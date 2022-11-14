Dead Boys To Tour Australia For The Very First Time - Noise11.com

Cleveland punk legends Dead Boys will tour Australia for the very first time.
Cheetah Chrome formed Dead Boys in 1975. They released their debut album ‘Young, Loud and Snotty’ on Sire Records in 1977. Sire was the home of The Ramones and The Talking Heads.
The 2013 movie CBGB included Dead Boys in the storyline with Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter movies playing Chrome.
DEAD BOYS
2023 AUSTRALIAN TOUR
Thursday March 23 – The Zoo, Brisbane
Friday March 24 – The Bridge Hotel, Sydney
Saturday March 25 – The Corner Hotel, Melbourne
