 13 July, with general public tickets available from 16 July through Destroy All Lines.

Tour Dates

Sunday 7 February 2027, Perth, Metro City

Tuesday 9 February 2027, Adelaide, Hindley St Music Hall

Thursday 11 February 2027, Melbourne, Margaret Court Arena

Friday 12 February 2027, Sydney, Hordern Pavilion

Sunday 14 February 2027, Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

Ticketing

Artist and early bird pre-sale: Tuesday 14 July, 12.00pm AEST

Venue pre-sale: Wednesday 15 July, 12.00pm local time

Early ticket registration: https://daltours.cc/dayseeker

General public on sale: Friday 16 July, 12.00pm local time

Tickets: destroyalllines.com

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