 Dead Boys To Tour Australia For The Very First Time - Noise11.com
Cheetah Chrome at SXSW 2010 photo by Ros O'Gorman

Cheetah Chrome at SXSW 2010 photo by Ros O'Gorman

Dead Boys To Tour Australia For The Very First Time

by Paul Cashmere on November 15, 2022

in News

Cleveland punk legends Dead Boys will tour Australia for the very first time.

Cheetah Chrome formed Dead Boys in 1975. They released their debut album ‘Young, Loud and Snotty’ on Sire Records in 1977. Sire was the home of The Ramones and The Talking Heads.

The 2013 movie CBGB included Dead Boys in the storyline with Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter movies playing Chrome.

DEAD BOYS
2023 AUSTRALIAN TOUR

Thursday March 23 – The Zoo, Brisbane
Friday March 24 – The Bridge Hotel, Sydney
Saturday March 25 – The Corner Hotel, Melbourne

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Roberta Flack
Roberta Flack No Longer Able To Sing

Music legend Roberta Flack has announced that she is no longer able to sing and that it is also difficult for her to talk after being diagnosed with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, aka Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

49 mins ago
Iggy Pop, photo Ros O'Gorman Noise11.com
Iggy Pop Has A Few Friends Along for ‘Every Loser’

Iggy Pop has revealed his 19th album due in January has a lot of famous friends including Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers and Duff McKagan of Guns N Roses.

2 hours ago
Morrissey, Festival Hall 2012, Photo Ros O'Gorman
Morrissey Walks Out Of LA Gig After 30 Minutes On Stage

Morrissey abandoned his Los Angeles gig after just 30 minutes at the weekend.

12 hours ago
Dale Ryder of Boom Crash Opera photo by Ros O'Gorman
Boom Crash Opera To Return To The Stage in 2023

Boom Crash Opera have confirmed they will be once again performing again live in 2023.

23 hours ago
Guns N Roses play the MCG on their 2017 Not In My Lifetime Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
What To Expect When You See Guns N Roses in Australia

Guns N Roses have arrived in Australia for their first show in Perth this Friday 18 November.

23 hours ago
Dolly Parton in concert photo by Ros O'Gorman
Jeff Bezos Gives Dolly Parton $100 Million To Do Something With

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has awarded Dolly Parton $100 million ($Au149m) for his ‘Bezos Courage & Civility Award’.

1 day ago
Keith Levene Violent Opposition
Keith Levene of Public Image Ltd and The Clash Dead At 65

Keith Levene, a founding member of both The Clash and Public Image Ltd, has died from liver cancer at the age of 65.

2 days ago