Dead Boys To Tour Australia For The Very First Time - Noise11.com

Cleveland punk legends Dead Boys will tour Australia for the very first time.

Cheetah Chrome formed Dead Boys in 1975. They released their debut album ‘Young, Loud and Snotty’ on Sire Records in 1977. Sire was the home of The Ramones and The Talking Heads.

The 2013 movie CBGB included Dead Boys in the storyline with Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter movies playing Chrome.

DEAD BOYS

2023 AUSTRALIAN TOUR

Thursday March 23 – The Zoo, Brisbane

Friday March 24 – The Bridge Hotel, Sydney

Saturday March 25 – The Corner Hotel, Melbourne

